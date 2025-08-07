Governor Newsom announces judicial appointments 8.7.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his nomination of three Court of Appeal Justices: Matthew Scherb as Associate Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Eight, Judge Corey Lee as Associate Justice of the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division Two, and Judge Arlan Harrell as Associate Justice of the Fifth District Court of Appeal.

The Governor also announced his appointment of 18 Superior Court Judges: three in Alameda County; one in Butte County; one in Kings County; five in Los Angeles County; one in San Bernardino County; one in San Diego County; one in San Luis Obispo County; one in San Mateo County; three in Santa Clara County; and one in Stanislaus County.

Second District Court of Appeal, Division Eight