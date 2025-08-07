Governor Kotek Announces Funding Solution to Address Transportation System Crisis

Today, Governor Tina Kotek unveiled the details of a funding solution to preserve critical transportation and maintenance services for Oregonians, protect the jobs of hundreds of essential workers across the state, and preserve transit services.

The proposal would deliver adequate funding for the State Highway Trust Fund in the 2025-27 biennium, while maintaining Oregon's emergency funds for urgent needs, such as wildfire suppression.

“In the weeks since the adjournment of the legislative session, my team and I have worked every day with legislators, local partners, and key stakeholders to zero-in on a focused solution for the immediate crisis in our transportation system,” Governor Kotek said. “I am confident that lawmakers will step up this month to avert these layoffs and I appreciate their partnership in getting to the other side of this crisis.”

"The Governor's proposal is a targeted, near-term, and necessary fix to a statewide crisis. We must protect the jobs of ODOT employees whom we rely on to keep our roads and bridges safe," Senate President Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego) said. "For decades, Oregon has underinvested in the safety and maintenance of our roads, bridges, and transit options. This proposal doesn’t solve all the funding challenges facing our statewide transportation system, but we have an opportunity with this legislation to keep Oregon on a path toward a fair and stable funding system that puts safety first."

“This proposal is about keeping Oregonians safe; making sure that every community – urban and rural – has functioning roads and transit; and holding ODOT accountable to Oregon taxpayers,” House Speaker Julie Fahey (D-Eugene) said. “We’ve heard from mayors, county commissioners, and transit leaders across the state who have been clear that the stakes are real and the timeline is urgent. We need to take action before harmful cuts to transportation services take effect.”

If additional revenues for the State Highway Fund are not secured during a special session, a first wave of layoffs will go into effect on September 15, and a second wave is slated for January 2026.



