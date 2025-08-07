DPS Announces Leadership Changes Across the State

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces several changes to key leadership positions across the department, which were confirmed by the Public Safety Commission (PSC) during its meeting today. The changes are a result of personnel retiring after many years of dedicated service or new positions being created in various divisions throughout the department.

“DPS is the incredible agency it is today because of the people who dedicate their lives to our mission to protect and serve our great state,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “We thank the people who are retiring for their years of tremendous work and the legacy they leave behind, and I know those who are stepping up to fill these new roles will serve Texans with great honor and pride.”

The following personnel are retiring:

Suzy Whittenton, Chief, Finance Division (Pictured Top Left)

Suzy Whittenton retired as chief of the Finance Division after serving the State of Texas for over three decades. She joined DPS in 2015 and oversaw the department’s finances. Before her tenure at DPS, Whittenton served as director of administration and chief financial officer at the Office of the Governor from 2011 to 2014 and as director of statewide fiscal management at the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts for several years before that. Over the years, Whittenton also held senior leadership positions at the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, Texas Animal Health Commission and the Texas Racing Commission. She was honored with numerous awards during her time with the state, including being named Administrator of the Year in 2011 by the Texas State Agency Business Administrators Association.

Katie Conley, Assistant Chief, Infrastructure Operations Division (Pictured Top Middle)

Katie Conley retired as assistant chief of the Infrastructure Operations Division (IOD) after nearly three decades of service to DPS. She joined the department in 1994 and began her career as a Highway Patrol Trooper in Floresville, with subsequent duty stations in Humble, Caldwell and El Paso. In 2000, Conley transferred to the Driver License Division and was later promoted to sergeant in 2002, serving in Plano and Lewisville. She was then promoted to lieutenant in McAllen, Plano, Austin and the Office of Inspector General. In 2016, Conley was promoted to captain in Human Resources and rose to major in 2019 and assistant chief in 2020. Her final role at DPS included the oversight of multiple programs within IOD following the reorganization of the Human Resources Division within IOD in 2023.

Joe Longway, Region Chief, Northwest Texas (Pictured Top Right)

Joe Longway retired as region chief for the Northwest Texas Region following a distinguished DPS career that began in 1988 as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper in Amarillo and Groom, before being promoted to sergeant investigator in the narcotics service in Houston in 1996. He later served as a lieutenant in Houston and a captain in Lubbock, before being appointed major in the Criminal Investigations Division in 2009. In 2019, he was named regional director (now Region Chief) of the Northwest Region. Longway served honorably in the U.S. Air Force and holds an Associate of General Studies from Chaminade University of Honolulu, as well as a Bachelor of Applied Science from Wayland Baptist University. He is a graduate of the DEA Drug Unit Commanders Academy, the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command and the FBI National Academy, Session #263.

The following personnel are being appointed:

Gerald Brown, Chief, Homeland Security Division (Pictured Middle Far Left)

Gerald Brown has been appointed to chief of the new Homeland Security Division. Brown brings nearly three decades of distinguished law enforcement and military service to his new role. He began his career with the department in 1995 after graduating from the DPS Academy and working as a Trooper in the Texas Highway Patrol Division in Brenham and later Sealy. In 2000, he was promoted to the Criminal Law Enforcement (CLE) Division as a sergeant-investigator in the narcotics service, with assignments in Laredo and Houston. Two years later, he advanced to lieutenant, where he supervised a narcotics squad in Houston. In 2010, Brown was promoted to captain in the Criminal Investigations Division (CID), with leadership roles in Waco, Austin Headquarters and Houston. He was appointed to major for Southeast Texas in 2014 and promoted again in 2021 to assistant chief of CID. In 2022, he was again promoted to the role of regional director (now region chief) for Southeast Texas, overseeing a wide range of criminal investigative operations. Brown holds a Master of Science in Criminal Justice Leadership and Management and a Bachelor of Science in Multidisciplinary Studies. He is a graduate of several premier leadership programs, including the FBI National Academy, Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command, the Department of Justice’s Leadership in Counterterrorism and National Executive Institute programs and the United States Army Command Sergeants Major Course. A retired Command Sergeant Major, Brown served 34 years in the Army and Army Reserves, including combat deployments. His military service is recognized with numerous awards and decorations for exemplary leadership and dedication.

