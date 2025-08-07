Monetary Policy Report - August 2025
1: The economic outlook
The path of disinflation in underlying domestic price and wage pressures has generally continued, albeit to different degrees (Key judgement 1). Wage growth has declined further recently, to around 5% in May, although services consumer price inflation has remained at 4.7% in recent months. Twelve-month CPI inflation averaged 3.5% in 2025 Q2, 0.1 percentage points higher than expected in the May Report and an increase from 2.8% in Q1. Around half of this rise was accounted for by an expected reduction in the extent to which energy prices have been dragging on headline inflation. The contribution of administered prices to inflation has increased, while food price inflation has also picked up by more than anticipated. While headline inflation is projected to rise slightly further in the near term, to around 3¾% over the second half of this year, the baseline projection assumes that this will not lead to additional second-round effects on domestic inflationary pressures.
Four-quarter GDP growth is projected to remain close to its recent average level, of around 1¼%, before picking up in the second half of the forecast period. This remains dependent on a sustained fall in the household saving ratio. A margin of spare capacity is estimated to have opened up in the UK economy and the labour market is continuing to loosen gradually. This margin of excess supply is expected to build a little further, before narrowing from the end of next year onwards (Key judgement 2). A range of factors are expected to reduce spare capacity further out, including the impact on demand of the gradual loosening in the stance of monetary policy embodied in the market path of interest rates. Monetary policy still weighs on the level of demand across the forecast period, however, such that it continues to contribute to the disinflationary process.
The margin of spare capacity in the economy is expected to act against some continuing persistence in domestic prices and wages in order for CPI inflation to fall back to around the 2% target in the medium term (Key judgement 3). The August CPI projection is somewhat higher than the profile in May during the first and second years of the forecast period, and broadly similar in the medium term. There remains considerable uncertainty around the calibration of the Committee’s judgement on the path of second-round effects in domestic prices and wages. Overall, the MPC judges that the upside risks around medium-term inflationary pressures have moved slightly higher since May. This is in part due to the risk of inflation expectations impacting price-setting as illustrated in the inflation persistence scenario set out in the May Report.
Table 1.A: Baseline forecast summary (a) (b)
|
2025 Q3
|
2026 Q3
|
2027 Q3
|
2028 Q3
|
GDP (c)
|
1.2 (1.1)
|
1.3 (1.3)
|
1.5 (1.6)
|
1.7
|
CPI inflation (d)
|
3.8 (3.5)
|
2.7 (2.4)
|
2 (1.9)
|
2
|
Unemployment rate (e)
|
4.8 (4.6)
|
4.9 (4.9)
|
4.8 (5)
|
4.8
|
Excess supply/Excess demand (f)
|
-½ (-½)
|
-¾ (-¾)
|
-¼ (-¾)
|
0
|
Bank Rate (g)
|
4.1 (4)
|
3.5 (3.5)
|
3.6 (3.6)
|
3.7
- (a) Figures in parentheses show the corresponding projections in the May 2025 Monetary Policy Report.
- (b) The numbers shown in this table are conditioned on the assumptions described in Section 1.1.
- (c) Four-quarter growth in real GDP.
- (d) Four-quarter inflation rate.
- (e) International Labour Organization (ILO) definition of unemployment. Although LFS unemployment data have been reinstated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (Box D of the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report).
- (f) Per cent of potential GDP. A negative figure implies output is below potential and a positive that it is above.
- (g) Per cent. The path for Bank Rate implied by forward market interest rates. The curves are based on overnight index swap rates.
1.1: The conditioning assumptions underlying the MPC’s baseline projections
As set out in Table 1.B, the MPC’s August baseline projections are conditioned on:
- The paths for policy rates in advanced economies implied by financial markets, as captured in the 15 working day averages of forward interest rates to 29 July (Chart 2.3). The market-implied path for Bank Rate underpinning the August projections declines to 3½% by 2026 Q2, similar to the profile at the time of the May Report.
- A path for the sterling effective exchange rate index that is around ¾% higher compared with the May Report. The exchange rate depreciates slightly over the forecast period, reflecting the role of expected interest rate differentials in the Committee’s conditioning assumption.
- Wholesale energy prices that follow their respective futures curves over the forecast period. Oil and gas prices have ended the period since May slightly higher than their levels at the time of the previous Report (Section 2.1). Significant uncertainty remains around the outlook for wholesale energy prices (Box D).
- UK household energy prices that move in line with Bank staff estimates of the Ofgem price cap implied by the paths of wholesale gas and electricity prices (Section 2.5).
- UK fiscal policy that evolves in line with government policies to date, as announced in Spring Statement 2025.
- Global and UK trade policies in place as of 29 July, which are consistent with a somewhat lower US effective tariff rate than at the time of the May Report (Section 2.1). These policies are assumed to continue throughout the forecast period. There has been a range of announced policy changes that are yet to be implemented and so have not been included in the baseline projections. These include the agreement between the US and EU announced on 27 July. And, on 1 August, the US announced increases in tariffs on a number of countries, excluding the UK, due to take effect on 8 August.
- The growth in the size and composition of the 16+ population implied by the ONS’s 2022-based migration category variant national population projections, which is weaker than the previous assumption incorporated in the May Report that was based on the principal version of those projections. These population projections do not include the England and Wales mid-year population estimates published on 30 July.
Table 1.B: Conditioning assumptions (a) (b)
|
Average 1998–2007
|
Average 2010–19
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
Bank Rate (c)
|
5.0
|
0.5
|
5.3 (5.3)
|
4.9 (4.9)
|
3.8 (3.7)
|
3.5 (3.6)
|
3.6 (3.6)
|
Sterling effective exchange rate (d)
|
100
|
82
|
81 (81)
|
85 (85)
|
85 (84)
|
84 (84)
|
84 (83)
|
Oil prices (e)
|
39
|
77
|
84 (84)
|
75 (75)
|
68 (64)
|
67 (64)
|
67 (65)
|
Gas prices (f)
|
29
|
52
|
101 (101)
|
107 (107)
|
91 (94)
|
89 (86)
|
80 (78)
|
Nominal government expenditure (g)
|
7¼
|
2¼
|
7¾ (7¾)
|
6½ (6½)
|
6½ (8¼)
|
3 (3)
|
3¼ (3¼)
- Sources: Bank of England, Bloomberg Finance L.P., LSEG Workspace, Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), ONS and Bank calculations.
- (a) The table shows the projections for financial market prices, wholesale energy prices and government spending projections that are used as conditioning assumptions for the MPC’s projections for CPI inflation, GDP growth and the unemployment rate. Figures in parentheses show the corresponding projections in the May 2025 Monetary Policy Report.
- (b) Financial market data are based on averages in the 15 working days to 29 July 2025. Figures show the average level in Q4 of each year, unless otherwise stated.
