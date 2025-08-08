Founder of Zilis, Angie Thompson, Shares Her Journey of Faith, Fire, and Fearless Leadership in Bold New Memoir

Unstoppable: Leading With A Courageous Heart

Unstoppable, the debut memoir by entrepreneur, single mother, & global wellness leader Angie Thompson, is a high-impact story of grit, grace, & transformation.

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unstoppable, the debut memoir by entrepreneur, single mother, and global wellness leader Angie Thompson, is a heartfelt, high-impact story of grit, grace, and transformation. Published by RESULTS Faster! Publishing, Unstoppable chronicles Angie’s rise from a quiet Texas girl to the powerhouse founder, CEO and sole owner of Zilis, a leader in wellness innovation.This is not a book about success in the traditional sense—it’s about finding the courage to rebuild when life falls apart. In Unstoppable, Angie shares her real story: surviving cancer while pregnant, walking through a devastating fire, raising three daughters as a mom, and ultimately buying back and rebuilding her business from the ground up—debt free.“This book is about what happens when you choose faith over fear, purpose over comfort, and hope over everything,” says Thompson. “You don’t have to be the loudest or the strongest to lead. You just have to keep showing up.”The book is structured around the core values Angie calls the “4 Pillars of Courageous Leadership”:• Faith as a personal and leadership foundation• Family as the reason and the reward• Work Works as a belief in effort over excuses• Trust Your Team as the multiplier of true successHaving built Zilis into a global company with a reputation for purpose-driven wellness, Angie’s leadership style is rooted not in flash or fame, but in faith, resilience, and service. From planning events behind the scenes to running every department of her company but sales, Angie’s story is one of quiet leadership and unstoppable will.About The AuthorAngie Thompson is the founder and CEO of Zilis, a global wellness company built on values of wellness, purpose and connection. A former teacher turned entrepreneur, Angie has grown her company across the U.S., Latin America, and Europe—all while raising three daughters and leading with a courageous heart. Unstoppable is her first book.About Zilis™ LLC:As a hybrid social marketing company focused on endocannabinoid system health, Zilis is the creator of hemp-derived products, including UltraCell™ technology, a premium CBD oil product derived from hemp. With independent direct sales ambassadors throughout the country, Zilis is at the forefront of the movement to harness the power of hemp, providing tens of thousands of individuals worldwide with high-quality dietary supplements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.