To read more about the newly created Homeland Security Division, read our recently released press release.

Derek Prestridge, Chief, Training Operations Division (Pictured Middle Left)

Derek Prestridge is being appointed to chief of the Training Operations Division (TOD). Prestridge began his career with DPS in December 1994, Class B-94. After graduating from the DPS Academy, his first duty assignment in the Texas Highway Patrol was in Winnie until he transferred to Nederland in 2001. In 2003, Prestridge was promoted to sergeant and assigned to Orange. In 2005, he transferred to the Beaumont district office until he transferred to the Training Academy in 2007. In 2013, Prestridge was promoted to the Texas Rangers Division as the first non-Ranger lieutenant. While in the Texas Rangers Division, Prestridge helped establish the department’s multi-divisional Crimes Against Children group. In 2017, Prestridge was promoted to captain in the Training Operations Division (TOD), where he restructured and organized the division, overseeing numerous units within the division. He fulfilled the captain position until he was appointed as major in TOD in 2020. In 2023, Prestridge was appointed as assistant chief. In 2024 he was assigned acting chief of TOD, a position he’s held until his promotion today.

Prestridge has authored and co-authored numerous articles in law enforcement magazines and co-authored a peer-reviewed article in a psychology publication. He served on the Governor’s Sexual Assault Survivors' Task Force and currently serves on the Children’s Advocacy Center of Texas Statewide Multidisciplinary Task Force. Prestridge is a graduate of the DPS Command College Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command and holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Jason Griffin, Assistant Chief, Training Operations Division (Pictured Middle Right)

Jason Griffin has been appointed to assistant chief of the Training Operations Division (TOD). Griffin graduated from the Training Academy in 2002. He served as a Trooper and sergeant in the Texas Highway Patrol until 2008 when he was promoted to lieutenant in the Education, Training and Research Division (now TOD), where he served for nine years. In 2015, he was promoted to captain over recruiting and the Tactical Training Center, and he later led the State Canine and Crash Reconstruction Programs in the Texas Highway Patrol Chief’s Office. In 2023, Griffin was promoted to major in the Training Operations Division. He holds a bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports science from Southwest Texas State University and has more than two decades of service. Griffin is a graduate of Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command, Texas DPS Command College Cohort 1 and holds the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Trilogy Award. He also holds a Master Peace Officer license and is an Advanced Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) instructor.

Kyle Matheson, Region Chief, Southeast Texas Region (Pictured Middle Far Right)

Kyle Matheson has been appointed to region chief of Southeast Texas and will be stationed in Houston. Matheson began his career with DPS in 1997 as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper in Conroe. Matheson promoted to the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) in 2002 and served as a sergeant/investigator in the narcotics service. In 2007, he was promoted to narcotics lieutenant. Matheson was promoted to CID captain in Houston in 2014, then became the CID major over Organized Crime at DPS Headquarters in Austin in 2020. Matheson transferred to DPS’ Southeast Region in 2021. Matheson most recently held the position of assistant chief for CID. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Sam Houston State University and is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Corey Lain, Region Chief, Northwest Region (Pictured Bottom Far Left)

Corey Lain has been appointed to region chief of the Northwest Region. Lain began his DPS career in 2000 as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper in Archer and Wichita counties before being promoted to sergeant. In 2009, he joined the Texas Rangers Division and was promoted to lieutenant in 2013. He later served as administrative captain at DPS Headquarters and as major of Company “F” in 2017. Before his current assignment, Lain served as assistant chief of the Texas Rangers Division. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Sam Houston State University. Lain is a graduate of DPS Command College Cohort 2 and the FBI National Academy (Class 274), and he currently serves as vice president of the Texas Chapter of the FBI National Academy Association. He also holds a Master Peace Officer certification.

