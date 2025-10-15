Governor Newsom calls for congressional investigation into vile, antisemitic and violent messages from MAGA organization

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today formally requested that the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform open an investigation into the shocking and deeply offensive text messages sent by leaders of Republican National Committee (RNC) linked organizations across the country.

In his letter to Committee Chairman James Comer, Governor Newsom detailed a series of abhorrent messages uncovered by Politico in group chats among Young Republican leaders that advocate sending political opponents “to the gas chamber,” express “love [for] Hitler,” use patently racist slurs for racial minorities, endorse rape and other violence against women, and, promote radical antisemitic ideology.