Sudan: Families fleeing Al-Fasher recount harrowing violence as dire needs rise

In Tawila, the ICRC has significantly scaled up our humanitarian response to meet the critical needs of affected communities. Together with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), ICRC teams have provided financial assistance to 10,000 families – around 60,000 displaced people – and are expanding support to cover an additional 12,000 households, reaching approximately 72,000 people.

The ICRC is also supplying essential medical materials and operational support to the MSF-supported hospital and nearby medical points, including dressing materials, staff incentives and contributions to running costs.

The conflict has separated countless families. The ICRC has registered approximately 7,000 missing persons in relation to the conflict in Sudan. In Tawila, the ICRC and SRCS have helped families reconnect by facilitating hundreds of phone calls between separated relatives.