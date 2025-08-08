AScade Unveils Revolutionary Active Shooter Door Barricade and Alarm System

Ballistic-Resistant Solution Seamlessly Integrates with Building Management Systems While Remaining Fully Compliant with OSHA, ADA, and National Fire Code

BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AScade has introduced an innovative active shooter door barricade and alarm system designed to address critical security vulnerabilities in schools, government buildings, and corporate offices. Unlike conventional products that act as basic gadgets or locks, AScade delivers a comprehensive, ballistic-resistant solution that integrates with existing emergency and building management systems (BMS).The system enables a unified response to intruder and active shooter threats, offering real-time communication with first responders to ensure coordinated action when every second counts. Importantly, AScade is fully compliant with national fire codes and both the 1990 and 2008 Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards —bridging a crucial gap left by many current market options."It is essential to prepare for these horrific events before they happen by providing systems that strengthen building vulnerabilities, restore safety, and bring back confidence and comfort," said Mike Presutti , founder of AScade and inventor of the Active Shooter Door Barricading System. "Most gadgets currently marketed to commercial facilities are not true systems—and many, unfortunately, can be used to trap or imprison victims."Presutti’s comments underscore a troubling reality: many existing security devices may inadvertently create additional hazards by restricting safe egress during emergencies. AScade’s engineering approach directly confronts these risks, offering superior ballistic resistance while maintaining accessibility and life safety compliance.The product launch comes at a time when institutions across the public and private sectors are re-evaluating their security infrastructure. Recent incidents have highlighted glaring weaknesses in traditional protective measures, driving urgent demand for solutions that don’t compromise accessibility or emergency response capabilities.Key Features and Differentiators:- Ballistic-resistant construction designed for maximum occupant protection- Seamless integration with existing building management systems (BMS)- Real-time communication with first responders for coordinated response- Compliance with the OSHA Act of 1970 General Duty Clause- Full ADA compliance, ensuring accessibility for all individuals- Fire code compliance, preserving safe emergency egress routesAScade’s solution is targeted toward three primary markets where security gaps pose the highest risks: schools, government facilities, and corporate offices. Each environment presents distinct challenges that AScade addresses through customizable integration and deployment strategies.About Mike PresuttiMike Presutti has provided expert training and risk control services for numerous high-profile organizations, including the OSHA Training Institute, the NYC School Construction Authority, the NYC Department of Buildings, and the United States First Army's Department of Defense Systems Safety Training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. He has also supported risk control efforts during the construction of WTC Towers 1 and 4, and continues to serve clients such as Goldman Sachs, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, and various disaster preparedness agencies nationwide.

