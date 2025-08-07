Alleged Perpetrator of Shooting in Washington, D.C. Charged with Hate Crimes

A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. returned an indictment yesterday charging Elias Rodriguez with murder of a foreign official, hate crimes, firearms offenses, first-degree murder, and assault with intent to kill, for the shooting of Israeli Embassy staffers leaving a reception hosted at the Capital Jewish Museum (CJM). Rodriguez had previously been charged by complaint with murder of a foreign official, firearm offenses, and first-degree murder on May 22.

According to the indictment, on May 21, Rodriguez purchased a ticket to the American Jewish Committee (AJC)’s Young Diplomats Reception being hosted at CJM. Yaron Lischinsky, Sarah Milgrim, C.S., and A.T. were employees of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. who attended the reception. After purchasing the ticket, Rodriguez reviewed information about AJC, which indicated AJC’s support for Israel. After Lischinsky, Milgrim, C.S., and A.T. walked out of the reception, Rodriguez approached them and fired approximately 20 shots. Rodriguez shot Lischinsky and Milgrim multiple times, killing them. C.S. and A.T. escaped uninjured. Rodriguez approached a police officer, said “I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza,” and was arrested. Rodriguez’s previously scheduled “explication” was then posted to his X account; in it, Rodriguez advocated for violence against Israelis.

“This Justice Department will not tolerate violence motivated by hatred of faith or national origin, and we will enforce our federal civil rights laws accordingly,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

“This office will leave no stone unturned in its effort to bring justice to the innocent victims of Elias Rodriguez,” said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro for the District of Columbia. “The hate charges shed further light on his evil intent in the killing of innocent victims.”

The Metropolitan Police Department and the Washington Field Office of the FBI investigated the case, with assistance from the Joint Task Force October 7.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.