Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,265 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom calls for congressional investigation into vile, antisemitic and violent messages from MAGA organization

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today formally requested that the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform open an investigation into the shocking and deeply offensive text messages sent by leaders of Republican National Committee (RNC) linked organizations across the country.

In his letter to Committee Chairman James Comer, Governor Newsom detailed a series of abhorrent messages uncovered by Politico in group chats among Young Republican leaders that advocate sending political opponents “to the gas chamber,” express “love [for] Hitler,” use patently racist slurs for racial minorities, endorse rape and other violence against women, and, promote radical antisemitic ideology. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Newsom calls for congressional investigation into vile, antisemitic and violent messages from MAGA organization

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more