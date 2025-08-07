JUSTICE COURT JUDGE SELECTION MEETING PLANNED FOR TREMONTON

Tremonton, Utah—The Tremonton Judicial Nominating Commission has scheduled a meeting on August 11, 2025 to review applications for a justice court judge position that will serve Tremonton, Utah. The position will replace Kevin Christensen who resigned in March. The Commission will begin the meeting at 12:00 p.m. at the offices of Evans, Grover & Beins, P.C., which is located at 52 West Main Street in Tremonton, Utah.

The early portion of the meeting is open to the public. Public comments will be accepted from 1:00 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. for those who want to address the issues facing the Utah judiciary or improvements to the system. Following the public comment period, the meeting will be closed to allow commission members to review applications for the vacancy.

Individuals interested in submitting oral or written commentary to the commission during the public comment portion of the meeting must contact Jim Peters at (801) 578-3824 or jamesp@utcourts.gov to request an appointment.

