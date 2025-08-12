Propulsive Landers at Georgia Tech and Valworx Announce Partnership for VTVL Rocket Technology

CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valworx, Inc., a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls, has partnered with Propulsive Landers, Georgia Tech’s first student rocketry team dedicated to developing reusable vertical takeoff and vertical landing (VTVL) rocket technology.

“Propulsive Landers is on the leading edge of student-led engineering projects, and we’re excited to play a part in helping the next generation of aerospace leaders literally aim high,” said Kurt Naas, President of Valworx.

“Our mission is to become the first student team in the world to achieve vertical takeoff and landing of a hybrid rocket. We aim to push the boundaries of what student rocketry can achieve by demonstrating advanced flight control and reusability, all while keeping development costs low and accessibility high,” said Baldwin Chen, Founder & Project Lead, of Propulsive Landers at Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech will use Valworx’ high-performance V-port valves to develop a reliable throttling system for their nitrous oxide hybrid rocket engine. The valves enable a more linear throttle response, which should help mitigate the two-phase flow instabilities that commonly arise with conventional valve designs.

“Not only will this significantly improve the quality and control of our characterization tests this academic year, but it will also play a pivotal role in the development of what we aim to be, the world’s first student-built hybrid propulsive lander,” added Chen.

In addition to the V-port valves, Valworx has also donated explosion-proof actuated ball valves which will be used as primary isolation valves. These components are critical to ensuring that the system can be reliably and rapidly safed in worst-case scenarios, providing an important layer of protection during ground operations.

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls in stainless steel, brass, PVC, and sanitary ball and butterfly valves. They offer free shipping on orders over $99, free lifetime technical support, extensive online documentation, and a generous return policy. All products are backed by a comprehensive one-year warranty.

Valworx-brand products are known, trusted, and preferred by tens of thousands of users worldwide, meeting their customers’ expectations for price, delivery, and performance.

For more info, visit https://www.valworx.com, follow us on X (@valworxvalves), and https://www.facebook.com/valworxvalves.

About Propulsive Landers at Georgia Tech

Propulsive Landers is Georgia Tech’s first student rocketry team dedicated to developing reusable vertical takeoff and vertical landing (VTVL) rocket technology. Our mission is to become the first student team in the world to achieve vertical takeoff and landing of a hybrid rocket. We aim to push the boundaries of what student rocketry can achieve by demonstrating advanced flight control and reusability, all while keeping development costs low and accessibility high. We’ve set an ambitious challenge that demands reliable, responsive components across the entire system.

For more information, visit https://www.gtpropulsivelanders.org/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.