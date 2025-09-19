Enforcement Operations on NYS Thruway

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York State Police Troop T, in partnership with the New York State Thruway Authority, seized 140 vehicles and issued 711 tickets following three enforcement operations on the Thruway system in the Lower Hudson Valley and Western New York regions focusing on persistent toll violators and ghost plates. Drivers who were stopped and had their vehicles impounded owe nearly $125,000 in unpaid tolls and fees to the Thruway Authority. The Authority has since recovered $71,000, representing 57 percent of the total owed, from 20 vehicle owners.

“My administration is investing in critical infrastructure improvements that make our roads safer and more reliable, and by cracking down on unpaid fees and tolls, we’re ensuring those projects continue on time and on budget,” Governor Hochul said. “Just 20 vehicle owners accounted for nearly 60 percent of unpaid tolls in this enforcement operation — money being taken out of your pockets — and our enforcement efforts are about keeping costs down for New Yorkers.”

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “Let’s be clear: people who use fake plates or alter them up to avoid paying tolls are stealing from all of our customers who pay their tolls to travel on the 570-mile Thruway system. We are committed to collecting every dollar owed to us and if you try to avoid paying tolls, we’re going to find you. We appreciate Governor Hochul’s support and the hard work of New York State Police Troop T during the enforcement operations and we plan to carry out even more to keep tolls affordable and protect our customers who pay.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “By using fake, stolen and obscured license plates, not only are people trying to circumvent the system to avoid paying tolls, but they are jeopardizing the safety of all those who travel our roadways. Enforcements such as this play not only a pivotal role in traffic safety but show there will be consequences for those refusing to pay their fair share. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued support and the Thruway Authority for their shared mission to ensure that those who commit these evasive acts are held accountable.”

Across the country, there has been a notable increase in the use of fraudulent or “ghost” plates over the past few years to avoid cameras used to collect tolls without stopping. Additionally, some motorists also intentionally cover, obstruct and deface license plates, or use fake “temp tags,” to make it harder for cameras and license plate readers to identify the vehicles.

On Tuesday, June 24, State Police impounded 53 vehicles from motorists crossing the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (GMMCB), which connects Westchester and Rockland counties, 24 for unpaid tolls and fees. Troopers issued 231 tickets as part of the operation, including 39 for license plate violations.

On Monday, July 21, State Police impounded 61 vehicles from motorists crossing the GMMCB, 25 for toll evasion. The operation resulted in 221 tickets, including 40 for plate violations.

On Thursday, August 21, State Police impounded 26 vehicles from motorists on I-90 in Buffalo, two for toll evasion. Troopers issued 259 tickets as part of the crackdown, including 73 for plate violations.

Troopers focused on suspended registrations, many of which had been suspended for unpaid tolls or lack of insurance, which resulted in the vehicle being towed. Additionally, Troopers issued tickets for fraudulent and obstructed license plates, as well as speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, driving while holding a cell phone, driving with an expired driver’s license or expired registration among others.

State Police Troop T led the operation while the Thruway Authority’s Traffic Safety and Maintenance teams assisted with traffic control.

Assemblymember William B. Magnarelli said, “I thank the State Police and Thruway Authority for stepping up enforcement against ghost plates and toll evasion. The NYS Thruway system relies on tolls to ensure the system is safe and reliable for all motorists. Toll evasion unfairly places more of this burden on law abiding motorists. Additional actions like this will help discourage the practice and recover lost revenue.”

E-ZPass and Tolls By Mail

Motorists can avoid violation fees and registration suspensions by paying their toll bills on time either through E-ZPass or Tolls By Mail.

With a New York E-ZPass, passenger and commercial vehicles receive up to a 75 percent discount on New York State Thruway Tolls (discount applies to E-ZPass NY Tag transactions only). Visit e-zpassny.com for more information or to create an account. If you don’t have E-ZPass, an image of the license plate is used to send a toll bill to the vehicle’s registered owner using the address on file with DMV. You can use the free Tolls NY app to manage your E-ZPass account or pay your Tolls By Mail bill.

Toll bills are mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner within 30 to 40 days of travel using the address on file with the DMV. Motorists can sign up for text alerts at e-zpassny.com to be notified when their tolls are available to pay sooner. Toll bills must be paid by the due date to prevent additional fees. If unpaid, a second bill is issued with a $5 late fee. If still unpaid, the bill escalates to a violation which includes a $50 per notice fee and may be sent to collections after 30 days.

The Thruway Authority has also established an Office of the Toll Payer Advocate to assist customers who are unable to resolve toll issues relating to their Thruway travel through the E-ZPass/Tolls By Mail Customer Service Center. The Advocate helps to ensure that all toll payers receive fair and responsive treatment.

About the Thruway Authority

The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway, built in the early 1950s, is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. The maintenance and operation of the Thruway system is funded primarily by tolls. The Thruway Authority does not receive any dedicated federal, state or local tax dollars and is paid for by those who drive the Thruway, including one-third of drivers from out of state.

In 2024, the Thruway Authority processed more than 400 million toll transactions and motorists drove 8.2 billion miles on the Thruway. The Authority’s 2025-2029 Capital Plan invests $2.7 billion into infrastructure and equipment, an increased commitment of $742 million or 38 percent since the approval of a multi-year toll adjustment plan in 2023. The increased investment will lead to work on approximately 61 percent of the Thruway’s more than 2,800 pavement lane miles as well as the replacement or rehabilitation of 20 percent of the Thruway’s 819 bridges.

The Thruway is one of the safest roadways in the country with a fatality rate far below the nationwide index, and toll rates are among the lowest in the country compared to similar toll roads. The Thruway’s base passenger vehicle toll rate is less than $0.05 per mile, compared to the Ohio Turnpike ($0.06 per mile), the New Jersey Turnpike (up to $0.39 per mile) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike ($0.16 per mile).

The lives of Thruway Authority employees, roadway workers and emergency personnel depend on all of those who travel the highway. Motorists should stay alert and pay attention while driving, slow down in work zones and move over when they see a vehicle on the side of the road. The State’s Move Over Law, which was expanded in March 2024, requires drivers to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped along the roadway. Safety is a shared responsibility.

