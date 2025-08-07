Monetary Policy Report - August 2025

1: The economic outlook

The path of disinflation in underlying domestic price and wage pressures has generally continued, albeit to different degrees (Key judgement 1). Wage growth has declined further recently, to around 5% in May, although services consumer price inflation has remained at 4.7% in recent months. Twelve-month CPI inflation averaged 3.5% in 2025 Q2, 0.1 percentage points higher than expected in the May Report and an increase from 2.8% in Q1. Around half of this rise was accounted for by an expected reduction in the extent to which energy prices have been dragging on headline inflation. The contribution of administered prices to inflation has increased, while food price inflation has also picked up by more than anticipated. While headline inflation is projected to rise slightly further in the near term, to around 3¾% over the second half of this year, the baseline projection assumes that this will not lead to additional second-round effects on domestic inflationary pressures. Four-quarter GDP growth is projected to remain close to its recent average level, of around 1¼%, before picking up in the second half of the forecast period. This remains dependent on a sustained fall in the household saving ratio. A margin of spare capacity is estimated to have opened up in the UK economy and the labour market is continuing to loosen gradually. This margin of excess supply is expected to build a little further, before narrowing from the end of next year onwards (Key judgement 2). A range of factors are expected to reduce spare capacity further out, including the impact on demand of the gradual loosening in the stance of monetary policy embodied in the market path of interest rates. Monetary policy still weighs on the level of demand across the forecast period, however, such that it continues to contribute to the disinflationary process. The margin of spare capacity in the economy is expected to act against some continuing persistence in domestic prices and wages in order for CPI inflation to fall back to around the 2% target in the medium term (Key judgement 3). The August CPI projection is somewhat higher than the profile in May during the first and second years of the forecast period, and broadly similar in the medium term. There remains considerable uncertainty around the calibration of the Committee’s judgement on the path of second-round effects in domestic prices and wages. Overall, the MPC judges that the upside risks around medium-term inflationary pressures have moved slightly higher since May. This is in part due to the risk of inflation expectations impacting price-setting as illustrated in the inflation persistence scenario set out in the May Report.

Table 1.A: Baseline forecast summary (a) (b) 2025 Q3 2026 Q3 2027 Q3 2028 Q3 GDP (c) 1.2 (1.1) 1.3 (1.3) 1.5 (1.6) 1.7 CPI inflation (d) 3.8 (3.5) 2.7 (2.4) 2 (1.9) 2 Unemployment rate (e) 4.8 (4.6) 4.9 (4.9) 4.8 (5) 4.8 Excess supply/Excess demand (f) -½ (-½) -¾ (-¾) -¼ (-¾) 0 Bank Rate (g) 4.1 (4) 3.5 (3.5) 3.6 (3.6) 3.7 (a) Figures in parentheses show the corresponding projections in the May 2025 Monetary Policy Report.

(b) The numbers shown in this table are conditioned on the assumptions described in Section 1.1.

(c) Four-quarter growth in real GDP.

(d) Four-quarter inflation rate.

(e) International Labour Organization (ILO) definition of unemployment. Although LFS unemployment data have been reinstated by the ONS, they are badged as official statistics in development and the LFS continues to suffer from very low response rates, which can introduce volatility and potentially non-response bias (Box D of the May 2024 Monetary Policy Report).

(f) Per cent of potential GDP. A negative figure implies output is below potential and a positive that it is above.

(g) Per cent. The path for Bank Rate implied by forward market interest rates. The curves are based on overnight index swap rates.

1.1: The conditioning assumptions underlying the MPC’s baseline projections

As set out in Table 1.B, the MPC’s August baseline projections are conditioned on:

The paths for policy rates in advanced economies implied by financial markets, as captured in the 15 working day averages of forward interest rates to 29 July (Chart 2.3). The market-implied path for Bank Rate underpinning the August projections declines to 3½% by 2026 Q2, similar to the profile at the time of the May Report.

A path for the sterling effective exchange rate index that is around ¾% higher compared with the May Report. The exchange rate depreciates slightly over the forecast period, reflecting the role of expected interest rate differentials in the Committee’s conditioning assumption.

