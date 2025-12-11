Ninth edition of the Regulatory Initiatives Grid

The Regulatory Initiatives Forum Grid (the ‘Grid’) is a biannual publication that sets out the regulatory pipeline. It enables the financial services industry and other stakeholders to understand – and plan for – the timing of the initiatives that may have a significant operational impact on them.

This Grid is published by the Financial Services Regulatory Initiatives Forum (the Forum), launched in 2020 to strengthen coordination between Forum members. The Forum is comprised of the Bank of England (including the Prudential Regulation Authority), Financial Conduct Authority, Payment Systems Regulator, Competition and Markets Authority, Financial Reporting Council, The Pensions Regulator, and Information Commissioner’s Office, with HM Treasury attending as an observer member.

The ninth edition of the Grid illustrates the Bank’s commitment to supporting growth, including through initiatives designed to ensure financial stability (which is a necessary foundation for growth). Initiatives in the Grid also aim to increase regulatory efficiency, facilitate innovation and increase consumer confidence and investment.

Wherever possible, regulators continue to work together. These efforts have helped shape the total number of initiatives featured in this edition of the Grid. For example, the Bank of England, Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority are jointly progressing the ‘Incident, Outsourcing and Third-Party Reporting’ initiative.

We will continue our efforts to deliver our objectives, support growth and bolster the UK’s position as a world leading financial centre.

Regulatory Initiatives Grid