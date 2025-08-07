ADMINISTRATIVE LETTER: Details Surrounding Participation in the National School Lunch Program

Administrative Letter: #1

Policy Code: EFG/EFC

To: School Administrative Unit Administrators, Special Purpose Private School Administrators, and Public Regional Program Administrators

From: Jane McLucas, Maine Department of Education Child Nutrition Director

Date: August 6, 2025

The National School Lunch Program (NSLP) is a federally assisted meal program operating in public and nonprofit private schools and residential childcare institutions (RCCIs). It provides nutritionally balanced, low-cost, or free lunches to children each school day. In Maine, with legislative support, Healthy School Meals for All have been available since 2021. State funding covers the portion of the meal cost that is not covered by federal funds for students attending a public school or certain private schools participating in the NSLP and School Breakfast Program (SBP).

School Food Authorities (SFA) receive cash subsidies, as well as nutritious, 100-percent domestic foods—known as USDA Foods—for each reimbursable meal that they serve. In exchange, SFAs must serve meals that meet the Federal meal pattern guidelines and offer them at a free or reduced price to all eligible children. SFAs can also be reimbursed through NSLP for snacks served to children who participate in an approved afterschool program.

SFAs determine which meal programs to offer (breakfast, lunch, and/or snack) and select their operational model (self-operation, meal contracts, or commercial food service) with guidance from the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Child Nutrition team. Once operating their meal program(s), SFAs can submit claims for reimbursement monthly through the Child Nutrition program.

The Maine DOE recommends that meal provision for students attending programs outside of the school administrative unit (SAU) be addressed in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the SAU and any Special Purpose Private School (SPPS) or regional program.

Eligible SAUs (e.g., traditional and public charter schools), SPPS, regional programs, and Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs interested in joining the NSLP will be assigned a Maine DOE Child Nutrition team member for onboarding support. The onboarding process typically takes between four and six months and includes submitting required state and federal documentation, attending a two-day, in-person “New Director Bootcamp,” selecting a program model, determining staffing needs, and meeting all compliance requirements before receiving approval to participate.



If you are interested in learning more about the NSLP and the steps required to participate, please reach out to the Maine DOE Child Nutrition team at child.nutrition@maine.gov or 207-624-6842.