Wholesale energy prices that follow their respective futures curves over the forecast period. Oil and gas prices have ended the period since May slightly higher than their levels at the time of the previous Report (Section 2.1). Significant uncertainty remains around the outlook for wholesale energy prices (Box D).

UK household energy prices that move in line with Bank staff estimates of the Ofgem price cap implied by the paths of wholesale gas and electricity prices (Section 2.5).

UK fiscal policy that evolves in line with government policies to date, as announced in Spring Statement 2025.

Global and UK trade policies in place as of 29 July, which are consistent with a somewhat lower US effective tariff rate than at the time of the May Report (Section 2.1). These policies are assumed to continue throughout the forecast period. There has been a range of announced policy changes that are yet to be implemented and so have not been included in the baseline projections. These include the agreement between the US and EU announced on 27 July. And, on 1 August, the US announced increases in tariffs on a number of countries, excluding the UK, due to take effect on 8 August.

The growth in the size and composition of the 16+ population implied by the ONS’s 2022-based migration category variant national population projections, which is weaker than the previous assumption incorporated in the May Report that was based on the principal version of those projections. These population projections do not include the England and Wales mid-year population estimates published on 30 July.

Table 1.B: Conditioning assumptions (a) (b) Average 1998–2007 Average 2010–19 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Bank Rate (c) 5.0 0.5 5.3 (5.3) 4.9 (4.9) 3.8 (3.7) 3.5 (3.6) 3.6 (3.6) Sterling effective exchange rate (d) 100 82 81 (81) 85 (85) 85 (84) 84 (84) 84 (83) Oil prices (e) 39 77 84 (84) 75 (75) 68 (64) 67 (64) 67 (65) Gas prices (f) 29 52 101 (101) 107 (107) 91 (94) 89 (86) 80 (78) Nominal government expenditure (g) 7¼ 2¼ 7¾ (7¾) 6½ (6½) 6½ (8¼) 3 (3) 3¼ (3¼) Sources: Bank of England, Bloomberg Finance L.P., LSEG Workspace, Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), ONS and Bank calculations.



(a) The table shows the projections for financial market prices, wholesale energy prices and government spending projections that are used as conditioning assumptions for the MPC’s projections for CPI inflation, GDP growth and the unemployment rate. Figures in parentheses show the corresponding projections in the May 2025 Monetary Policy Report.

(b) Financial market data are based on averages in the 15 working days to 29 July 2025. Figures show the average level in Q4 of each year, unless otherwise stated.

(c) Per cent. The path for Bank Rate implied by forward market interest rates. The curves are based on overnight index swap rates.

(d) Index: January 2005 = 100. The convention is that the sterling exchange rate follows a path that is halfway between the starting level of the sterling ERI and a path implied by interest rate differentials.

(e) Dollars per barrel. Projection based on monthly Brent futures prices.

(f) Pence per therm. Projection based on monthly natural gas futures prices.

(g) Annual average growth rate. Nominal general government consumption and investment. Projections are based on the OBR’s March 2025 Economic and Fiscal Outlook. Historical data based on NMRP+D7QK.

1.2: Key judgements and risks

1.2: Key judgement 1

The path of disinflation in underlying domestic price and wage pressures has generally continued, albeit to different degrees. While headline inflation is projected to rise slightly further in the near term, to around 3¾% over the second half of this year, the baseline projection assumes that this will not lead to additional second-round effects on domestic inflationary pressures.

There has been substantial disinflation over the past two and a half years, following previous external shocks, supported by the restrictive stance of monetary policy. That progress has allowed for reductions in Bank Rate over the past year. The Committee remains focused on squeezing out any existing or emerging persistent inflationary pressures.

Twelve-month CPI inflation averaged 3.5% in 2025 Q2. This was 0.1 percentage points above expectations at the time of the May Report and an increase from 2.8% in Q1 (Section 2.5). Around half of this rise in the second quarter was accounted for by an expected reduction in the extent to which energy prices have been dragging on headline inflation. The contribution of administered prices to inflation has increased, while food price inflation has also picked up by more than anticipated (Box E).

