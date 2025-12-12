Statistical Notice 2025/06 - Bank of England Statistics Taxonomy 1.3.1 release note
Background
Following the Statistical Notice 2025/02, published on 31 March 2025, the Bank of England released a public working draft (PWD) of the updated taxonomy and data point model (DPM). Since the release of this PWD, the Bank has received feedback from firms and identified a few issues, of which have been resolved in the newly updated taxonomy version 1.3.1. It is important to note that the reporting requirements remain unchanged with this update; therefore, the existing published definition documents should continue to be used.
As previously outlined in Green Notice 2024/01, the Bank’s Statistical Utility tool will be withdrawn with this update to the DPM. An alternative solution for reporting XBRL includes using one of our recognised software houses listed.
The Bank of England will be updating the published list of recognised software houses for Bank of England statistical reporting via the BEEDS portal, after the BEEDS user acceptance testing environment (UAT) in Spring 2026.
Release of Taxonomy 1.3.1
Version 1.3.1 of the Bank of England Statistics Taxonomy sets out the technical implementation of the reporting requirements. This update replaces v1.3.0 and introduces technical enhancements such as validation fixes and data point model (DPM) changes.
Two UAT windows are proposed: The provisional dates for the UAT window are 12 January – 23 January 2026 and Spring 2026, the spring date will be confirmed in due course.
Bank of England Statistics Taxonomy v1.3.1 will be effective for LIVE submissions, for end-May data, due from Mid - June 2026.
Specific points to note
- A sample file has been provided for illustration purposes for each entry point. The files contain random data, and it cannot be assumed that they will conform to validation rules or filing rules.
- A change log outlining changes between the Statistics Taxonomy 1.3.0 and Statistics Taxonomy 1.3.1 has been published.
- In Statistics Taxonomy 1.3.1, we have addressed all the issues listed in the Taxonomy known issues log from the previous affected taxonomy version.
- Taxonomy v1.3.1 is not backwards compatible with taxonomy v1.3.0, meaning that the instance documents created using taxonomy v1.3.0 will not work with taxonomy v1.3.1.
- We have produced the XBRL filing manual complementing and replacing the previous BoE statistics taxonomy filing manual. The XBRL filing manual will help firms and software vendors create XBRL instance documents for reporting against Bank of England taxonomies, including Statistics. There is a large degree of flexibility in the XBRL reporting standard and certain decisions have been taken to remove any ambiguity and uncertainty in how to report.
Taxonomy structure
- The structure of the Statistics Taxonomy 1.3.1 is unchanged from the Statistics Taxonomy 1.3.0 we previously released on Friday 21 October 2022. However, dates on the entry points have changed as provided in Appendix 1.
|Bank of England Statistics Taxonomy 1.3.1
|Framework
|Entry points
|Stats (STATS)
|AD, AL, ALL, AS, BE, BG, BH, BN, BT, C1, CA, CC, CE, CL, DQ, EL, ER, FI, FO, FV, GT, IC, IO, IP, IS, LN, MM, MQ, PB, PL, PM, WO
- Filing indicators have been made consistent across statistics reporting and follow the format XX.XX.XX e.g. FI.01.01.
Appendix 1: Entry points
Amended
|Entry point code
|Entry point label
|schemaRef
|AD
|Form AD
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/ad.xsd
|AL
|Form AL
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/al.xsd
|ALL
|All forms
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/all.xsd
|AS
|Form AS
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/as.xsd
|BE
|Form BE
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/be.xsd
|BG
|Form BG
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/bg.xsd
|BH
|Form BH
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/bh.xsd
|BN
|Form BN
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/bn.xsd
|BT
|Form BT
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/bt.xsd
|C1
|Form C1
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/c1.xsd
|CA
|Form CA
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/ca.xsd
|CC
|Form CC
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/cc.xsd
|CE
|Form CE
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/ce.xsd
|CL
|Form CL
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/cl.xsd
|DQ
|Form DQ
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/dq.xsd
|EL
|Form EL
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/el.xsd
|ER
|Form ER
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/er.xsd
|FI
|Form FI
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/fi.xsd
|FO
|Form FO
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/fo.xsd
|FV
|Form FV
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/fv.xsd
|GT
|Form GT
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/gt.xsd
|IC
|Form IC
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/ic.xsd
|IO
|Form IO
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/io.xsd
|IP
|Form IP
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/ip.xsd
|IS
|Form IS
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/is.xsd
|LN
|Form LN
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/ln.xsd
|MM
|Form MM
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/mm.xsd
|MQ
|Form MQ
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/mq.xsd
|PB
|Form PB
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/pb.xsd
|PL
|Form PL
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/pl.xsd
|PM
|Form PM
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/pm.xsd
|WO
|Form WO
|http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/wo.xsd
Footnote
A summary of all Statistical Notice items that are yet to come into effect are also available to view on the Statistical notices page. Statistical Notices should be received by all those responsible for the completion of Bank of England returns. To amend the circulation list please subscribe.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.