New Yorkers Warned of Potential Back-to-School Scams

Governor Kathy Hochul today warned New Yorkers of back-to-school shopping scams as looming tariffs and inflation prompt early shopping. As rising prices and possible supply shortages drive early turnout to the stores, scammers attempt to take advantage of shoppers looking for deals and savings this back-to-school season.

“We want families to enjoy the remainder of summer, not spend it dealing with the fallout of scams while shopping for the school year ahead,” Governor Hochul said. “As New York’s first Mom Governor, I know how important it is to get items at lower prices — that’s why I’ve been working hard to put more money back in your pockets, but looming tariffs from the White House are going to take it right back out. With these inflated costs, families need to stay vigilant against potential scams if a deal is too good to be true. ”

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “With inflation and concerns about potential tariffs, many New Yorkers are shopping early and looking for the best back-to-school deals. Unfortunately, scammers see this as an opportunity to exploit families trying to plan ahead and stay within their budgets. Before you start your school shopping, read these tips from the Division of Consumer Protection to protect your hard-earned money.”

Back-to-school shopping is the second largest spending event of the year, and with tariffs already weighing on household budgets, this season presents a unique challenge for parents and students seeking to implement cost-saving strategies. Scammers often exploit these situations with various tactics that can lead to financial loss and compromised personal information.

How to Avoid Back-To-School Shopping Scams:

Beware of fake ads and websites. As fraudsters continue to advance in sophistication, fake websites frequently resemble legitimate sites with credible looking logos, pictures and payment options. If the website is advertising extremely low prices or severe markdowns, consumers should be wary and diligently verify the legitimacy of the seller.

Learn how to spot phishing emails. Scammers may send phishing emails or texts to students and parents saying that they missed a delivery of school supplies. These emails or texts request that the recipients click on a link to reschedule this delivery. That link either floods victims' computers or phones with malware or sends them to fake websites that request their personal and payment information.

Be cautious of unsolicited calls offering test prep material. As high school students prepare for SAT tests this academic school year, parents and students should be cautious of unsolicited calls offering test prep materials. The College Board does not make unsolicited calls or ask for sensitive information, including social security or credit card numbers. You can find out more information and more tips in New York State's Department of State's (DOS) November 2024 consumer alert on this topic.

Ensure you know who the seller is. Major retailers may allow third party sellers to list items on their site, and those sellers may have different sales or return policies that differ from the major retailer. Consumers should thoroughly read the applicable policies for the item(s) they are purchasing and ensure that they are comfortable with the seller.

Pay attention to return and refund policies. Retailers must post their refund policy. If no refund policy is posted, consumers generally have up to 30 days from the date of purchase to get a full refund or store credit with receipt. For more tips, please see information from this December 2024 Consumer Alert. As of Aug. 7, 2025, this policy will also apply to online retailers selling items in New York.

Use a credit card for online purchases, if possible. Credit cards generally offer fraud protection, and may come with zero-fraud liability. Beware of online sites that ask for payments via gift cards or cash transfer apps.

Watch out for fake coupons on social media. If the coupon doesn't come from a recognized coupon distributor, the manufacturer or a specific store, be wary.

Pay Close Attention to Personal Information:

Watch out for phishing emails, texts or calls intended to steal personal information. Scammers often impersonate legitimate organizations and send phishing emails related to fake scholarships, grants, unpaid tuition or other related scams targeting students. These deceptive tactics focus on stealing sensitive information such as social security numbers, passwords, bank account details, and other account information. These emails often create a sense of urgency, urging consumers to take immediate action. Always verify the organization and validate what you're being told.

College students can learn important steps to prevent identity theft as they start the new academic year. Personal documents, checkbooks, credit card statements and other personal papers should always be locked securely. When searching for and applying for student loans or other applications for financial aid, never share personal information via the phone or internet unless you have initiated contact. For more tips, please read DOS' August 2024 consumer alert here.

Parents protect documents that contain your child's personal information. Understand where your child's information is stored. Ask how after-school organizations and sports clubs secure their records: Are digital records connected to the internet and, if so, are they encrypted? Are physical records locked in filing cabinets? Who has access?

Be careful when providing identifying information to after-school activities and sports clubs upon registration. If asked for a Social Security number (SSN), inquire why it is needed and ask to use another identifier. Oftentimes organizations include the SSN request as a formality and it may not be mandatory.

Parents should discuss internet safety tips with children, such as creating strong passwords and setting their social accounts to private. Reject friend requests from strangers and do not click on attachments or links from unsolicited emails and text messages. For more information on keeping your kids safe, and how to protect and support your children when online, click here.

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection provides voluntary mediation between a consumer and a business when a consumer has been unsuccessful at reaching a resolution on their own. The Consumer Assistance Helpline 1-800-697-1220 is available Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding State Holidays, and consumer complaints can be filed at any time at www.dos.ny.gov/consumerprotection.