The latest accumulation of evidence suggests disinflation in underlying domestic price and wage pressures has generally continued, although with greater signs of progress in declining pay growth than in developments in services price inflation. CPI inflation excluding energy picked up slightly to around 3¾% in Q2 (Chart 1.1).

Services consumer price inflation has remained at around 4.7% over recent months, slightly higher than expected at the time of the May Report. The still-elevated rate of services inflation reflects past strength in wage growth as well as temporary upward pressure from one-off increases in administered prices and the increase in employer NICs. Underlying services price inflation has continued to moderate across a range of measures, although progress in recent months has been slower than last year according to a measure excluding indexed and volatile components, rents and foreign holidays (Chart 2.20). Even after accounting for respective administered price changes recently, UK services inflation has remained significantly higher than services inflation in the euro area (Section 2.5), suggesting that price-setting in the UK has not yet fully normalised to a target-consistent path.

Wage growth has declined further recently, to around 5%. Annual private sector regular average weekly earnings growth fell to 4.9% in the three months to May, weaker than expected in the May Report. This is now broadly in line with Bank staff’s estimate of the underlying rate of pay growth. Nevertheless, pay growth has remained higher than can be explained by its usual economic determinants.

Private sector regular pay growth is expected to slow further by the end of 2025, to 3¾%. In contrast, annual services inflation is projected to rise slightly over the remainder of the year, in part reflecting continued upward pressure from non-wage labour costs, before falling back in 2026.

There is uncertainty around the path of services inflation over coming quarters, including the extent to which weaker pay growth will over time feed through to lower services inflation, and the extent to which services inflation may continue to be boosted by other factors such as administered prices. There is little evidence so far that the empirical relationship between services inflation and wages has broken down, or that aggregate measures of profit margins are increasing. However, consumer-facing services businesses responding to the Decision Maker Panel (DMP) Survey continue to expect some increase in price inflation over the year ahead. And DMP firms’ own-price expectations have remained more sensitive to changes in aggregate CPI inflation than prior to 2022. The near-term rise in headline inflation could therefore affect price-setting behaviour, even while a weaker labour market means wage-setting is unaffected.

In the August Report baseline projection, CPI inflation is projected to rise slightly further, to around 3¾% over the second half of this year, with a peak of 4.0% in September, which is a slightly higher profile than in the May Report. This pickup reflects some near-term upward pressure on inflation from energy, food and services prices, offset by a slight decline in projected core goods inflation.

The near-term strength in CPI inflation is still expected to be temporary. This in part reflects the Committee’s continuing judgement in the baseline forecast that recent developments are assumed not to lead to additional second-round effects on underlying domestic inflationary pressures, beyond those that would typically be expected to occur and in contrast to the more persistent dynamics in the inflation generating process that occurred following the very large shocks in 2021–22. In this forecast, the Committee has also maintained its judgement on the speed with which overall excess domestic inflationary pressures are expected to dissipate in the medium term (Key judgement 3). There remains significant uncertainty around these judgements, however, and the MPC judges that the upside risks around medium-term inflationary pressures have moved slightly higher since May.

1.2: Key judgement 2

A margin of spare capacity is estimated to have opened up in the UK economy and the labour market is continuing to loosen gradually. This margin of excess supply is expected to build a little further, before narrowing from the end of next year onwards.

UK quarterly GDP growth is estimated to have been 0.1% in 2025 Q2, on both a headline and underlying basis (Section 2.3). Growth is expected to pick up a little in the near term, reflecting a modest improvement in survey indicators of output.

Underlying employment growth has been around zero over recent quarters, somewhat weaker than implied by past developments in underlying GDP growth (Chart 2.11). This is in part likely to have reflected recent increases in firms’ total labour costs, which may have affected employment to a slightly greater degree than previously anticipated. Survey indicators of employment intentions have remained weak.

Consistent with the weakness of employment growth, the labour market has continued to loosen gradually (Section 2.4). The LFS unemployment rate rose to 4.7% in the three months to May. The ratio of vacancies to unemployment has fallen further and is judged to be somewhat below its equilibrium level. In addition, surveys of capacity utilisation suggest growing spare capacity within firms.