Benjamin Wilson, Assistant Chief, Infrastructure Operations Division (Pictured Bottom Left)

Benjamin “Eddie” Wilson has been appointed to assistant chief of the Infrastructure Operations Division. Wilson began his career with DPS in 1997 as a police communications operator in Waco. He was promoted to communications supervisor in 2003, with assignments in Laredo, San Antonio and Waco. In 2010, he became communications area manager, serving in McAllen and Austin. Wilson was promoted to deputy administrator in 2012 and later became director of vehicle and technical services in 2019. Wilson is a graduate of the DPS Command College and brings extensive experience in radio systems, mobile communications, interoperability and fleet operations.

Devin Gonzales, Assistant Chief, Criminal Investigations Division (Pictured Bottom Right)

Devin Gonzales is being appointed to assistant chief of the Criminal Investigations Division (CID). Gonzales began his career with DPS in 1999. Initially serving as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper in Kaufman County, Gonzales was promoted to sergeant/investigator in 2005 for the Criminal Law Enforcement Division’s (CLE) narcotics service in Laredo. He eventually returned to the North Texas Region in 2007. In 2012, Gonzales advanced to the role of lieutenant within the Criminal Investigations Division (CID), supervising a narcotics unit. In this capacity, he oversaw the Garland Gang Unit, housed at the Anti-Gang Center for the North Texas Region. Gonzales was promoted to CID captain in 2016, and in 2022, he was appointed to major for the North Texas Region. Gonzales holds a Master Peace Officer License, is a graduate of DPS’ Command College Cohort #7 and is a proud recipient of the FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Trilogy Award. Throughout his career, Gonzales served as a certified Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) instructor, providing training on gang recognition to DPS personnel and external law enforcement agencies, earning him expert status related to the TxGang Database and gang recognition. Throughout his career, Gonzales received numerous accolades, including the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Honor Award and the U.S. Department of Justice Attorney General’s Award.

Jason Bobo, Assistant Chief, Texas Rangers Division (Pictured Bottom Far Right)

Jason Bobo has been appointed to assistant chief of the Texas Rangers Division, bringing more than two decades of investigative and law enforcement experience to his new role. Bobo began his career with DPS in 1999 as a Highway Patrol Trooper, serving in that role until 2005. He then promoted to sergeant in the Criminal Law Enforcement Division, where he worked in both narcotics and auto theft investigations until 2009. In 2010, he joined the Texas Rangers, where he has since served in a variety of leadership and investigative capacities. He previously served as the Team Leader for Company “F” Crime Scene Team and was a long-standing member of the Texas Rangers Major Crime Scene Investigation Team and the division’s Crime Scene Working Group, where he contributed to statewide training, policy development and the implementation of advanced investigative techniques. He is a certified crime scene investigator through the International Association for Identification and a graduate of the University of Tennessee’s National Forensic Academy. Bobo holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and Police Science from Sam Houston State University and is certified as a Master Peace Officer and Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) Basic Instructor.

Mike George, Assistant Chief, Homeland Security Operations, Homeland Security Division (Pictured Bottom Far Right)

Mike George is being appointed to assistant chief of the new Homeland Security Division. George brings a wealth of experience in homeland security strategy and planning to his role as assistant chief of Homeland Security Operations at DPS. He previously led the Texas Office of Homeland Security, where he was responsible for coordinating multi-agency development of state strategies, plans and policies to strengthen and employ homeland security capabilities. His key focus areas included the Texas Homeland Security Strategic Plan, Texas Homeland Security Council, Private Sector Advisory Council, critical infrastructure protection, risk and capability assessments, research and analysis and statewide homeland security exercises.

George has been instrumental in law enforcement planning efforts related to border security, counter-gang initiatives and terrorism response operations. Prior to joining DPS, he served as an infantry officer and strategist in the United States Army with assignments including serving as Acting Senior Director of Preparedness Policy on the Homeland Security Council Staff under the Bush and Obama administrations, working as a homeland defense strategist and special assistant to the commander at U.S. Northern Command, and teaching international relations and security studies at both West Point and the U.S. Army War College.

George is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and has completed graduate studies in political science at both the University of Oxford and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

All retirements and promotions are effective Sept. 1, 2025. Please join us in congratulating these individuals.

Click here to view their official DPS headshots.

