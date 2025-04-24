Up, Up & Paws Away Day: For The Need Foundation’s exciting event for children and families in the midst of homelessness

For The Need

Nonprofit Of The Year Award Winner, For The Need Foundation Is At It Again

SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Up Up & Paws Away Day, making itself the second annual event for the Bow & Arrow Mentorship Program in the Simi Valley (805) Location, taught families experiencing homelessness, poverty, and difficult life situations children from families in homelessness and low-income lifestyles aspects of friendship and companionship. Throughout the years as For The Need taught friendship, this year will highlight the importance of openness and boundaries when connecting with someone, and how one simple act can influence a lifetime of friendships moving forward.

The day begins with a presentation from Lexi Ruth of K9 University, and her lesson of the importance of boundaries in friendships, using her trusted companion Poppy to demonstrate. Exciting activities of the day included playing with dogs from K9 University, and creating bonds with not only the adorable furry creatures, but with the people surrounding them as well. Moreover, after lunch, packets were given out to young adults in the Bow & Arrow Mentorship program to register for FTN’s new program, Arrow Alumni Launch Program. During this exhilarating event, parents of all the youth had on-site aid to sign-up their children to summer camps, all expenses paid for by For the Need and its donors.

For the Need thanks WM, K9 University for their canine contribution, and our trusted volunteers, without whom this event would not be possible.

Upcoming Event: Up, Up & Paws Away Day – Los Angeles (818) Location

The excitement doesn’t stop here! For The Need Foundation is gearing up for another round of fun on May 10, bringing back the energetic dogs and for the children of Los Angeles to experience. While teaching about making boundaries in friendship, FTN will once again help parents in many families sign-up their children for a summer of fun with camp. Once again, the young crowd will likely leave with a smile on their face, ready to come back in two months for more.

About For The Need

Since 2004, For the Need has inspired youth and their families experiencing homelessness, poverty, and critical illness to overcome life’s difficult challenges, discover opportunity, and realize their own unique potential. As a California nonprofit of the year in 2023, For the Need continues to make an impact in the lives of those in need and in the community as a whole.

