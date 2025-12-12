Submit Release
Statistical Notice 2025/06 - Bank of England Statistics Taxonomy 1.3.1 release note

Background

Following the Statistical Notice 2025/02, published on 31 March 2025, the Bank of England released a public working draft (PWD) of the updated taxonomy and data point model (DPM). Since the release of this PWD, the Bank has received feedback from firms and identified a few issues, of which have been resolved in the newly updated taxonomy version 1.3.1. It is important to note that the reporting requirements remain unchanged with this update; therefore, the existing published definition documents should continue to be used. 
 
As previously outlined in Green Notice 2024/01, the Bank’s Statistical Utility tool will be withdrawn with this update to the DPM. An alternative solution for reporting XBRL includes using one of our recognised software houses listed
 
The Bank of England will be updating the published list of recognised software houses for Bank of England statistical reporting via the BEEDS portal, after the BEEDS user acceptance testing environment (UAT) in Spring 2026. 

Release of Taxonomy 1.3.1

Version 1.3.1 of the Bank of England Statistics Taxonomy sets out the technical implementation of the reporting requirements. This update replaces v1.3.0 and introduces technical enhancements such as validation fixes and data point model (DPM) changes.  
 
Two UAT windows are proposed: The provisional dates for the UAT window are 12 January – 23 January 2026 and Spring 2026, the spring date will be confirmed in due course. 
 
Bank of England Statistics Taxonomy v1.3.1 will be effective for LIVE submissions, for end-May data, due from Mid - June 2026. 

Specific points to note 

  • A sample file has been provided for illustration purposes for each entry point. The files contain random data, and it cannot be assumed that they will conform to validation rules or filing rules. 
  • A change log outlining changes between the Statistics Taxonomy 1.3.0 and Statistics Taxonomy 1.3.1 has been published. 
  • In Statistics Taxonomy 1.3.1, we have addressed all the issues listed in the Taxonomy known issues log from the previous affected taxonomy version.
  • Taxonomy v1.3.1 is not backwards compatible with taxonomy v1.3.0, meaning that the instance documents created using taxonomy v1.3.0 will not work with taxonomy v1.3.1.
  • We have produced the XBRL filing manual complementing and replacing the previous BoE statistics taxonomy filing manual. The XBRL filing manual will help firms and software vendors create XBRL instance documents for reporting against Bank of England taxonomies, including Statistics. There is a large degree of flexibility in the XBRL reporting standard and certain decisions have been taken to remove any ambiguity and uncertainty in how to report.  

Taxonomy structure 

  • The structure of the Statistics Taxonomy 1.3.1 is unchanged from the Statistics Taxonomy 1.3.0 we previously released on Friday 21 October 2022. However, dates on the entry points have changed as provided in Appendix 1. 
Bank of England Statistics Taxonomy 1.3.1
Framework Entry points
Stats (STATS)
 AD, AL, ALL, AS, BE, BG, BH, BN, BT, C1, CA, CC, CE, CL, DQ, EL, ER, FI, FO, FV, GT, IC, IO, IP, IS, LN, MM, MQ, PB, PL, PM, WO
  • Filing indicators have been made consistent across statistics reporting and follow the format XX.XX.XX e.g. FI.01.01. 

Appendix 1: Entry points

Amended 

Entry point code
 Entry point label
 schemaRef
AD
 Form AD
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/ad.xsd
AL
 Form AL
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/al.xsd
ALL
 All forms
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/all.xsd
AS
 Form AS
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/as.xsd
BE
 Form BE
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/be.xsd
BG
 Form BG
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/bg.xsd
BH
 Form BH
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/bh.xsd
BN
 Form BN
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/bn.xsd
BT
 Form BT
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/bt.xsd
C1
 Form C1
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/c1.xsd
CA
 Form CA
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/ca.xsd
CC
 Form CC
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/cc.xsd
CE
 Form CE
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/ce.xsd
CL
 Form CL
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/cl.xsd
DQ
 Form DQ
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/dq.xsd
EL
 Form EL
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/el.xsd
ER
 Form ER
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/er.xsd
FI
 Form FI
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/fi.xsd
FO
 Form FO
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/fo.xsd
FV
 Form FV
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/fv.xsd
GT
 Form GT
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/gt.xsd
IC
 Form IC
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/ic.xsd
IO
 Form IO
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/io.xsd
IP
 Form IP
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/ip.xsd
IS
 Form IS
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/is.xsd
LN
 Form LN
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/ln.xsd
MM
 Form MM
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/mm.xsd
MQ
 Form MQ  http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/mq.xsd
PB
 Form PB  http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/pb.xsd
PL
 Form PL
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/pl.xsd 
PM
 Form PM  http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/pm.xsd
WO
 Form WO
 http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/wo.xsd

Footnote