- (c) Per cent. The path for Bank Rate implied by forward market interest rates. The curves are based on overnight index swap rates.
- (d) Index: January 2005 = 100. The convention is that the sterling exchange rate follows a path that is halfway between the starting level of the sterling ERI and a path implied by interest rate differentials.
- (e) Dollars per barrel. Projection based on monthly Brent futures prices.
- (f) Pence per therm. Projection based on monthly natural gas futures prices.
- (g) Annual average growth rate. Nominal general government consumption and investment. Projections are based on the OBR’s March 2025 Economic and Fiscal Outlook. Historical data based on NMRP+D7QK.
1.2: Key judgements and risks
1.2: Key judgement 1
The path of disinflation in underlying domestic price and wage pressures has generally continued, albeit to different degrees. While headline inflation is projected to rise slightly further in the near term, to around 3¾% over the second half of this year, the baseline projection assumes that this will not lead to additional second-round effects on domestic inflationary pressures.
There has been substantial disinflation over the past two and a half years, following previous external shocks, supported by the restrictive stance of monetary policy. That progress has allowed for reductions in Bank Rate over the past year. The Committee remains focused on squeezing out any existing or emerging persistent inflationary pressures.
Twelve-month CPI inflation averaged 3.5% in 2025 Q2. This was 0.1 percentage points above expectations at the time of the May Report and an increase from 2.8% in Q1 (Section 2.5). Around half of this rise in the second quarter was accounted for by an expected reduction in the extent to which energy prices have been dragging on headline inflation. The contribution of administered prices to inflation has increased, while food price inflation has also picked up by more than anticipated (Box E).
The latest accumulation of evidence suggests disinflation in underlying domestic price and wage pressures has generally continued, although with greater signs of progress in declining pay growth than in developments in services price inflation. CPI inflation excluding energy picked up slightly to around 3¾% in Q2 (Chart 1.1).
Services consumer price inflation has remained at around 4.7% over recent months, slightly higher than expected at the time of the May Report. The still-elevated rate of services inflation reflects past strength in wage growth as well as temporary upward pressure from one-off increases in administered prices and the increase in employer NICs. Underlying services price inflation has continued to moderate across a range of measures, although progress in recent months has been slower than last year according to a measure excluding indexed and volatile components, rents and foreign holidays (Chart 2.20). Even after accounting for respective administered price changes recently, UK services inflation has remained significantly higher than services inflation in the euro area (Section 2.5), suggesting that price-setting in the UK has not yet fully normalised to a target-consistent path.
Wage growth has declined further recently, to around 5%. Annual private sector regular average weekly earnings growth fell to 4.9% in the three months to May, weaker than expected in the May Report. This is now broadly in line with Bank staff’s estimate of the underlying rate of pay growth. Nevertheless, pay growth has remained higher than can be explained by its usual economic determinants.
Private sector regular pay growth is expected to slow further by the end of 2025, to 3¾%. In contrast, annual services inflation is projected to rise slightly over the remainder of the year, in part reflecting continued upward pressure from non-wage labour costs, before falling back in 2026.
There is uncertainty around the path of services inflation over coming quarters, including the extent to which weaker pay growth will over time feed through to lower services inflation, and the extent to which services inflation may continue to be boosted by other factors such as administered prices. There is little evidence so far that the empirical relationship between services inflation and wages has broken down, or that aggregate measures of profit margins are increasing. However, consumer-facing services businesses responding to the Decision Maker Panel (DMP) Survey continue to expect some increase in price inflation over the year ahead. And DMP firms’ own-price expectations have remained more sensitive to changes in aggregate CPI inflation than prior to 2022. The near-term rise in headline inflation could therefore affect price-setting behaviour, even while a weaker labour market means wage-setting is unaffected.
In the August Report baseline projection, CPI inflation is projected to rise slightly further, to around 3¾% over the second half of this year, with a peak of 4.0% in September, which is a slightly higher profile than in the May Report. This pickup reflects some near-term upward pressure on inflation from energy, food and services prices, offset by a slight decline in projected core goods inflation.
The near-term strength in CPI inflation is still expected to be temporary. This in part reflects the Committee’s continuing judgement in the baseline forecast that recent developments are assumed not to lead to additional second-round effects on underlying domestic inflationary pressures, beyond those that would typically be expected to occur and in contrast to the more persistent dynamics in the inflation generating process that occurred following the very large shocks in 2021–22. In this forecast, the Committee has also maintained its judgement on the speed with which overall excess domestic inflationary pressures are expected to dissipate in the medium term (Key judgement 3). There remains significant uncertainty around these judgements, however, and the MPC judges that the upside risks around medium-term inflationary pressures have moved slightly higher since May.
1.2: Key judgement 2
A margin of spare capacity is estimated to have opened up in the UK economy and the labour market is continuing to loosen gradually. This margin of excess supply is expected to build a little further, before narrowing from the end of next year onwards.
UK quarterly GDP growth is estimated to have been 0.1% in 2025 Q2, on both a headline and underlying basis (Section 2.3). Growth is expected to pick up a little in the near term, reflecting a modest improvement in survey indicators of output.
Underlying employment growth has been around zero over recent quarters, somewhat weaker than implied by past developments in underlying GDP growth (Chart 2.11). This is in part likely to have reflected recent increases in firms’ total labour costs, which may have affected employment to a slightly greater degree than previously anticipated. Survey indicators of employment intentions have remained weak.
Consistent with the weakness of employment growth, the labour market has continued to loosen gradually (Section 2.4). The LFS unemployment rate rose to 4.7% in the three months to May. The ratio of vacancies to unemployment has fallen further and is judged to be somewhat below its equilibrium level. In addition, surveys of capacity utilisation suggest growing spare capacity within firms.
Bank staff have reassessed the extent to which weakness in productivity growth in 2023 and 2024 has been matched by lower potential productivity growth. As outlined in Box E of the February Report, potential productivity had appeared to be notably weaker last year than could be explained by factors such as the impacts of past events, notably Brexit and the pandemic. Based on new analysis that adjusts measured productivity growth for erratic and volatile components of GDP, measurement error in hours worked and variations in capacity utilisation, potential productivity growth is now judged to have been somewhat less weak over recent years, and potential labour supply growth somewhat lower. Taken together, this pushes up on past supply growth and is consistent with a margin of spare capacity having opened up slightly earlier than in the May projection.
Overall, a small margin of spare capacity is now estimated to have opened up in the economy from the start of 2024, reaching around ½% of potential GDP by the middle of 2025. The MPC continues to recognise the significant uncertainty around estimates of the current degree of slack in the economy. For example, developments in the labour market and in capacity utilisation would suggest a wider margin of excess supply, whereas models of the output gap based on nominal dynamics could suggest that the economy has a margin of excess demand currently. This highlights a tension between the possibility of greater spare capacity and the persistently high rate of domestic inflation.
