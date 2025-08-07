Submit Release
WVDEP's Roadsides in Bloom Calendar Submission Deadline Approaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is seeking submissions for the 23rd Annual “Roadsides in Bloom” calendar contest.


Sponsored by the WVDEP's Adopt-A-Highway program, this free calendar features photos of wildflowers growing naturally along West Virginia roadways. The deadline for entries is Friday, September 19, 2025.


Submissions must meet the following qualifications:


  • Photographs must be taken in West Virginia.
  • Photos must be submitted in landscape orientation. To meet print quality standards, photos must have a resolution of 300 pixels per inch (ppi) or higher. Low-resolution images may be inadequate and not considered.
  • Wildflowers must be growing along a road, and the road must be prominently visible in the frame.
  • Entries must be in electronic format and submitted to dep.aah@wv.gov​​.
  • Please provide your name, address, phone number, e-mail address and a short description of the most prominent flower depicted. Include the location and
  • county of where the photo was taken. Photos submitted will become property of the WVDEP.
  • You may submit up to three photos. However, only one winning photo will be selected from a photographer’s entry.


Twelve winners will be selected to represent the months of the year. A grand-prize winner will be chosen to appear on the calendar cover.


Co-sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the WVDEP, the Adopt-A-Highway program was established in the late 1980s to improve the quality of the environment by encouraging public involvement in the elimination of highway litter. Adopt-A-Highway volunteers remove over 200,000 pounds of litter from state roadways every year.


