For The Need Foundation Announces Successful 'Backstage At Larsen's Event And Upcoming Community Initiatives

FOR THE NEED

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Backstage at Larsen’s charity event was an unforgettable evening of music, generosity, and community spirit. Hosted at Larsen’s Steakhouse in Woodland Hills, the event raised vital funds to support homeless children across Southern California. Guests enjoyed exceptional cuisine and live performances from an all-star lineup of legendary rock icons, including Scott Page (formerly of Pink Floyd, Toto, and Supertramp), Simon Wright (formerly of AC/DC and Dio), Sean McNabb (formerly of Dokken and Great White), Robert Sarzo (formerly of Hurricane and Queensrÿche), Neil Turbin (the original voice of Anthrax), and Scott Warren (formerly of Dio and Warrant). These world-class musicians united on one stage, delivering a powerhouse performance in the name of compassion and change. The excitement continues as the next Backstage at Larsen’s is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2025, once again at Larsen’s Steakhouse Woodland Hills. This event promises another extraordinary night of music and philanthropy.

We are so excited to announce our “Power Up! Habit Heroes” at the Boys & Girls Club of Simi Valley on Saturday, August 9, 2025 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM PST. This uplifting event is designed for youth and families experiencing homelessness and poverty, providing engaging, hands-on activities that promote healthy lifestyle habits. Participants will enjoy fun challenges such as soap-making, a tooth-brushing race, and a water balloon fight, while learning valuable skills to improve daily routines. Guest speaker Dr. Ross Porter will share his expertise on implementing structure and developing positive habits. Children ages five and older may attend without a parent or guardian, though families are encouraged to join. Free lunch and transportation will be provided to participants. Waste Management (WM) proudly serves as the event’s primary sponsor, supporting For the Need’s mission to empower youth through education, mentorship, and community engagement.

Our second event is “More than Tattoos” Fundraiser – taking place on On Saturday, August 16, 2025, the much-anticipated “More than Tattoos” fundraiser returns, in collaboration with Lucky’s Tattoo Simi. This year’s event promises to be the biggest yet, featuring thrilling entertainment from @colin_scummy_morrison performing motorcycle wheelies, haircuts by @bobdog13, permanent jewelry by @stuckonyou_jewelry, and nonstop tattoo artistry by the Lucky’s Tattoo crew. Guests can choose from “Get What You Get” and flash tattoos with 100% of proceeds benefiting For The Need Foundation. The day will also include activities for both kids and adults, raffle prizes valued up to $1,700, and food for purchase. Doors open at 10:00 AM, and the celebration will run all day in support of youth experiencing homelessness.