The medium-term outlook for UK activity will be determined by both global and domestic factors.
As set out in Box C of the May Report, recent global trade policy developments are likely to reduce UK GDP growth relative to the trade policies in place prior to this year. However, the trade policies in place on 29 July, which are assumed in the August Report projections to continue over the forecast period, are consistent with a somewhat lower US effective tariff rate than at the time of the May Report. Global trade policy uncertainty has also fallen back over recent months, though at a similar pace to the assumption underpinning the May Report projections prior to the most recent trade policy developments. Since May, volatility in financial markets has declined and global equity prices have risen.
Reflecting these developments, UK-weighted world GDP growth is expected to weaken by slightly less in the near term in the August baseline forecast than in the May forecast. Four-quarter world growth falls back to around 1¾% this year and next, before rising to 2¼% in 2027. Conditioned on trade policies as of 29 July, near-term growth is projected to be stronger in the United States and China than in the May Report. The outlook for euro-area GDP growth is broadly unchanged from May.
Box A sets out the Committee’s latest assessment of the restrictiveness of the UK monetary policy stance. Reflecting the usual lags of policy, past restrictiveness is estimated to be weighing on the current level of demand, which will contribute to the disinflationary process. A range of more forward-looking estimates, based on real interest rate gaps, suggest that the degree of restrictiveness has fallen to some extent over the past 18 months. Based on the market curve conditioning assumption, restrictiveness is judged likely to wane to some extent over the forecast period.
The August baseline forecast includes a small near-term boost to activity from recent changes in mortgage market regulation, including changes to the implementation of the FPC’s loan to income (LTI) flow limit to allow individual lenders to increase their share of lending at high LTIs while aiming to ensure the aggregate flow remained consistent with the limit of 15%.
Based on the Government’s plans set out in Spring Statement 2025, the overall stance of fiscal policy is tightening materially over the MPC’s forecast period. All else equal, this pulls down on the baseline GDP growth and output gap projections, particularly over the next year.
Four-quarter potential supply growth is projected to weaken slightly in the middle of the forecast period, before recovering to around 1½% in the medium term. This is slightly weaker beyond the near term than in the May Report, reflecting the lower assumed path of population growth (Section 1.1).
In the August baseline projection, four-quarter GDP growth is projected to remain close to its recent average level, of around 1¼%, before picking up in the second half of the forecast period (Chart 1.2). This forecast remains dependent on a sustained fall in the household saving ratio to under 8% in the medium term from over 10% currently. As a result, beyond the near term, consumption growth is projected to pick up to a greater degree than GDP growth, to around 2¼% on an annual basis by the end of the forecast period. There remains considerable uncertainty over this projection, as discussed below, and previous projections of material declines in the saving ratio have so far largely failed to materialise.
Reflecting the paths of GDP and potential supply, the margin of spare capacity in the baseline forecast is expected to widen slightly further over the next year, to just under ¾% of potential GDP in the middle of 2026, before narrowing to close to zero by the end of the forecast period. The impact on demand of the tightening in the stance of fiscal policy, based on the plans set out in the Spring Statement, is the main factor increasing excess supply in the near term. A range of factors is expected to reduce excess supply further out, including the impact on demand of the gradual loosening in the stance of monetary policy embodied in the market path of interest rates. Monetary policy still weighs on the level of demand across the forecast period, however, such that it continues to contribute to the disinflationary process.
Relative to the May baseline projection, there is expected to be a slightly smaller margin of spare capacity throughout most of the forecast period, in part reflecting the Committee’s judgement that the lower assumed path of population growth will put slightly more downward pressure on supply than on demand over coming years.
The unemployment rate is projected to rise gradually to just under 5% by the middle of 2026 (Chart 1.3), above its assumed medium-term equilibrium rate of just over 4½%. Unemployment is slightly lower than in the May Report in the medium term, consistent with the narrower margin of excess supply in the baseline projection.
The Committee judges that the risks around the UK GDP growth projection are somewhat to the downside.
There are risks around the future path of activity, spare capacity and hence inflationary pressures in the medium term (Key judgement 3), reflecting both global and domestic factors.
Box D discusses global uncertainties and their implications for the UK economy, including the risks from potential, but impossible to anticipate, future increases in energy prices, and around global trade policies. There also remain uncertainties around the paths of fiscal policy in Germany, the United States and elsewhere. Overall, there are judged to be downside risks to global activity, which would pass through to UK growth and inflation were they to occur. The scale of the immediate downside risks has diminished since May, however, reflecting the most recent developments in trade policy.
Box A of the May Report set out an alternative scenario in which UK demand is substantially weaker than in the baseline projection. This was based on an additional UK-specific increase in uncertainty, which drags on consumption and investment to a greater extent than the indirect impact on UK growth of elevated global trade policy uncertainty that has already been included in the baseline projection. Although both global and domestic uncertainty appears to have fallen back somewhat since May, there remains a risk that UK domestic demand could be weaker, and the margin of spare capacity wider, than in the baseline projection.
In particular, the MPC continues to see downside risks around consumption growth and upside risks around the path of the saving ratio over the forecast period. These could relate to the continuation of past structural factors, such as the desire for households to build up their savings following the pandemic, that have already pushed up saving by more than expected. Or it could reflect greater precautionary saving behaviour by households than has so far appeared to be occurring. The latter could be triggered by broader downside risks to activity and particularly the risk of more sudden adverse developments in the labour market. This includes the possibility that the impact of the higher labour costs facing companies has a greater impact on their employment decisions. That said, analysis of previous cycles suggests that rapid shake-outs in the labour market have tended to be associated with larger shocks to the economy than have occurred recently, and with a greater pickup in redundancies than has so far appeared to be in train.
Overall, the Committee judges that the risks around the UK GDP growth projection, particularly from domestic factors, are somewhat to the downside. This is also judged to lead to a risk of a greater margin of spare capacity over the forecast period than in the baseline.
1.2: Key judgement 3
Conditioned on the market path of interest rates, the margin of spare capacity in the economy is expected to act against some continuing persistence in domestic prices and wages in order for CPI inflation to fall back to around the 2% target in the medium term.
Domestically, the August forecast for CPI inflation continues to incorporate the effects of a period of economic slack (Key judgement 2), which is required in order for price-setting dynamics to normalise fully. The Committee has not changed its judgement on the speed with which excess domestic inflationary pressures are expected to dissipate in the baseline projection. The continuing second-round effects in the baseline relate in large part to the unwind of the succession of very large external cost shocks in 2021–22, rather than additional second-round effects from the near-term pickup in headline inflation (Key judgement 1).