Bank staff have reassessed the extent to which weakness in productivity growth in 2023 and 2024 has been matched by lower potential productivity growth. As outlined in Box E of the February Report, potential productivity had appeared to be notably weaker last year than could be explained by factors such as the impacts of past events, notably Brexit and the pandemic. Based on new analysis that adjusts measured productivity growth for erratic and volatile components of GDP, measurement error in hours worked and variations in capacity utilisation, potential productivity growth is now judged to have been somewhat less weak over recent years, and potential labour supply growth somewhat lower. Taken together, this pushes up on past supply growth and is consistent with a margin of spare capacity having opened up slightly earlier than in the May projection.

Overall, a small margin of spare capacity is now estimated to have opened up in the economy from the start of 2024, reaching around ½% of potential GDP by the middle of 2025. The MPC continues to recognise the significant uncertainty around estimates of the current degree of slack in the economy. For example, developments in the labour market and in capacity utilisation would suggest a wider margin of excess supply, whereas models of the output gap based on nominal dynamics could suggest that the economy has a margin of excess demand currently. This highlights a tension between the possibility of greater spare capacity and the persistently high rate of domestic inflation.

The medium-term outlook for UK activity will be determined by both global and domestic factors.

As set out in Box C of the May Report, recent global trade policy developments are likely to reduce UK GDP growth relative to the trade policies in place prior to this year. However, the trade policies in place on 29 July, which are assumed in the August Report projections to continue over the forecast period, are consistent with a somewhat lower US effective tariff rate than at the time of the May Report. Global trade policy uncertainty has also fallen back over recent months, though at a similar pace to the assumption underpinning the May Report projections prior to the most recent trade policy developments. Since May, volatility in financial markets has declined and global equity prices have risen.

Reflecting these developments, UK-weighted world GDP growth is expected to weaken by slightly less in the near term in the August baseline forecast than in the May forecast. Four-quarter world growth falls back to around 1¾% this year and next, before rising to 2¼% in 2027. Conditioned on trade policies as of 29 July, near-term growth is projected to be stronger in the United States and China than in the May Report. The outlook for euro-area GDP growth is broadly unchanged from May.

Box A sets out the Committee’s latest assessment of the restrictiveness of the UK monetary policy stance. Reflecting the usual lags of policy, past restrictiveness is estimated to be weighing on the current level of demand, which will contribute to the disinflationary process. A range of more forward-looking estimates, based on real interest rate gaps, suggest that the degree of restrictiveness has fallen to some extent over the past 18 months. Based on the market curve conditioning assumption, restrictiveness is judged likely to wane to some extent over the forecast period.

The August baseline forecast includes a small near-term boost to activity from recent changes in mortgage market regulation, including changes to the implementation of the FPC’s loan to income (LTI) flow limit to allow individual lenders to increase their share of lending at high LTIs while aiming to ensure the aggregate flow remained consistent with the limit of 15%.

Based on the Government’s plans set out in Spring Statement 2025, the overall stance of fiscal policy is tightening materially over the MPC’s forecast period. All else equal, this pulls down on the baseline GDP growth and output gap projections, particularly over the next year.

Four-quarter potential supply growth is projected to weaken slightly in the middle of the forecast period, before recovering to around 1½% in the medium term. This is slightly weaker beyond the near term than in the May Report, reflecting the lower assumed path of population growth (Section 1.1).

In the August baseline projection, four-quarter GDP growth is projected to remain close to its recent average level, of around 1¼%, before picking up in the second half of the forecast period (Chart 1.2). This forecast remains dependent on a sustained fall in the household saving ratio to under 8% in the medium term from over 10% currently. As a result, beyond the near term, consumption growth is projected to pick up to a greater degree than GDP growth, to around 2¼% on an annual basis by the end of the forecast period. There remains considerable uncertainty over this projection, as discussed below, and previous projections of material declines in the saving ratio have so far largely failed to materialise.

Reflecting the paths of GDP and potential supply, the margin of spare capacity in the baseline forecast is expected to widen slightly further over the next year, to just under ¾% of potential GDP in the middle of 2026, before narrowing to close to zero by the end of the forecast period. The impact on demand of the tightening in the stance of fiscal policy, based on the plans set out in the Spring Statement, is the main factor increasing excess supply in the near term. A range of factors is expected to reduce excess supply further out, including the impact on demand of the gradual loosening in the stance of monetary policy embodied in the market path of interest rates. Monetary policy still weighs on the level of demand across the forecast period, however, such that it continues to contribute to the disinflationary process.

