ICRC president begins official visit to Colombia

While in the country, President Spoljaric plans to visit communities heavily affected by armed conflict. She will also meet with authorities to discuss the humanitarian consequences resulting from ongoing fighting and the critical role of international humanitarian law in reducing suffering.

Her visit, which comes at a time of escalating tensions across the region and intensifying hostilities within the country, reaffirms ICRC’s commitment to responding to humanitarian needs in Colombia. The humanitarian situation in Colombia has deteriorated sharply in 2025 and is on track to become the worst year of the past decade in terms of needs.

The ICRC has worked in Colombia for more than five decades. Today, the ICRC has offices across the country, where staff engage with parties to conflict about their obligations under international humanitarian law and provide humanitarian assistance to civilians affected by armed conflict and violence.