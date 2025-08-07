Welcoming Home New York State Firefighting Crew

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the safe return of 13 wildland firefighters led by New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers after two-week assignments in Colorado, Utah and Washington. A 10-person crew made up of DEC’s Division of Lands and Forests staff and Forest Rangers assisted with firefighting efforts on the San Juan National Forest in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. An additional Forest Ranger was assigned to the South Rim fire in Colorado. Two additional Forest Rangers were assigned to the Pomas fire in Washington and the Deer Creek fire in Utah.

“New York is always ready to lend a hand when other states need our help,” Governor Hochul said. “We’re fortunate to have some of the best trained wildland firefighters in the country, so when there’s trouble out west, New York’s wildland firefighters are ready to jump into action and I am so pleased to welcome them back safely.”

The South Rim fire in Colorado burned more than 4,200 acres and is more than half contained. The crew in Pagosa Springs worked in 7,000 to 9,000 feet of elevation as the first firefighters on scene of multiple fires caused by lightning strikes. The Deer Creek fire in Moab, Utah, jumped from nearly 16,000 acres to more than 17,700 acres in the past two weeks but is now 95 percent contained. The fire in Washington did not grow significantly in the last two weeks and remains under 3,500 acres.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Looking at the vast number of wildland fires across the U.S. and Canada, there is a growing need for both trained and expert firefighters on the ground, as well as people working to prepare, organize, and strategize efforts behind the scenes. I am proud to say DEC deployed a Crew Boss, Safety Officer, Heavy Equipment Boss, and Food Unit Leader to support the much-needed and varied response efforts critical to a successful wildland fire response. DEC welcomes the July crews back safely home and thanks these firefighters for their continued efforts to support wildfire missions in western states.”

Returning Crew:

Montrose, Colorado

Evan Donegan – Heavy Equipment Boss – Forest Ranger, Cleverdale

Pagosa Springs, Colorado

Robert Praczkajlo – Crew Boss – Forest Ranger, Saranac Lake

Kenneth Binder – Lands and Forests, Olean

James Canevari – Lands and Forests, Hermon

Jamison Martin – Forest Ranger, North Hudson

Russell Martin – Forest Ranger, Olivebridge

Dylan McCartney – Forest Ranger, Forestport

Jason Scott – Forest Ranger, Blue Mountain Lake

Michael Thompson – Forest Ranger, Broadalbin

Luke van der Veur – Lands and Forests, Warnerville

Timothy Yeatts – Lands and Forests, Accord

Moab, Utah

Michael Burkholder – Food Unit Leader – Forest Ranger, Norwich

Entiat, Washington

Lt. Timothy Carpenter – Safety Officer - Forest Ranger, Bath

An additional DEC wildland firefighter was deployed to Oregon on July 28, to support ongoing fire suppression efforts. In 1979, New York sent its first firefighting crew to assist western states with large wildfires. On average, one or two crews are deployed as needed to assist with wildfires every year. In addition to helping contain wildfires and minimize damage, these crews gain valuable experience that is utilized fighting wildfires and managing all-risk incidents in New York. All personnel and travel expenses for the New York crews are either paid directly by the U.S. Forest Service or reimbursed to New York State based on a mutual aid agreement between states and federal land agencies.