Relative to the May baseline projection, there is expected to be a slightly smaller margin of spare capacity throughout most of the forecast period, in part reflecting the Committee’s judgement that the lower assumed path of population growth will put slightly more downward pressure on supply than on demand over coming years.

The unemployment rate is projected to rise gradually to just under 5% by the middle of 2026 (Chart 1.3), above its assumed medium-term equilibrium rate of just over 4½%. Unemployment is slightly lower than in the May Report in the medium term, consistent with the narrower margin of excess supply in the baseline projection.

The Committee judges that the risks around the UK GDP growth projection are somewhat to the downside.

There are risks around the future path of activity, spare capacity and hence inflationary pressures in the medium term (Key judgement 3), reflecting both global and domestic factors.

Box D discusses global uncertainties and their implications for the UK economy, including the risks from potential, but impossible to anticipate, future increases in energy prices, and around global trade policies. There also remain uncertainties around the paths of fiscal policy in Germany, the United States and elsewhere. Overall, there are judged to be downside risks to global activity, which would pass through to UK growth and inflation were they to occur. The scale of the immediate downside risks has diminished since May, however, reflecting the most recent developments in trade policy.

Box A of the May Report set out an alternative scenario in which UK demand is substantially weaker than in the baseline projection. This was based on an additional UK-specific increase in uncertainty, which drags on consumption and investment to a greater extent than the indirect impact on UK growth of elevated global trade policy uncertainty that has already been included in the baseline projection. Although both global and domestic uncertainty appears to have fallen back somewhat since May, there remains a risk that UK domestic demand could be weaker, and the margin of spare capacity wider, than in the baseline projection.

In particular, the MPC continues to see downside risks around consumption growth and upside risks around the path of the saving ratio over the forecast period. These could relate to the continuation of past structural factors, such as the desire for households to build up their savings following the pandemic, that have already pushed up saving by more than expected. Or it could reflect greater precautionary saving behaviour by households than has so far appeared to be occurring. The latter could be triggered by broader downside risks to activity and particularly the risk of more sudden adverse developments in the labour market. This includes the possibility that the impact of the higher labour costs facing companies has a greater impact on their employment decisions. That said, analysis of previous cycles suggests that rapid shake-outs in the labour market have tended to be associated with larger shocks to the economy than have occurred recently, and with a greater pickup in redundancies than has so far appeared to be in train.

Overall, the Committee judges that the risks around the UK GDP growth projection, particularly from domestic factors, are somewhat to the downside. This is also judged to lead to a risk of a greater margin of spare capacity over the forecast period than in the baseline.

1.2: Key judgement 3

Conditioned on the market path of interest rates, the margin of spare capacity in the economy is expected to act against some continuing persistence in domestic prices and wages in order for CPI inflation to fall back to around the 2% target in the medium term.

Domestically, the August forecast for CPI inflation continues to incorporate the effects of a period of economic slack (Key judgement 2), which is required in order for price-setting dynamics to normalise fully. The Committee has not changed its judgement on the speed with which excess domestic inflationary pressures are expected to dissipate in the baseline projection. The continuing second-round effects in the baseline relate in large part to the unwind of the succession of very large external cost shocks in 2021–22, rather than additional second-round effects from the near-term pickup in headline inflation (Key judgement 1).

In terms of global factors affecting the UK, the Committee continues to judge that the overall impact of recent trade policy developments is, on balance, more likely to be disinflationary than inflationary, although the effects incorporated into the August baseline forecast are not large. UK-weighted world export price inflation, excluding the direct effect of oil prices, is expected to turn negative in the near term before recovering into slightly positive territory in the middle of the forecast period. This profile is broadly similar to the path of world prices in the May forecast, though slightly higher reflecting the constellation of trade policies as of 29 July. For that reason and reflecting recent data outturns, UK non-energy import price inflation is projected to be higher in the near term, compared with May. The direct contribution of energy prices to CPI inflation is around zero throughout the forecast period.

