Food Forward Celebrates Historic Milestone: 500 Million Pounds of Fresh Produce Rescued and Given to Communities in Need

Every week nearly 1.5 million pounds of fresh produce are given free of charge to more than 250 hunger relief agencies from Food Forward's warehouse.

Food Forward’s work has never been more vital as federal cuts devastate SNAP and other food assistance programs.

We’re seeing how the convergence of federal cuts and budget shortfalls are leaving more of our neighbors without access to healthy food—and solutions like Food Forward’s are needed now more than ever.” — Rick Nahmias

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food Forward, Inc, one of the country’s largest wholesale produce rescue and urban gleaning organizations, has reached a monumental milestone: having recovered and redistributed, free of charge, 500 million pounds (the equivalent of 2 billion servings of produce) of fresh fruits and vegetables to communities struggling with hunger and food insecurity since their founding in 2009. This milestone comes at a time when federal food assistance cuts and budget deficits are deepening hunger across California with 1 in 5 households experiencing food insecurity–all of which underscore Food Forward’s role as a vital, community-powered solution.

Food Forward’s produce recovery operations strategically redirect nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables that would otherwise rot in landfills into the hands of communities experiencing the sharpest inequities in food and nutritional access, while preventing methane emissions that accelerate climate change. As its Impact Report shares, in 2024 alone, Food Forward’s produce recovery prevented the emissions of over 83,000 tons of CO2 equivalent from entering the atmosphere – that’s equivalent to removing nearly 20,000 gasoline-powered cars off the road for a year, helping to fight climate-related crises at the source.

As safety nets that fight hunger erode and climate impacts intensify, Food Forward’s twin mission of fighting nutritional inequity at scale and addressing the climate crisis through food waste prevention is more urgent than ever.

“When I founded Food Forward at the height of the Great Recession in early 2009–as financial markets were tumbling and food pantry lines growing exponentially–I could never have imagined we would reach 500 million pounds of fresh produce redistributed, providing light to communities," stated Rick Nahmias, Food Forward Founder and CEO. "This milestone is a testament to what’s possible when people come together to tackle big challenges. We’re seeing how the convergence of climate change, federal cuts, and budget shortfalls are leaving more of our neighbors without access to healthy food—and solutions like Food Forward’s are needed now more than ever. Given the incredible talent of our team and the dedication of our community partners and volunteers, I can only imagine what lies ahead as we continue building a healthier, more resilient future together.”

As Los Angeles communities continue to recover from recent wildfires and economic pressures, Food Forward’s dedicated volunteers and efficient logistics network ensure that fresh produce reaches families and individuals who need it most, advancing hunger relief and environmental resilience across Southern California and beyond. Food Forward’s model remains a case study in effective, scalable interventions that transform surplus into community resilience.

Jocelyn Rivera, Food Forward Community Partner, who runs The Basic Needs Center at El Camino Community College, shared about their partnership with Food Forward: “We continually witness an increase in demand for healthy, easily accessible food. If it wasn’t for Food Forward, we wouldn’t be able to provide crucial fruits and vegetables for those in need. Food Forward is more than a partner. They’re a true lifeline.”

The Basic Needs Center is one of the 250+ hunger relief partners that Food Forward works with to help meet vital basic needs on the ground.

Food Forward is a nonprofit dedicated to recovering and distributing surplus produce to alleviate hunger and food waste in Southern California.

