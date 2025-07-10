Zilis Hits Highest Revenue in 18 Months

Angela Thompson, Founder & CEO

Zilis™ LLC, a leader in wellness innovation, has shown impressive growth, hitting its highest monthly revenue in 18 months!

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zilis™ LLC, a leader in wellness innovation, has shown impressive growth, hitting its highest monthly revenue in 18 months! Since November 2024, Zilis has been implementing a multi-faceted strategic plan, laying the foundation for the company to grow its revenues and customer base. Furthermore, new Ambassador enrollments are up 17.5% over the last three months.“The recent sales growth has created a real buzz within the Zilis community. I have witnessed the momentum firsthand within our sales force during my summer tour travels,” says Angie Thompson, sole owner and CEO of Zilis. “It’s inspiring to see our Ambassadors energized and sharing our wellness products in fresh, new ways.”Under Angie Thompson’s leadership, Zilis has already achieved significant milestones in 2025. In addition to a recent product launch, the company rolled out a game-changing compensation plan in March, followed by a dynamic customer referral program. With more innovation on the horizon, Zilis is poised for a strong and exciting finish to the year.About Zilis™ LLC:As a hybrid social marketing company focused on endocannabinoid system health, Zilis is the creator of hemp-derived products, including UltraCell™ technology, a premium CBD oil product derived from hemp. With independent direct sales ambassadors throughout the country, Zilis is at the forefront of the movement to harness the power of hemp, providing tens of thousands of individuals worldwide with high-quality dietary supplements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.