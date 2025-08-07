WVDEP's Roadsides in Bloom Calendar Submission Deadline Approaching

Page Content

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is seeking submissions for the 23rd Annual “Roadsides in Bloom” calendar contest.





Sponsored by the WVDEP's Adopt-A-Highway program, this free calendar features photos of wildflowers growing naturally along West Virginia roadways. The deadline for entries is Friday, September 19, 2025.





Submissions must meet the following qualifications:





Photographs must be taken in West Virginia.

Photos must be submitted in landscape orientation. To meet print quality standards, photos must have a resolution of 300 pixels per inch (ppi) or higher. Low-resolution images may be inadequate and not considered.

Wildflowers must be growing along a road, and the road must be prominently visible in the frame.

Entries must be in electronic format and submitted to dep.aah@wv.gov​​.

Please provide your name, address, phone number, e-mail address and a short description of the most prominent flower depicted. Include the location and

county of where the photo was taken. Photos submitted will become property of the WVDEP.

You may submit up to three photos. However, only one winning photo will be selected from a photographer’s entry.





Twelve winners will be selected to represent the months of the year. A grand-prize winner will be chosen to appear on the calendar cover.





Co-sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the WVDEP, the Adopt-A-Highway program was established in the late 1980s to improve the quality of the environment by encouraging public involvement in the elimination of highway litter. Adopt-A-Highway volunteers remove over 200,000 pounds of litter from state roadways every year.





