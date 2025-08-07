Final superload to impact travel on Interstate 80 this summer

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is alerting motorists that a slow moving superload carrying a transformer will be transported from Laramie to Medicine Bow beginning tomorrow.

The superload will be leaving the Laramie railyard Thursday afternoon and is estimated to make it onto Interstate 80 at the Snowy Range on-ramp at mile marker 311 by 2:00 p.m. From there, the superload will move west to the truck parking lot at milepost 307.

On Friday, August 8, the superload will leave the truck parking around 5:00 a.m. and drive to Arlington at mile marker 272 on I-80. The journey is anticipated to take around 2 hours. From there, the transport will take Wyoming Highway 13 to US Highway 30/287, ending its route in Medicine Bow.

The transport dimensions are 17’3” tall, 26’ wide, 385’ long and weighs 1,484,000 lbs. Due to the size of the superload, both lanes of travel will be used. Not to cause damage to the interstate the transport will be traveling at 25-30 mph, dropping to 10 mph over bridges. Stoppages and travel delays should be expected.