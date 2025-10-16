Governor Newsom announces affordable CalRx® insulin, $11 a pen, will soon be available for purchase

“Today’s action marks a significant milestone in California’s ongoing efforts to reduce prescription drug costs,” said California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Kim Johnson. “Lowering the cost of insulin moves us closer to a California where no one is forced to choose between their health and their financial stability.”

The insulin glargine pen agreement with Biocon Biologics complements Civica Rx’s broader insulin development strategy. Civica Rx continues its ongoing efforts to independently produce interchangeable biosimilar versions of insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin under the CalRx label, further solidifying a reliable and affordable insulin supply for Californians.

“California is taking action to tackle the insulin affordability crisis,” said Elizabeth Landsberg, Director of the Department of Health Care Access and Information (HCAI). “We’re committed to transparent pricing, eliminating hidden costs, and ensuring equitable medication access for uninsured, underinsured, and vulnerable residents across our state.”

“In a moment where inflation is spiking everyday prices for Californians and our health care system is under attack in the form of Medicaid cuts from H.R. 1, a lower cost insulin will bring much needed relief both to California pocketbooks and our state budget,” said member Chris Noble, Health Access California’s Organizing Director and member of the CalRx Insulin Patient Advisory Council. “California consumers need relief now, so as a person dependent on insulin to live and a health care advocate, I’m relieved to see CalRx moving quickly to lower insulin costs for the people of California while continuing to pursue other needed prescription drug cost solutions.”

“California’s continued leadership in tackling insulin’s broken market is a promising step forward,” said Allison Hardt, T1 International’s Community Development Director and member of the CalRx Advisory Council. “We celebrate progress that puts patients first and secures insulin at a stable, transparent price while encouraging bold next steps toward true public manufacturing—for people, not for profit.”

CalRx initiative

The launch of CalRx-branded insulin is part of a broader strategy of the Governor’s first executive order in 2019 to lower prescription drug costs and ensure fair and transparent pricing is accessible to all Californians. To date, no other state has taken action to procure its own affordable medication available for purchase to the public to compete with market-priced products.

Today’s announcement builds on the successes of the CalRx Naloxone Access Initiative, which has successfully driven down the market price of naloxone, saving consumers money and helping the state purchase more of this life-saving medication to reverse opioid overdoses. The CalRx program continues to identify opportunities to make drugs more affordable and accessible in California.

Leading the way on affordable health care

Governor Newsom recently signed significant legislation advancing health care affordability by lowering the cost of prescription drugs, including:

SB 40 , capping consumer cost-sharing for insulin at $35 for a month-long supply.

, capping consumer cost-sharing for insulin at $35 for a month-long supply. SB 41, reducing prescription drug prices by regulating the practices of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), which negotiate prices between drug manufacturers, health care insurance providers, and pharmacies.

Since his first executive order in 2019, Governor Newsom has prioritized making health care more affordable to ensure that families do not have to pick between purchasing medications or having food on the table.

For more information on CalRx insulin, visit CalRx Biosimilar Insulin Initiative.