In terms of global factors affecting the UK, the Committee continues to judge that the overall impact of recent trade policy developments is, on balance, more likely to be disinflationary than inflationary, although the effects incorporated into the August baseline forecast are not large. UK-weighted world export price inflation, excluding the direct effect of oil prices, is expected to turn negative in the near term before recovering into slightly positive territory in the middle of the forecast period. This profile is broadly similar to the path of world prices in the May forecast, though slightly higher reflecting the constellation of trade policies as of 29 July. For that reason and reflecting recent data outturns, UK non-energy import price inflation is projected to be higher in the near term, compared with May. The direct contribution of energy prices to CPI inflation is around zero throughout the forecast period.
In the baseline projection conditioned on the market-implied path of interest rates in the 15 working days to 29 July, CPI inflation falls back gradually to 2.7% in 2026 Q3, and to around the 2% target by 2027 Q2, remaining there in the medium term (Chart 1.4 and Table 1.C). The August CPI projection is somewhat higher than the profile in May during the second year of the forecast period and broadly similar in the medium term. Private sector regular AWE growth is expected to fall to around 3% in the medium term.
The MPC judges that the upside risks around medium-term inflationary pressures have moved slightly higher since May.
There remains considerable uncertainty around the calibration of the Committee’s judgement on the path of second-round effects in domestic prices and wages.
Box A of the May Report set out a scenario in which inflation persistence is greater than assumed in the baseline, in part as the current strength in headline inflation could result in additional second-round effects in domestic wage and price-setting. The scenario also set out how domestic inflationary pressures could be greater if potential productivity growth was materially weaker than in the baseline, and that weakness was not reflected in lower wages. Both of these mechanisms remain relevant for the Committee’s views on the risks to medium-term inflation.
As part of this continuing assessment of these risks, the MPC is monitoring a range of indicators to judge whether inflation expectations remain consistent with meeting the 2% inflation target sustainably in the medium term. Households’ near-term inflation expectations have fallen back slightly recently, although medium-term household measures have continued to increase and are now materially above their historical averages. Businesses’ medium-term CPI inflation expectations have increased slightly since the start of the year, while market-based inflation compensation measures are broadly unchanged.
The Committee is placing particular weight on the extent to which higher CPI inflation, including developments in salient items such as food prices, could affect inflation expectations and add to the persistence of inflationary pressures (Box E). Bank staff analysis based on a machine learning approach suggests that, after falling towards historical averages earlier this year, a measure of the inertial component of inflation reflecting more backward-looking expectations has begun to rise again. Staff analysis also suggests that second-round effects in domestic price and wage-setting, owing to the response of inflation expectations to realised inflation, have historically become stronger when inflation has exceeded a threshold of 3½ to 4%, which is relevant given the near-term path of headline inflation (Key judgement 1).
Conversely, it is possible that the role of household inflation expectations in the wage-setting process could become weaker as the labour market loosens further.
There may still be downside risks to the path of potential productivity over the forecast period, and hence upside risks to wage growth and inflation. But, this risk may have diminished since May, as Bank staff’s assessment of recent potential productivity growth has been revised up, which means that potential productivity is now more explicable by the shocks that have previously affected the economy (Key judgement 2) and there is slightly less of a step change up in expected productivity growth over the forecast period.
In addition, there remains a risk that the economy has been subject to lasting changes in wage and price-setting behaviour following the major supply shocks experienced over previous years, as set out in Box A in the November 2024 Report. The recent and future path for the medium-term equilibrium rate of unemployment could be higher than assumed in the baseline forecast in this case, or because of recent increases in the wedge between wages and total labour costs. These risks would be consistent with greater persistence in inflation.
Box D discusses global uncertainties and their implications for the UK economy, including the risks to UK inflation from potential, but impossible to anticipate, future increases in energy prices, and around global trade policies. There are two-sided risks around the impact of global prices on UK inflation. These relate both to the possibility of new shocks and uncertainties around the impact of existing shocks, such as the extent of the shift in global trade patterns already under way and how this may come to affect external pressures on UK inflation.
Overall, the MPC judges that the upside risks around medium-term inflationary pressures have moved slightly higher since May. This is in part due to the risk of inflation expectations impacting price-setting as illustrated in the inflation persistence scenario set out in the May Report.
Table 1.C: The quarterly baseline projection for CPI inflation based on market rate expectations (a)
|
2025 Q3
|
2025 Q4
|
2026 Q1
|
2026 Q2
|
CPI inflation
|
3.8
|
3.6
|
3.1
|
3.0
|
2026 Q3
|
2026 Q4
|
2027 Q1
|
2027 Q2
|
CPI inflation
|
2.7
|
2.5
|
2.3
|
2.0
|
2027 Q3
|
2027 Q4
|
2028 Q1
|
2028 Q2
|
2028 Q3
|
CPI inflation
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
2.0
Table 1.D: Indicative projections consistent with the MPC's baseline forecast (a) (b)
- Sources: Bank of England, Bloomberg Finance L.P., Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, Eurostat, IMF World Economic Outlook, National Bureau of Statistics of China, ONS, US Bureau of Economic Analysis and Bank calculations.
- (a) The profiles in this table should be viewed as broadly consistent with the MPC’s baseline projections for GDP growth, CPI inflation and unemployment (as presented in the fan charts).
- (b) Figures show annual average growth rates unless otherwise stated. Figures in parentheses show the corresponding projections in the May 2025 Monetary Policy Report. Calculations for back data based on ONS data are shown using ONS series identifiers.
- (c) Chained-volume measure. Constructed using real GDP growth rates of 188 countries weighted according to their shares in UK exports.
- (d) Chained-volume measure. Constructed using real GDP growth rates of 189 countries weighted according to their shares in world GDP using the IMF’s purchasing power parity (PPP) weights.
- (e) Chained-volume measure. The forecast was finalised before the release of the preliminary flash estimate of euro-area GDP for Q2, so that has not been incorporated.
- (f) Chained-volume measure. The forecast was finalised before the release of the advance estimate of US GDP for Q2, so that has not been incorporated.
- (g) Chained-volume measure. Constructed using real GDP growth rates of 154 emerging market economies, weighted according to their relative shares in world GDP using the IMF’s PPP weights.
- (h) Chained-volume measure.
- (i) Chained-volume measure.
- (j) Chained-volume measure. Includes non-profit institutions serving households. Based on ABJR+HAYO.
- (k) Chained-volume measure. Based on GAN8.
- (l) Chained-volume measure. Whole-economy measure. Includes new dwellings, improvements and spending on services associated with the sale and purchase of property. Based on DFEG+L635+L637.
- (m) Chained-volume measure. The historical data exclude the impact of missing trader intra‑community (MTIC) fraud. Since 1998 based on IKBK-OFNN/(BOKH/BQKO). Prior to 1998 based on IKBK.
