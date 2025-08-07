Transforming Development: Ninjatech AI’s VM-Powered SuperNinja Autonomously Executes Complete Coding Workflows

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NinjaTech AI , a Silicon Valley-based agentic AI company, today announced breakthrough productivity features for developers, enabling them to dramatically accelerate and automate their workflows, while maintaining security and standards.Beyond AI Coding Tools: A True Development Partner With Its Own Computer SuperNinja , an autonomous AI Agent, represents a paradigm shift in AI-assisted development by operating within its own secure virtual machine environment. This architectural breakthrough is fundamentally changing how developers collaborate with AI, transforming traditionally passive code generators into true AI colleagues rather than just tools. SuperNinja works independently on your behalf without requiring your local machine to remain powered on, while seamlessly integrating with existing development infrastructure.Transforming Developer WorkflowsSuperNinja, unlike traditional coding tools that only work on a developer’s machine, operates as an autonomous developer, capable of understanding project context, codebase, and able to assist developers through real-time collaboration.Coding assistants and AI tools usually require constant guidance and oversight, SuperNinja can understand project requirements, plan implementation approaches, write code, conduct testing and quality assurance, and document solutions – all with minimal human intervention. Developers can access the virtual environment at any time through familiar tools like VS Code and Terminal without spending time setting up these tools on their laptop, allowing them to review progress, provide guidance, and collaborate with their AI in real-time.SuperNinja offer unprecedented capabilities to developers:Complete GitHub Integration: SuperNinja creates commits, manages PRs, and can resolve issues while respecting repository rules and permissions.Comprehensive Code Review: Beyond writing code, SuperNinja can review pull requests, suggest improvements, and explain code changes.Independent & Secure: SuperNinja works in a virtual environment assigned specifically to a user, able to execute independently and securely.Familiar Tool Integration: Developers can access the environment through familiar tools like VS Code and terminal without any setup time, eliminating hurdles in implementation.AvailabilityNinjatech AI’s coding and developer features are available to users through their SuperNinja plan starting at $25/month. Users can experience SuperNinja at: super.myninja.ai, and pricing details can be found at: www.ninjatech.ai/pricing About Ninjatech AINinjaTech AI is a Silicon Valley-based company building next-generation autonomous AI agents designed to execute complex tasks from start to finish. The company's leadership team brings over 30 years of combined AI experience with former senior leaders from Google, Meta, and AWS. NinjaTech AI is backed by Amazon's Alexa Fund, Stanford Research Institute (SRI), and Samsung Venture Fund.

