FineCraft Contractors Hosts Open House at Redington Shores Custom Home

Our goal with this event was to open up how our team does the construction process and showcase the level of detail, care, and craftsmanship that goes into every FineCraft build.” — Niko Papaheraklis, Business Manager, FineCraft Contractors, Inc.

REDINGTON SHORES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday May 24, FineCraft Contractors, a custom homebuilder with over 40 years of experience in the Tampa Bay and DC Metro markets, welcomed more than 30 guests to a successful Open House event at a luxury coastal home currently under construction in Redington Shores.The event offered a rare, behind-the-scenes tour of the in-progress home, attracting neighbors, prospective homeowners, architects, designers, and other industry professionals. Guests had the opportunity to explore the framed residence and experience the layout firsthand before finishes were installed.“Our goal with this event was to open up how our team does the construction process and showcase the level of detail, care, and craftsmanship that goes into every FineCraft build,” said Niko Papaheraklis, Business Manager of FineCraft Contractors. “We’re proud of the response we received from the community and the professionals who joined us.”"I was blown away about...the effectiveness of the tour to showcase the most important part of the final results... it is obvious that Finecraft is a 1st class operation." M.N., Designer"Enjoyed meeting the team face to face, and hearing your speakers discuss your processes in building a new home and answering participants' questions." G.S., HomeownerThis Redington Shores project is a model of coastal luxury and resilience, featuring open-concept design, premium materials, hurricane-resistant construction, and seamless indoor-outdoor living spaces. The home reflects FineCraft’s core values of functionality, elegance, and long-term durability—hallmarks of the company’s four decades of building experience.Attendees were guided through the layout by members of the FineCraft team and invited to ask questions about building timelines, custom features, and project scope. Light refreshments were served, and the open house offered a venue to open conversations and build new relationships. Topics of discussion included custom design, construction best practices, and the FineCraft process About FineCraft ContractorsFineCraft Contractors is a premier design-build firm with a reputation for excellence in high-end construction projects, including kitchens, bathrooms, custom homes, and more. With over four decades of experience, we serve homeowners in Tampa Bay and DC Metro Regions. Our commitment to craftsmanship and client satisfaction ensures every project is a success, creating homes that bring families together in comfort and style.