- (n) Chained-volume measure. The historical data exclude the impact of MTIC fraud. Since 1998 based on IKBL-OFNN/(BOKH/BQKO). Prior to 1998 based on IKBL.
- (o) Chained-volume measure. Exports less imports.
- (p) Wages and salaries plus mixed income and general government benefits less income taxes and employees’ National Insurance contributions, deflated by the consumer expenditure deflator. Based on [ROYJ+ROYH-(RPHS+AIIV-CUCT)+GZVX]/[(ABJQ+HAYE)/(ABJR+HAYO)]. The backdata for this series are available at Monetary Policy Report – Download chart slides and data – August 2025.
- (q) Annual average. Percentage of total available household resources. Based on NRJS.
- (r) Level in Q4. Percentage point spread over reference rates. Based on a weighted average of household and corporate loan and deposit spreads over appropriate risk-free rates. Indexed to equal zero in 2007 Q3.
- (s) Annual average. Per cent of potential GDP. A negative figure implies output is below potential and a positive figure that it is above.
- (t) Real GDP (ABMI) divided by total 16+ employment (MGRZ). Although LFS employment data have been reinstated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (Box D of the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report).
- (u) Four-quarter growth in the ILO definition of employment in Q4 (MGRZ). Although LFS employment data have been reinstated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (Box D of the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report).
- (v) Four-quarter growth in Q4. LFS household population, all aged 16 and over (MGSL). Growth rates are interpolated between the LFS and ONS National population projections: 2022-based interim within the forecast period.
- (w) ILO definition of unemployment rate in Q4 (MGSX). Although LFS unemployment data have been reinstated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (Box D of the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report).
- (x) ILO definition of labour force participation in Q4 as a percentage of the 16+ population (MGWG). Although LFS participation data have been reinstated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (Box D of the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report).
- (y) Four-quarter inflation rate in Q4.
- (z) Four-quarter inflation rate in Q4 excluding fuel and the impact of MTIC fraud.
- (aa) Contribution of fuels and lubricants and gas and electricity prices to four-quarter CPI inflation in Q4.
- (ab) Four-quarter growth in Q4. Private sector AWE excluding bonuses and arrears of pay (KAJ2).
- (ac) Four-quarter growth in private sector regular pay-based unit wage costs in Q4. Private sector wage costs divided by private sector output at constant prices. Private sector wage costs are AWE (excluding bonuses) multiplied by private sector employment.
Box B: Reviewing the process of quantitative tightening
Since February 2022, the MPC has been reducing the stock of assets held in the Bank of England’s Asset Purchase Facility (APF) for monetary policy purposes, a process known as quantitative tightening (QT). In line with the commitment made by the MPC in the minutes of its August 2022 meeting, this box sets out the MPC’s annual assessment of QT over the past year.
The Bank’s balance sheet grew after the financial crisis and the pandemic, as the MPC used quantitative easing (QE) to meet its 2% inflation target and to support the economy.
Following the 2008 global financial crisis, Bank Rate was reduced to close to zero to support economic activity and inflation. To further stimulate the economy when interest rates were at this level, the MPC began a programme of asset purchases known as QE (Chart A). QE works largely by reducing longer-term interest rates in the economy, ultimately boosting demand (Busetto et al (2022)).
Further QE programmes were conducted after the EU referendum and during the Covid pandemic. The size of the stock of assets held in the APF for monetary policy purposes peaked at £895 billion at the turn of 2022.
Chart A: The Bank’s APF holdings grew markedly through QE but have shrunk since 2022
Stock of gilts held for monetary policy purposes in the APF (a)
Since 2022, the stock of purchased assets has been reduced and will reach £558 billion by September 2025.
In December 2021, the MPC started to increase Bank Rate in order to return CPI inflation sustainably to the 2% target. In 2022, once Bank Rate had been raised to a level that provided scope to reduce it as may be required, the Bank started to unwind its holdings of assets previously purchased as part of QE, a process known as QT.
From February 2022, the Bank stopped reinvesting maturing assets in the APF. Sales of gilts commenced in November 2022.
Reducing the size of the APF has the benefit of reducing the risk of a ratchet upwards in the size of the Bank’s balance sheet as a consequence of repeated asset purchases over time, were the economy to return to needing support if Bank Rate were to be at the effective lower bound. QT therefore increases the headroom and flexibility available to the Bank to use its balance sheet in the future if needed.
QT has comprised a mix of sales of gilts, maturing gilts and sales of corporate bonds. The size of each of these has varied from year to year (Chart B). Between October 2022 and September 2023, £20 billion of corporate bonds were sold. Gilt maturities have varied between £35 billion and £87 billion per year, reflecting the maturity profile of assets held by the APF. The balance of QT in 2024–25 was particularly skewed to maturities rather than sales, and the quantity of maturities will fall back in coming years. The size of the APF will fall to £558 billion by September 2025.
Chart B: The QT process has reflected a mix of sales and maturing assets
Initial purchase proceeds value of APF maturities and sales and maturities in future gilt stock reduction periods (a)
- (a) Each year shows maturities in the period between October and September of the following year (ie a yearly QT review cycle). For October 2022–September 2023 to October 2024–September 2025 these bars show the target gilt stock reduction voted for by the MPC, including both maturities and active sales, as well as sales of assets purchased under the Corporate Bond Purchase Scheme. In periods from October 2025–September 2026 onwards only the path of expected maturities is shown, as the Committee is yet to vote on the target gilt stock reduction for these periods.
The MPC’s QT process has been guided by three key principles…
The MPC has previously set out key principles under which QT should be conducted.
First, the MPC has used Bank Rate as its active policy tool when adjusting the stance of monetary policy.
Second, sales have been conducted so as not to disrupt the functioning of financial markets, and only in appropriate market conditions.
Third, to help achieve that, sales have been conducted in a relatively gradual and predictable manner over a period of time.
…which have helped to reduce the impact of QT on financial conditions.
The main way through which QT affects financial conditions is through the so-called portfolio rebalancing channel. This is because market demand for assets is not perfectly elastic, so the price of gilts, and other similar maturity assets, falls as the available supply increases. QT increases the supply of gilts to the market relative to a counterfactual where these gilts remain in the APF, although QT represents a relatively low share of the overall gilt market. Lower longer-duration asset prices mean long-term rates are higher than they would otherwise be. Long-term rates are affected by a wide range of factors, of which QT is only one, and movements in these rates have tended to be dominated by global factors over the past year.
The principles under which QT has been conducted help to limit financial market impacts outside this direct channel. Conceptually, QT could also affect gilt rates by changing market expectations for the future path of Bank Rate. This would be the case if market participants believed news about QT contained information about the future stance of monetary policy. As the MPC has been using Bank Rate as the active tool of monetary policy, this should not be the case. And market intelligence suggests that market participants’ Bank Rate expectations have not been affected by QT announcements. QT could, in principle, also have effects on gilt market liquidity and thus affect liquidity risk premia. However, as sales have been gradual, predictable and only conducted in appropriate market conditions, there has been no marked effect on market liquidity.
