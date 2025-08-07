Wyoming Business Council Receives Record Public Input on Proposed BRC Rule Changes

Cheyenne, Wyo – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) is pleased to announce it received a record-setting 57 public comments on proposed rule changes to the Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan program. The extensive feedback addressed topics such as updated minimum match requirements, revisions to revenue recapture, and increases in maximum award limits. Additionally, comments emphasized specific community needs, concerns about the capacity of smaller communities to meet updated requirements, and strategic alignment of the program.

“We appreciate everyone who took the time to think deeply about the challenges their communities face and how BRC can be an effective tool to address them,” said Bert Adam, WBC Investments Director. “This was the largest number of comments we’ve ever received, and we are thrilled with the depth and detail provided. Every comment is being carefully considered to ensure the resulting rules genuinely address the needs of our communities.”

The WBC team has conducted a comprehensive review of each comment, addressing major themes and evaluating potential adjustments to the proposed rules. Theme summaries and responses are available on the BRC webpage at wbc.pub/BRC.

The team will present its analysis and recommendations to the WBC Board of Directors at their quarterly meeting on Sept. 10, 2025, in Sheridan, Wyoming. Following the board’s recommendation, the proposed rules will move forward to Governor Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council for final approval. The new rules are expected to take effect in early 2026.

Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell highlighted the significance of community involvement during a recent interview with Jake Nichols on the Cowboy State Daily Show: “Direct feedback from our community leaders is essential for aligning the BRC program rules with real-world challenges and opportunities. Their insights offer invaluable guidance, helping ensure the BRC program effectively supports resilient Wyoming communities.”