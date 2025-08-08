Anjalts Unleashes a Quiet Scream in New Single 'Chasing the Wind'

New Music Friday, August 8, spotlights the genre-fluid artistry release of her 9th single from her upcoming third album

It’s not just a song—it’s a quiet scream, because there are moments when we keep going because it’s all we know, even if we’ve lost track of why we started. This song lives in that space” — Anjalts

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the raw vulnerability of “ Dim the Lights ,” multi-talented songwriter, producer, and composer Anjalts returns with “ Chasing the Wind ”—a soul-stirring track that explores and highlights the emotional disconnect felt in our current times, the fatigue of being constantly gaslit and looped in circles, becomes centered in one compelling and atmospheric release. The single, which will be released this Friday, August 8, is the ninth song off her eagerly awaited third studio album.Built on a rhythmic acoustic guitar pulse. Anjalts infuses a low-pitched guitar twang to anchor the bass rhythm with a grunge-like edge--stirring the air as part bass, part ghost. As windswept synth breaks the silence, that speaks volumes. “Chasing the Wind” is a masterful reflection on the disconnect between our inner truth and outward direction. The narrative is both lyrically magnetic with a charismatic vocal delivery.Anjalts defines the silent weight of unspoken pain and the emotional exhaustion of running in circles with no clear end in sight. From the very first line she sings:Do you know, do you know, where you’re going?If you don’t know where you’ve beenThe artist stated: “It’s not just a song—it’s a quiet scream, because there are moments when we keep going because it’s all we know, even if we’ve lost track of why we started. This song lives in that space.”As her previous song “Dim the Lights” dwelled in the soft reckoning of diffusing an argument with a dance, “Chasing the Wind” charges into the storm—naming the confusion, confronting the cycle, and asking the lyrical question at the end of the song: Who’s gonna take the pain?“Chasing the Wind” continues to define Anjalts’ evolving sonic identity and annexes a rebellious resonance and vulnerability that lingers long after the final note.Each new release from this upcoming album peels back another layer of human emotions, grounding listeners in shared vulnerability while carving out space for reflection and truth.Listen to “Chasing the Wind” on all major streaming platforms this Friday, August 8. HERE CONNECT WITH ANJALTSOfficial Website: https://anjalts.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/anjalts/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AnjaltsMusic X: https://x.com/anjalts Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Anjalts1/

Evanescent Mind Video by Anjalts

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.