Encouraging Families to Experience the Outdoors

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of a new challenge that encourages New York’s kids and families to put down their phones and take a break from social media to have fun outdoors. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s “Get Offline, Get Outside Challenge” is part of the State’s many efforts to help address the youth mental health crisis by encouraging teens to engage in interesting and exciting outdoor activities.

“New York State has so many great things to do outside and I want our young people to have fun learning and growing, not clicking and scrolling,” Governor Hochul said. “The challenge is a fun, new component to our Get Offline, Get Outside initiatives and distraction-free schooling that put the mental and physical health of our kids first by supporting recreation and social gatherings.”

The challenge, debuting at the Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) 25th annual Fall Festival at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in Cheektowaga, includes 50 activities such as fishing, birding, starting a nature journal, identifying five tree species, going for a bike ride and learning about hunting safety. The challenge is designed to be completed by anyone and encourages participants to try new activities and visit new parks, forests, wildlife management areas and other outdoor locations in their communities and across the state.

New York Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “We are proud to support Governor Hochul’s leadership in protecting our youth’s mental health by encouraging them to put down their devices and get outside. The Get Offline, Get Outside Challenge gives teens and families the inspiration to pursue dozens of ways to help disconnect from technology and experience the joy of New York’s public lands and outdoor recreation. This fall, and throughout the year, kids can work to complete the challenge and discover something truly interactive about the outdoors.”

To complete the challenge, youth ages 12-18 should complete all 50 activities before turning 19. Participants are then eligible to receive a commemorative sticker, certificate, and prizes to celebrate their accomplishment. Examples of activities on the Challenge list:

Walk, run or roll a mile;

Learn to cast a fishing rod;

Set up a tent;

Identify an animal by their tracks;

Grow something from a seed;

Have a picnic outside with family or friends;

Try a new hiking trail or nature walk;

Visit a pond, lake, stream, river, waterfall or the ocean;

Draw something from nature; and

Roast marshmallows or cook food over a fire.

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “In this era of excessive use of mobile devices and screen time, New York State Parks is thankful to Governor Hochul for recognizing that spending time outdoors and offline fosters positive mental health, improves resiliency, and relieves depression and stress. I strongly encourage New York kids and families to take on the Get Offline, Get Outside challenge, as it will undoubtedly help participants connect to nature, explore new interests, and replace the anxiety that doomscrolling creates with mindful, healthy activity. We’ll see you out there.”

In New York State, 20 percent of children ages 6-17 participate in 60 minutes of physical activity daily. The percentage of high school students who meet this guideline has decreased significantly over the past 10 years, from 25 percent in 2011 to 19 percent in 2021.

At the same time, numerous studies in the U.S. and around the world are exploring the health benefits of spending time outside in nature and green spaces, particularly in forests. Exposure to forests and trees has been shown to boost the immune system; lower blood pressure; reduce stress; improve mood; increase ability to focus, even in children with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); accelerate recovery from surgery or illness; increase energy level; and improve sleep. Spending time outdoors builds children’s confidence, promotes creativity and imagination, teaches responsibility, provides different stimulation, gets kids moving, makes them think and reduces stress and fatigue.

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “In addition to positive physical health benefits, the healing effects of time spent outdoors experiencing nature is an important facet of maintaining one's mental health. At a moment when the Governor's new ‘Get Offline, Get Outside Challenge’ incentivizes the completion of a range of outdoor activities, it is vital to support our youth encouraging them to spend meaningful time away from smartphones and computers. Exchanging 'screen time' for actual in-person 'face time' is a great opportunity for all New Yorkers, but especially our children and families, to spend worthwhile time together sitting in the sun or embarking on outdoor adventures.”

For more information about the challenge, including suggested locations to help complete activities, upcoming events, resources and associated recommendations, visit the DEC’s Get Offline, Get Outside Challenge webpage.