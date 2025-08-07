Food Forward presents 'Music Feeds: A Celebration of the Legacy of Music for Hunger Relief'

Food Forward to Auction Rare Signed Photograph from George Harrison and Ravi Shankar's 1971 Concert for Bangladesh in Support of Hunger Relief

This photograph connects us to a moment in time when popular music began to rally the world to confront a humanitarian crisis. That same spirit drives Food Forward’s work today.” — Rick Nahmias, Founder and CEO of Food Forward, Inc

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This October 19, 2025, Food Forward, Inc., the region’s largest produce recovery nonprofit, invites the community to gather for Music Feeds, a special event celebrating the transformative power of music to drive social change and help alleviate hunger.

Alongside gathering to build community and raise awareness and funds to fight hunger, a centerpiece of the event is the auction of an extremely rare photograph taken at the Concert for Bangladesh, the world’s first major benefit concert, held 54 years ago on August 1, 1971. This historic piece is signed by musicians that defined a generation, and the artist who captured them: Eric Clapton, Jim Keltner, Leon Russell, Ringo Starr, and Klaus Voormann, and its photographer Cliff Lipson.

Taking place on October 19, 2025, at the William Turner Gallery in Santa Monica, Music Feeds will honor a powerful lineage: from Harrison and Shankar's groundbreaking show, to Band Aid, Live Aid, USA for Africa, Farm Aid, and the ongoing efforts of artists using their platforms to raise awareness and support for communities in need.

“This photograph connects us to a moment in time when popular music began to rally the world to confront a humanitarian crisis,” says Rick Nahmias, Founder and CEO of Food Forward, Inc. “That same spirit drives Food Forward’s work today, using innovation, community, and creativity to recover fresh produce and distribute it to millions of people facing food insecurity.”

As 25% of Los Angeles communities–and communities nationwide–continue to face food insecurity exacerbated by cuts to federal food aid programs and a difficult economy, Music Feeds brings people together to make a tangible impact. Inspired by the legacy of George Harrison’s ground-breaking Concert for Bangladesh, this event channels the power of music to bring about meaningful change.

All proceeds from the auction will directly support Food Forward’s mission to fight hunger and reduce food waste, by supporting Southern California communities experiencing food insecurity. For more information, visit foodforward.org/music-feeds.

Event Details:

Event Title: Music Feeds: A Celebration of the Legacy of Music for Hunger Relief

Date: October 19, 2025

Location: William Turner Gallery, Santa Monica

Additional Information: foodforward.org/music-feeds

Media Assets:

High-resolution image of the photograph

Images of Food Forward’s ongoing work in the community, such as food distribution to grassroots community partners at “Food Forward’s Produce Pit Stop Warehouse” in Bell, CA

Spokespeople available for comment:

Interviews are available with Food Forward leadership about the organization’s mission and ties to historic hunger relief efforts.

Contact media@foodforward.org to arrange pre- and post-event media interviews and press passes for the event.

About Food Forward:

Food Forward, Inc. is a Southern California-based nonprofit on a mission to fight hunger and prevent food waste by rescuing surplus produce and redirecting it to people in need. Since 2009, Food Forward has recovered and distributed more than half a billion pounds (2.8 billion+ servings) of fresh fruits and vegetables to communities experiencing food insecurity across Southern California and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

