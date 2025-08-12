Gino McKoy’s ‘Everything to Me’ Music Video Blends Sci-Fi Romance with Billboard Chart Success

Gino McKoy, vocalist, songwriter, screenwriter, director, and producer. "Everything to Me" - soundtrack to "Lumina" - Gino McKoy "Everything to Me" - soundtrack to "Lumina" - Gino McKoy "Everything to Me" - soundtrack to "Lumina" - Gino McKoy "Everything to Me" - soundtrack to "Lumina" - Gino McKoy

American Artist Gino McKoy’s “Everything to Me” Music Video Premieres - Blends Sci-Fi Romance with Billboard Chart Success

I wanted to create a visual and emotional experience that resonates with fans of both pop music and sci-fi storytelling.” — Gino McKoy, vocalist, songwriter, screenwriter, director, and producer.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie music and film sensation Gino McKoy is captivating audiences with the release of his new music video, “Everything to Me”, the title track from his critically acclaimed sci-fi feature film 'Lumina'. "Everything to Me" is a cinematic masterpiece that intertwines an emotional pop ballad with scenes from 'Lumina', a thrilling sci-fi love-story, directed and produced by McKoy himself under his production banner, Goldove Entertainment LLC.

The track, which debuted at #30 on the Billboard charts and #20 on Mediabase charts, marks a historic achievement for McKoy as the only independent artist currently charting on Billboard while simultaneously releasing a Hollywood feature film. Co-composed by Gino McKoy and Hudson McKoy, “Everything to Me” is a soulful anthem produced by industry legends David Kershenbaum and Greg Phillinganes, with mixing by 15-time Grammy-winning engineer Mick Guzauski.

The music video, shot in Los Angeles, CA, features breathtaking cinematography by Chris Moseley and choreography directed by McKoy. It tells a gripping love story tied to 'Lumina', where the lead character is mysteriously abducted by extraterrestrial forces, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. Starring Taya Kenny and Darrius Marcellin, the video seamlessly blends emotive storytelling with sensual visuals, perfectly echoing the song's lyricism and capturing the universal theme of love against all odds, making it a fan favorite on both Spotify and YouTube Music.

“‘Everything to Me’ is more than a song—it’s a narrative that bridges music and cinema,” says McKoy. “I wanted to create a visual and emotional experience that resonates with fans of both pop music and sci-fi storytelling.”

About Gino McKoy

McKoy, a Trinidad-born, Canadian-raised artist, is a multi-hyphenate talent, classically trained vocalist, songwriter, screenwriter, director, and producer. A University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and World Religion, he has redefined indie entertainment by shooting 'Lumina' on the largest interior sci-fi set ever built in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains. Featured in Forbes earlier this year for his groundbreaking work, McKoy continues to push antiquated boundaries with his projects, innovating change across the music and film industries. “Lumina and ‘Everything to Me’ are just the beginning,” McKoy shares. “I’m here to tell stories that inspire, entertain, and challenge the status quo.”

Fans can stream “Everything to Me” on Spotify and other preferred outlets, watch the music video on YouTube, and experience 'Lumina' streaming globally on all major platforms. Follow Gino McKoy on socials: @GinoMcKoy and on YouTube: @Ginomckoy official. For press inquiries, bookings, interviews, please visit www.goldove.com and www.lumina.film.

About Goldove Entertainment

Goldove Entertainment LLC, co-founded by Gino McKoy, Hudson McKoy, and Lynda McKoy, is a trailblazing production company dedicated to innovative music and film projects. With a mission to redefine storytelling, Goldove is behind the global success of Lumina and its chart-topping soundtrack.

Gino McKoy - Everything to Me (Official Music Video) | LUMINA 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.