Estimates of the impact of QT on term premia suggest a modest increase in long-term interest rates of between 15–25 basis points since QT started.
Bank staff have updated their analysis of the effects of QT on gilt yields and the wider macroeconomy. While difficult to measure precisely, Bank staff continue to judge that the impact of QT on gilt yields has been modest.
Longer-term gilt rates are the sum of short-term rate expectations and a term premium, the additional interest return that investors require to hold long-term assets compared with purchasing equivalent short-term assets in sequence over the life of the long-term bond. Given that QT has been conducted in a way that does not communicate any changes to future Bank Rate, any impact of QT on gilt rates should come through higher term premia.
Between QT commencing in February 2022 and the end of June 2025, 10-year gilt rates rose by 325 basis points. Term structure model estimates indicate that around 150 basis points of this increase was driven by term premia, with the remaining rise accounted for by higher expected rates. Higher term premia have been driven by a wide range of factors including a structural reduction in future domestic demand for long-term government debt, for example due to a decline in demand from defined benefit pension schemes.
Since the 2024 QT review, government bond yields have risen across countries, particularly long-term rates. Over the past year, 10-year gilt yields have risen by around 55 basis points and 30-year gilt yields have risen by around 95 basis points in the UK. Similar, albeit somewhat smaller, moves have been seen across countries. For example, in the US 10-year yields rose a little over 20 basis points and 30-year yields rose 60 basis points. In Japan, 10-year and 30-year yields rose by around 50 basis points and 100 basis points respectively. And in the euro area, 10-year and 30-year yields have risen by around 25 basis points and 60 basis points respectively.
Market intelligence and term structure models point to higher term premia having more than accounted for higher yields in the UK and internationally, with models estimating that the total term premium for 10-year gilts over the last year has increased by around 70 basis points in the UK. Isolating the specific effect of QT is not simple because term premia are influenced by a wide range of domestic and international factors, and these factors change over time. One way to estimate the specific effect is to look at movements in term premia in short periods directly around announcements of QT policies, such as when the amount of QT planned for the forthcoming year is announced, or around the time of QT auctions, where bonds are sold to the market. This helps to identify the impact of QT because gilt market pricing tends to adjust quickly in response to market news, and the short window helps to limit the influence of other factors on the estimates.
It is challenging to identify the causal impact of QT policy announcements because there have been relatively few of them and so the sample size is limited. And, as QT is being operated in a predictable manner, QT announcements and auctions should contain little news for the market.
Notwithstanding the challenges in estimating these impacts, new analysis by Bank staff points to an estimated total increase in 10-year gilt rates from cumulative QT to date of 15–25 basis points. This estimate is based on modelling the change in the 10-year gilt rate term premium on the day of QT policy announcements, combined with the effects on the day of QT auctions. Given the overall increase in term premium for 10-year gilt yields, this suggests QT has driven between a tenth and a fifth of that total.
Bank staff’s most recent estimate of the impact of QT on term premia is slightly higher than in the 2024 QT review (Box A of the August 2024 Report), when the estimated range was 10–20 basis points. This is likely to reflect a small impact on term premia from the additional QT since September 2024. The estimated rise in term premia due to this additional QT is much smaller than the overall rise in term premia over this period.
There is uncertainty over these estimates of the impact of QT. One drawback of event study estimates is that they cannot identify effects of QT that fall outside of the short window used for the estimation. For example, Bank staff analysis of past auction sales suggests that rate impacts have tended to be short lived and reverse over subsequent days and so the component of the estimates that reflects impacts on auction days could be overstated. In contrast, were the impact of QT to only build up slowly over time, or only operate with a lag after policy announcements or auctions, the total impact of QT on gilt rates could be underestimated.
Long-term gilt yields, such as those for 30-year gilts, have risen by more than 10-year gilt yields. Bank staff analysis suggests that the larger increase in longer-term rates has been driven primarily by global factors, rather than being attributable to QT. Furthermore, analysis of changes in term premia for 30-year gilts, based on the same model used for the estimated range above, suggests that QT impacts have been similar to those for 10-year gilts. Lower market liquidity for these assets means that the model-based estimates are more uncertain for this maturity.
Besides its impact on long-term interest rates through the portfolio rebalancing channel, staff analysis and external research suggests that QT could affect bank lending, especially as central bank reserves become less abundant in the system (Altavilla et al (2024)). The process of QT reduces reserves in the banking system which, among other purposes, are used by banks to insure against liquidity risk. As reserves are risk-free and the most liquid form of asset, fewer available reserves could weigh on bank lending growth. The Bank is currently transitioning to a repo-led demand-driven framework for supplying reserves, which will ensure that banks can meet their demand for reserves through use of the Bank's repo facilities (Bank of England (2024)). This framework should mitigate risks to bank lending from QT through this channel.
QT auctions have had little impact on market functioning.
There is little evidence of a material impact of QT auctions on broader market conditions. For example, the average range over which gilt rates vary on days with QT auctions is less than one basis point higher than the average range observed on days without QT auctions. Were auctions to affect market liquidity negatively, we would expect to see larger variation in rates at those times. The small impact on market liquidity will partly reflect the fact that market participants are able to adjust for the effects of QT auctions in advance, since they are announced well ahead of time. In line with the principle that QT should be conducted in appropriate market conditions, in April 2025 the Bank amended the schedule of gilt sales by delaying sales of long maturity bonds following a period of international market volatility.
External estimates of the impact of QT on rates are broadly consistent with Bank staff’s analysis, but comparing with estimates for other countries is difficult due to differences in the implementation of QT programmes.
External research on the impact of QT programmes is broadly consistent with Bank staff’s analysis. For example, Du et al (2024) find that QT programmes in various countries have had limited impact on government bond yields, market functioning and liquidity. External estimates of the impact of QT rely heavily on event study estimates. That means they have similar limitations to the Bank staff analysis outlined above. This is particularly important for the UK given the gradual and predictable approach taken for QT (Lu and Valcarcel (2024), D’Amico and Seida (2024)).
More generally, differences in the implementation of QT between the UK and other jurisdictions make it difficult to compare estimates of the impact of QT internationally. For instance, the Federal Reserve has indicated that shrinking its balance sheet through QT is an active monetary policy tool (December 2021 FOMC minutes), in contrast to the MPC’s principles outlined above.
When the MPC sets Bank Rate, it takes account of financial market conditions that reflect the effects of announced and expected APF reductions.
