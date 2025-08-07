Guilty Verdict Reached in Carrie Jones Quadruple Murder Trial

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office prosecuted Carrie Jones in a quadruple murder trial that began on July 28th. The jury reached its verdict late today in the trial held in Madison County. Carrie Jones has been found guilty on each count: first-degree murder, evidence tampering and being an accessory. She faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

