Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP: Matthew Shaffer Discusses Titan Sub Tragedy on CBS News’ The Daily Report

U.S. Coast Guard Report Confirms Implosion Was Preventable - Watch the Interview Now on CBS News 24/7

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP represents families affected by preventable disasters, including the victims of the 2023 OceanGate Titan submersible implosion. The firm is honored to advocate on behalf of the estate of Paul-Henri Nargeolet, one of five individuals who lost their lives in the incident.This week, the U.S. Coast Guard released its final report, confirming that the submersible’s implosion was preventable. Matthew D. Shaffer, partner at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP and counsel for Mr. Nargeolet’s estate, appeared on CBS News’ The Daily Report to discuss the findings and their implications.“The Coast Guard investigative report clearly reinforces what we've been saying all along. This is a vessel that should never have been put in the water. It should never have been built the way it was, and this company should never have operated the way it did,” said Matthew D. Shaffer.A Tragedy That Should Not Have HappenedIn June 2023, the Titan submersible disappeared during a commercial dive to the Titanic wreck site. The implosion killed all five people on board and raised serious concerns about oversight and safety in deep-sea exploration. The Coast Guard’s report confirms that the tragedy could have been avoided with proper engineering and responsible operations.Why Legal Action MattersWhen lives are lost due to corporate negligence, legal action helps families seek accountability and compensation. Victims’ families may be entitled to damages for:● Wrongful death● Pain and suffering● Emotional distress● Loss of companionship● Punitive damagesNavigating these claims requires a law firm with deep experience in complex maritime cases.A Trusted Voice in Maritime and Catastrophic Injury LawSchechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP brings decades of experience to high-stakes cases involving maritime disasters and wrongful death. The firm is committed to uncovering the truth, holding negligent parties accountable, and guiding families through the legal process with compassion and resolve.If your family has experienced a similar loss, you have the right to experience legal support. Contact us today for a confidential consultation.Watch the InterviewMatthew Shaffer’s interview is available on CBS News 24/7, the network’s free streaming news platform. Watch online on YouTube on most mobile devices and smart TVs.About Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP. is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with over 100 years of combined experience and more than $1 billion recovered for clients. The firm is dedicated to protecting the rights of injury victims and pursuing justice on their behalf in catastrophic injury, maritime, and wrongful death cases.Case No. 2:24-cv-01223-LK, Ortoli v. OceanGate Inc.Contact Number: 713-893-0971