The small rise in market interest rates driven by QT will have a slight contractionary effect on GDP and will slightly reduce inflation. There are large uncertainties around these estimates, but Bank staff analysis based on the UK's experience of QE suggests that the impact of a 10 basis point increase in yields would be associated with a negative impact on GDP and inflation of less than 0.2% and 0.1 percentage points respectively. To the extent that asset prices at the time of the Committee's policy assessments incorporate the impacts of announced and expected APF reductions, the MPC takes account of these impacts when taking its decisions on Bank Rate. The MPC will adjust Bank Rate such that overall financial conditions are appropriate to bring inflation back to the 2% target. It retains the ability to set the monetary stance to meet the 2% inflation target at all times.
The effect of QT may vary over time and estimates of its impact are uncertain.
Global economic policy uncertainty, high issuance of government bonds across countries and structural changes within the domestic bond market which have reduced demand for long-term government debt, have all pushed up on bond term premia.
These same shifts in the gilt market could pose a risk that QT has a greater impact on market functioning than previously. In an environment with lower demand for long-term assets, for example, QT could have a larger impact on market liquidity.
Measures of gilt market functioning suggest that the market has generally continued to function in an orderly manner. However, reflecting changes in the profile of underlying demand for gilts and long-term cost and risk factors, the Debt Management Office (DMO) amended its 2025–26 financing remit by reducing sales of long-term bonds and increasing short-term financing. The DMO also increased the proportion of issuance for which an issuance method has yet to be decided, in order to provide additional flexibility to respond to evolving demand and market conditions during the financial year.
The MPC will continue to monitor the impact of QT. The analysis summarised in this box will support the MPC’s decision over the appropriate pace of gilt stock reduction over the year ahead.
At its September meeting the MPC will vote on the target for the reduction in the stock of UK government bonds held for monetary policy purposes over the 12-month period from October 2025 to September 2026. Bank Rate remains the MPC’s active tool of monetary policy and will be set to meet the 2% inflation target sustainably in the medium term.
2: Current economic conditions
CPI inflation was 3.6% in June, 0.2 percentage points higher than expected in the May Report. Mainly reflecting unexpected strength in food prices, CPI inflation is now projected to peak at 4.0% in September before falling back to 3.6% by the end of the year.
Services consumer price inflation remains elevated. While underlying disinflation in services prices seems on balance to be continuing, any progress is being masked temporarily by upward pressure from administered prices and the impact on some prices of the increase in employer NICs. Indicators of households’ inflation expectations remain elevated, while inflation expectations of firms have been more stable.
Pay growth continues to ease from elevated rates and is projected to slow to around 3¾% by the end of this year from around 5% currently.
Developments in the labour market are consistent with a continued gradual loosening. Underlying employment growth has been around zero in recent months and the degree of slack in the labour market appears to have widened. Spare capacity within firms has also increased.
Underlying momentum in UK GDP has been subdued but is expected to pick up a little in the near term. The household saving ratio remains elevated relative to its pre-Covid pandemic average.
Developments in trade policy in the US and elsewhere continue to be a key influence on global GDP growth. The future constellation of policies remains difficult to predict, but US tariffs are currently expected to be lower on average than was assumed at the time of the May Report.
Sterling had appreciated slightly in the period leading up the August Report, compared with three months earlier. Over the same period, risky asset prices had risen and the market-implied paths for policy rates in the UK, US and euro area had been little changed.
Chart 2.1: In the MPC’s latest projections, underlying GDP growth picks up slightly, the unemployment rate edges higher and CPI inflation rises a little further in 2025 Q3
Near-term projections (a)
- Sources: BCC, CBI, Lloyds Business Barometer, ONS, S&P Global and Bank calculations.
- (a) The lighter diamonds show Bank staff’s projections at the time of the May Report. The darker diamonds show Bank staff’s current projections. The azure diamonds in the top panel are Bank staff’s estimates of underlying quarterly GDP growth. Underlying GDP data from 2023 Q3 to 2025 Q1 show in-sample fitted values of a business survey indicator model estimated by Bank staff, and data for 2025 Q2 and 2025 Q3 show out-of-sample projections. The projections for headline GDP growth and the unemployment rate are quarterly and show 2025 Q2 and 2025 Q3 (May projections show 2025 Q1 to 2025 Q3). The projections for CPI inflation are monthly and show July to December 2025 (May projections show April to September 2025). The GDP growth and unemployment rate projections for 2025 Q2 are based on official data to May 2025, while the CPI inflation figures over the same quarter are outturns. Although LFS unemployment data have been reinstated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (Box D of the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report).
2.1: Global economy and financial markets
Trade policy announcements in the US and elsewhere are affecting global GDP growth.
Since March, the US Government has announced a series of tariff policy changes for various countries and products.
The baseline projections in this Report are conditioned on the tariff rates implemented as of 29 July, which for the US means an estimated effective tariff rate of around 14%. This is down from the 23% estimate based on trade policies that had been implemented at the time of the May Report, but up from the 2% estimate prior to the policy changes. Tariff rates fell after the May Report as there was a de-escalation of tensions between some countries, particularly the US and China, and trade agreements between others, initially the US and the UK. After that agreement, the estimated effective US tariff rate on the UK fell from 11% estimated at the time of the May Report to 8%–9% now.
There has been a range of announced policy changes that had not been implemented as of 29 July and so were not included in the baseline projections. These include the agreement between the US and EU announced on 27 July. And on 1 August, the US administration announced increases in tariffs on a number of countries, excluding the UK, due to take effect on 7 August. Based on these recent policy announcements, the expected future US effective tariff rate is likely to rise from the level implied by tariffs implemented as of 29 July to around 17%, though remain below the rate at the time of the May Report. Although measures of trade policy uncertainty have fallen back, there remains uncertainty over future trade policies across countries. Box D discusses the sensitivity of the economic outlook to a higher level of global tariffs and to different assumptions around the impact of higher tariffs.
Changes in global trade policy have driven most of the dynamics in global GDP so far this year. Four-quarter UK-weighted global GDP growth fell from 2.2% in 2024 Q4 to 2.1% in 2025 Q1 (Chart 2.2), owing primarily to a 0.1% contraction in US GDP in Q1. Higher frequency trade data suggest that there was greater than anticipated front-loading of imports ahead of US tariff announcements in April (Box C of the May 2025 Monetary Policy Report).
The advance estimate of quarterly growth in US GDP picked up to 0.7% in 2025 Q2, as net trade partially recovered from this front-loading effect, with monthly US goods imports falling back by almost $70 billion in April. Growth in final private domestic demand, which abstracts from some of the volatility from trade policy, slowed in Q2, growing by 0.3%, down from 0.5% in Q1.
Euro-area GDP grew by 0.1% in 2025 Q2, lower than the projection in the May Report. This was driven by an unwinding of a greater-than-expected front-loading of exports in 2025 Q1.
Lower trade barriers than at the time of the May Report, US fiscal stimulus and more accommodative financial conditions in some countries are expected to boost UK-weighted global GDP growth in 2025 H2 compared with the baseline projection in the May Report.
