DMV News You Can Use for July 2025

A Message from DC DMV Director Gabriel Robinson

Greetings DC! For many of us, summer means time spent outside -- whether it's strolling around the neighborhood, traveling around the country, abroad, or dodging the summer heat with a splash at the nearest community pool.

However you make your summer memorable this year, I encourage everyone to stay cool, look out for each other, and as always, be sure to follow all the rules of the road. Watch out for pedestrians and cyclists, particularly when approaching intersections, and never leave children or pets in hot cars. By taking these actions, we can all help achieve the Mayor's Vision Zero goal of seeing zero fatalities or serious injuries to travelers in the District because everyone deserves safer streets.

In this month's newsletter, we share safety tips on how to prevent your vehicle from theft, including what to do in the event your vehicle is stolen in DC. We also include tips for staying cool through the summer heat wave, along with hot car safety tips. Additionally, keep reading to learn more about how to subscribe to DMV's Spanish Newsletter!

As a reminder, your feedback is important to us. Please write us a letter or join me for the DC DMV Live Chat, held the first Thursday of each month. Our next online live chat is scheduled for Thursday, August 7 at 12 p.m. For a full hour, I will respond in real-time to any of your DMV related questions.

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Stay cool, DC!

DMV News You Can Use - July 2025