In the baseline projection conditioned on the market-implied path of interest rates in the 15 working days to 29 July, CPI inflation falls back gradually to 2.7% in 2026 Q3, and to around the 2% target by 2027 Q2, remaining there in the medium term (Chart 1.4 and Table 1.C). The August CPI projection is somewhat higher than the profile in May during the second year of the forecast period and broadly similar in the medium term. Private sector regular AWE growth is expected to fall to around 3% in the medium term.

The MPC judges that the upside risks around medium-term inflationary pressures have moved slightly higher since May.

There remains considerable uncertainty around the calibration of the Committee’s judgement on the path of second-round effects in domestic prices and wages.

Box A of the May Report set out a scenario in which inflation persistence is greater than assumed in the baseline, in part as the current strength in headline inflation could result in additional second-round effects in domestic wage and price-setting. The scenario also set out how domestic inflationary pressures could be greater if potential productivity growth was materially weaker than in the baseline, and that weakness was not reflected in lower wages. Both of these mechanisms remain relevant for the Committee’s views on the risks to medium-term inflation.

As part of this continuing assessment of these risks, the MPC is monitoring a range of indicators to judge whether inflation expectations remain consistent with meeting the 2% inflation target sustainably in the medium term. Households’ near-term inflation expectations have fallen back slightly recently, although medium-term household measures have continued to increase and are now materially above their historical averages. Businesses’ medium-term CPI inflation expectations have increased slightly since the start of the year, while market-based inflation compensation measures are broadly unchanged.

The Committee is placing particular weight on the extent to which higher CPI inflation, including developments in salient items such as food prices, could affect inflation expectations and add to the persistence of inflationary pressures (Box E). Bank staff analysis based on a machine learning approach suggests that, after falling towards historical averages earlier this year, a measure of the inertial component of inflation reflecting more backward-looking expectations has begun to rise again. Staff analysis also suggests that second-round effects in domestic price and wage-setting, owing to the response of inflation expectations to realised inflation, have historically become stronger when inflation has exceeded a threshold of 3½ to 4%, which is relevant given the near-term path of headline inflation (Key judgement 1).

Conversely, it is possible that the role of household inflation expectations in the wage-setting process could become weaker as the labour market loosens further.

There may still be downside risks to the path of potential productivity over the forecast period, and hence upside risks to wage growth and inflation. But, this risk may have diminished since May, as Bank staff’s assessment of recent potential productivity growth has been revised up, which means that potential productivity is now more explicable by the shocks that have previously affected the economy (Key judgement 2) and there is slightly less of a step change up in expected productivity growth over the forecast period.

In addition, there remains a risk that the economy has been subject to lasting changes in wage and price-setting behaviour following the major supply shocks experienced over previous years, as set out in Box A in the November 2024 Report. The recent and future path for the medium-term equilibrium rate of unemployment could be higher than assumed in the baseline forecast in this case, or because of recent increases in the wedge between wages and total labour costs. These risks would be consistent with greater persistence in inflation.

Box D discusses global uncertainties and their implications for the UK economy, including the risks to UK inflation from potential, but impossible to anticipate, future increases in energy prices, and around global trade policies. There are two-sided risks around the impact of global prices on UK inflation. These relate both to the possibility of new shocks and uncertainties around the impact of existing shocks, such as the extent of the shift in global trade patterns already under way and how this may come to affect external pressures on UK inflation.

Overall, the MPC judges that the upside risks around medium-term inflationary pressures have moved slightly higher since May. This is in part due to the risk of inflation expectations impacting price-setting as illustrated in the inflation persistence scenario set out in the May Report.

Table 1.C: The quarterly baseline projection for CPI inflation based on market rate expectations (a) 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2026 Q1 2026 Q2 CPI inflation 3.8 3.6 3.1 3.0 2026 Q3 2026 Q4 2027 Q1 2027 Q2 CPI inflation 2.7 2.5 2.3 2.0 2027 Q3 2027 Q4 2028 Q1 2028 Q2 2028 Q3 CPI inflation 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 (a) Four-quarter inflation rate.