FineCraft Design & Build Hosts Exclusive Open House for Stunning 100-Year-Old Home Remodel in Chevy Chase, D.C.

Remodeled kitchen Remodeled Bedroom Remodeled patio

FineCraft Design & Build hosted an open house showcasing the transformation of a 100-year-old home in Chevy Chase, blending historic charm with modern design

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FineCraft Design & Build hosted an exclusive open house on Saturday, July 26, 2025, to showcase the transformation of a beautiful 100-year-old home in the Chevy Chase neighborhood of Washington, D.C. The event, attended by over 45 industry professionals, community members, and design enthusiasts, highlighted the collaboration between FineCraft Design & Build and Ballard + Mensua Architects on a stunning renovation that blends historic character with modern elegance.Attendees had the opportunity to tour the home and experience firsthand the seamless integration of old-world charm with today’s luxury living. The home features custom millwork, a light-filled open floor plan, and spaces designed for modern functionality. Key highlights included a showpiece kitchen, a moody media room, whimsical wallpapered bedrooms, and a newly redesigned screened porch.“We were thrilled to see so many people come out to celebrate this project with us,” said Niko Papaheraklis, Business Manager at FineCraft Design & Build. “This renovation was truly a labor of love, and it was wonderful to share the finished product with everyone. It’s incredibly rewarding to see the space come to life for our clients.”Guests enjoyed food, drinks, and music while exploring the home and meeting the talented team behind the renovation. The event provided an opportunity to discuss the vision that drove the design and execution of the project. This collaboration with Ballard + Mensua Architects has resulted in a timeless space that honors the historic integrity of the home while enhancing it with the comforts of modern living.“We are grateful for everyone who joined us in celebrating this beautiful project,” added Papaheraklis. “The response from the community and industry professionals alike was overwhelming, and we’re excited to continue our tradition of creating exceptional living spaces.”About FineCraft Design & Build:FineCraft Design & Build is a leading construction company specializing in luxury residential remodeling, custom homes, and high-end renovations in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Northern Virginia, Delaware and Florida. For over 40 years, FineCraft is known for their commitment to craftsmanship, attention to detail, and client satisfaction, FineCraft has earned a reputation for delivering outstanding results in every project.About Ballard + Mensua Architects:Ballard + Mensua Architects is an award-winning architecture firm based in Washington, D.C., known for their timeless designs and innovative approach to residential and commercial architecture. With a focus on blending aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability, the firm’s work has been recognized for its beauty and attention to detail.

FineCraft Breathes Life Into 100-Year Old House