Four-quarter UK-weighted global GDP growth is projected to be 1.6% in 2025 Q3 and 1.4% in 2025 Q4. While this represents a slowing in growth, the projection for 2025 Q3 and Q4 is 0.3 and 0.4 percentage points respectively above the projection at the time of the May Report.
A range of factors, including US trade and fiscal policy and financial conditions in the euro area, account for the upward revision to the near-term global GDP projection. Trade barriers are lower than assumed in the May Report projections. And a recent US bill has introduced a range of tax cuts, which are only partially offset by spending cuts and smaller tax increases. More accommodative financial conditions in the euro area are also expected to raise global growth in the near term. Continued strength in Chinese exports and strong activity in China, supported by domestic policies such as the consumer trade-in programme, are expected to increase global growth in the near term.
Chart 2.2: Global GDP growth is projected to remain below historical norms
Four-quarter UK-weighted global GDP growth with contributions by region (a)
- Sources: LSEG Workspace and Bank calculations.
- (a) Refer to footnote (c) of Table 1.D for definition. The figures for 2025 Q2 to 2025 Q4 are Bank staff projections. These projections do not include the advance estimate of US GDP in 2025 Q2 or the preliminary flash estimate of euro-area GDP for the same quarter, as the data were published after the cut-off for incorporation into the forecast. The pink diamonds are the corresponding projections from the May Report.
Despite rises in oil and gas prices following further conflict in the Middle East, current energy prices are now closer to their levels ahead of the May Report.
Military action between Iran and Israel (later joined by the US) in June, led to a rise in spot oil prices, peaking at a little under $80 a barrel, up from a little over $60 at the time of the May Report. Since then, tensions have eased, and spot oil prices have fallen back and averaged a little under $70 a barrel over the 15 working days to 29 July. Oil prices are currently below levels seen at the start of the year reflecting a combination of increased supply from OPEC countries and the expectation of weaker global demand. Liquified natural gas prices similarly increased in June but subsequently fell back. Oil and gas prices have ended the period since May slightly higher than their levels at the time of the previous Report.
The easing in trade restrictions has fed through to stronger global commodity prices and broader financial market conditions.
Reflecting the partial easing in global trade tensions, particularly between the US and China, global non-oil export prices are now expected to be around 1% higher over the forecast period (Section 1). That is primarily because lower tariff rates are expected to raise demand for global exports, particularly as lower tariffs encourage more exports from China to the US, pushing up their prices. Higher global prices are expected to pass through to somewhat higher UK import prices and eventually to consumer goods prices.
Measures of market volatility, including the VIX and MOVE, rose ahead of the May Report, driven by global trade policy announcements in April. But they have since fallen back to their average levels since 2002 (Chart 1.1 of the July 2025 Financial Stability Report). Specific measures of trade policy uncertainty remain elevated but have fallen back markedly from their peaks.
Equity markets have strengthened. The US S&P 500 index has risen by just under 20% since the period leading up to the May Report and the UK FTSE 100 index has also risen over this period, by around 10%. European equities prices have also risen. These rises more than reverse the large falls seen in March and April following the changes in US economic policy. Both the US and UK indices are close to all-time highs.
Corporate bond spreads have tightened in the UK and other countries and are now tighter than their average between 1998 and 2025 across asset classes, reflecting resilient corporate balance sheets (July 2025 Financial Stability Report).
Following the May Report, 10-year gilt yields in the UK are little changed, up by 5 basis points in the 15 working day average to 29 July compared with the 15 working day average to 29 April. There has been a more persistent change in very long-term yields over this period. The spread between 30-year and 10-year government bond yields has risen across countries since January, by around 35 basis points in the UK, 40 basis points in the US and over 50 basis points in Japan. Market intelligence suggests that the key drivers of these moves have been concerns over the long-term sustainability of fiscal policy across advanced economies and declining structural demand for long maturity bonds. Between the 29 July and 5 August, government bond yields fell back a little, driven partly by market reaction to weak US labour market data.
The market-implied paths for future policy rates have changed relatively little since the May Report although they have varied more in the near-term for the US.
The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council maintained its deposit facility rate at 2% at its July meeting. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee maintained the target range for the federal funds rate at 4.25%–4.5% at its July meeting.
After the US announcement of higher tariffs in April, the market-implied paths for future policy rates in advanced economies fell, offsetting some of the expected drag to UK growth and inflation from the greater restrictions on trade. Despite the delay or reduction in US tariff rates after that, and the recovery in risky asset prices, the market-implied paths for future policy rates have changed little since then.
The market-implied path for the UK policy rate is, on average, little changed since the period leading up to the May Report over the next three years. Based on the 15 working day average to 29 July 2025, the market-implied path for Bank Rate fell to around 3.5% by 2026 Q2, before subsequently rising slightly to 3.7% by 2028 Q2 (Chart 2.3). The market-implied path of future ECB policy rates over the same period had risen by a little under 10 basis points on average over the next three years.
The market-implied path for US policy rates, based on the 15 working day average to 29 July, was around 45 basis points higher over the remainder of 2025 than the 15 working day average to 29 April. This, in part, reflected market expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep the federal funds rate higher in the near term to counteract the expected increase in inflationary pressures from fiscal stimulus, trade restrictions and a deprecation in the dollar. However, as of 5 August, the market-implied path for US policy rates had fallen materially from the 15 working day average to 29 July, in part driven by reaction to weak US labour market data.
Chart 2.3: The market-implied paths for policy rates have changed relatively little since the May Report, although near-term US rate expectations have risen somewhat
Policy rates and instantaneous forward curves for the UK, US and euro area (a)
- Sources: Bloomberg Finance L.P. and Bank calculations.
- (a) All data are as of 29 July 2025. The May 2025 curves are estimated based on the 15 UK working days to 29 April 2025. The August 2025 curves are estimated using the 15 UK working days to 29 July 2025. The federal funds rate is the upper bound of the announced target range. The market-implied path for US policy rates is the expected effective federal funds rate. The ECB deposit rate is based on the date from which changes in policy rates are effective. The final data points are forward rates for September 2028.
Sterling had appreciated very slightly in the run-up to the August Report, compared with three months earlier.
Sterling had appreciated slightly since the period leading up to the May Report, with the average sterling exchange rate index over the 15 working days to 29 July being 0.3% higher than the 15 working days up to 29 April (Chart 2.4). The pound weakened by 1% over this period against the euro, but strengthened by around 2% against the dollar. As of 5 August, sterling had depreciated slightly compared to the 15 working day average to 29 July, to a little below the levels leading up to the May Report.
Chart 2.4: The appreciation in sterling since early 2025 has been driven in part by weakness in the US dollar
Sterling exchange rates (a)