Philippines: Committed to serve humanity

However, the humanitarian impacts of conflicts are felt even after the fighting has ended. Many families are still looking for their missing loved ones, displaced people remain in temporary facilities with limited basic services, while others struggle with livelihood opportunities. Severe weather events add another burden to communities already affected by conflict. While there has been some progress in addressing these issues, much still needs to be done.

Since World War II, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has strived to protect and assist those who have been affected by armed conflicts in the country, especially in geographically isolated areas where needs persist. A neutral, impartial and independent humanitarian organization, we work with our operational partner the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) to seek lasting solutions to problems faced by the affected people. As the guardian of international humanitarian law (IHL) or the rules of war, we are at the forefront of reminding all parties to the conflict to respect IHL and to strengthen their ability to comply with their obligations. We also remind them that abiding by the law during war could make the transition to peace easier and sustainable.

For the full details of our humanitarian work for the first half of 2025, download our facts and figures report below.