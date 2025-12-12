Statistical Notice 2025/06 - Bank of England Statistics Taxonomy 1.3.1 release note

Background

Following the Statistical Notice 2025/02, published on 31 March 2025, the Bank of England released a public working draft (PWD) of the updated taxonomy and data point model (DPM). Since the release of this PWD, the Bank has received feedback from firms and identified a few issues, of which have been resolved in the newly updated taxonomy version 1.3.1. It is important to note that the reporting requirements remain unchanged with this update; therefore, the existing published definition documents should continue to be used.



As previously outlined in Green Notice 2024/01, the Bank’s Statistical Utility tool will be withdrawn with this update to the DPM. An alternative solution for reporting XBRL includes using one of our recognised software houses listed.



The Bank of England will be updating the published list of recognised software houses for Bank of England statistical reporting via the BEEDS portal, after the BEEDS user acceptance testing environment (UAT) in Spring 2026.

Release of Taxonomy 1.3.1

Version 1.3.1 of the Bank of England Statistics Taxonomy sets out the technical implementation of the reporting requirements. This update replaces v1.3.0 and introduces technical enhancements such as validation fixes and data point model (DPM) changes.



Two UAT windows are proposed: The provisional dates for the UAT window are 12 January – 23 January 2026 and Spring 2026, the spring date will be confirmed in due course.



Bank of England Statistics Taxonomy v1.3.1 will be effective for LIVE submissions, for end-May data, due from Mid - June 2026.

Specific points to note

A sample file has been provided for illustration purposes for each entry point. The files contain random data, and it cannot be assumed that they will conform to validation rules or filing rules.

A change log outlining changes between the Statistics Taxonomy 1.3.0 and Statistics Taxonomy 1.3.1 has been published.

In Statistics Taxonomy 1.3.1, we have addressed all the issues listed in the Taxonomy known issues log from the previous affected taxonomy version.

Taxonomy v1.3.1 is not backwards compatible with taxonomy v1.3.0, meaning that the instance documents created using taxonomy v1.3.0 will not work with taxonomy v1.3.1.

We have produced the XBRL filing manual complementing and replacing the previous BoE statistics taxonomy filing manual. The XBRL filing manual will help firms and software vendors create XBRL instance documents for reporting against Bank of England taxonomies, including Statistics. There is a large degree of flexibility in the XBRL reporting standard and certain decisions have been taken to remove any ambiguity and uncertainty in how to report.

Taxonomy structure

The structure of the Statistics Taxonomy 1.3.1 is unchanged from the Statistics Taxonomy 1.3.0 we previously released on Friday 21 October 2022. However, dates on the entry points have changed as provided in Appendix 1.

Bank of England Statistics Taxonomy 1.3.1

Framework Entry points

Stats (STATS)

AD, AL, ALL, AS, BE, BG, BH, BN, BT, C1, CA, CC, CE, CL, DQ, EL, ER, FI, FO, FV, GT, IC, IO, IP, IS, LN, MM, MQ, PB, PL, PM, WO



Filing indicators have been made consistent across statistics reporting and follow the format XX.XX.XX e.g. FI.01.01.

Appendix 1: Entry points

Amended

Entry point code

Entry point label

schemaRef

AD

Form AD

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/ad.xsd

AL

Form AL

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/al.xsd

ALL

All forms

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/all.xsd

AS

Form AS

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/as.xsd

BE

Form BE

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/be.xsd

BG

Form BG

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/bg.xsd

BH

Form BH

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/bh.xsd

BN

Form BN

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/bn.xsd

BT

Form BT

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/bt.xsd

C1

Form C1

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/c1.xsd

CA

Form CA

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/ca.xsd

CC

Form CC

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/cc.xsd

CE

Form CE

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/ce.xsd

CL

Form CL

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/cl.xsd

DQ

Form DQ

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/dq.xsd

EL

Form EL

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/el.xsd

ER

Form ER

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/er.xsd

FI

Form FI

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/fi.xsd

FO

Form FO

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/fo.xsd

FV

Form FV

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/fv.xsd

GT

Form GT

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/gt.xsd

IC

Form IC

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/ic.xsd

IO

Form IO

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/io.xsd

IP

Form IP

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/ip.xsd

IS

Form IS

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/is.xsd

LN

Form LN

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/ln.xsd

MM

Form MM

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/mm.xsd

MQ

Form MQ http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/mq.xsd

PB

Form PB http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/pb.xsd

PL

Form PL

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/pl.xsd

PM

Form PM http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/pm.xsd

WO

Form WO

http://www.bankofengland.co.uk/data/xbrl/fws/banking_stat/stats/2025-10-21/mod/wo.xsd



Footnote

