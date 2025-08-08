Partnership to End HIV, STD, and Hepatitis Calls For Immediate Release of Ryan White Part F Funding

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Partnership to End HIV, STDs, and Hepatitis is deeply concerned about recent reports that the Trump Administration is planning to unlawfully prevent the disbursement of already Congressionally appropriated Fiscal Year 2025 funding to Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part F grantees. Such an action would have devastating consequences to our nation’s ability to provide effective, innovative, and holistic health care to people living with HIV in the United States. It would send an unmistakable message to the HIV community and to the nation that the current Administration is not committed to ending the domestic HIV epidemic.Part F of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program encompasses the AIDS Education and Training Centers (AETCs), Special Projects of National Significance (SPNS), and the Ryan White Dental Program. These programs are essential to creating the comprehensive system of care that has resulted in an astonishing 90.6% success rate for the Ryan White Program in achieving viral suppression for its clients compared to a nationwide average of 65%.The AETCs are the national leaders in building the capacity of HIV clinics and care teams to provide the kind of culturally informed and evidence-based biomedical prevention, testing, and treatment services for HIV and related comorbidities. Not only do they increase the size and strengthen the skills of the current HIV clinical workforce, but they also develop the next generation of practitioners by working with health professions schools to integrate HIV and interprofessional education into their curricula.At the same time, the SPNS program serves as a vital laboratory for innovation in combating our national HIV epidemic, providing opportunities for the development of more impactful and more cost-efficient interventions to better respond to the emerging needs of people living with HIV, which drive the sector forward. The Ryan White Dental Program is crucial to provide access to oral health care for people with HIV, which is necessary to prevent avoidable infections and support overall health.The proposed withholding of already Congressionally appropriated Ryan White Program Part F funding imperils the success of the federal government’s Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative, which was launched in 2019 by the first Trump administration. “Part F programs are essential to health departments’ ability to deliver comprehensive, high-quality HIV care,” said Stephen Lee, MD, Executive Director of the National Alliance of State and Territorial AIDS Directors. “They provide training, innovation, and specialized services that strengthen the entire Ryan White Program and ensure people living with HIV receive the care they need.”“Failure to disburse FY25 funding to Ryan White Part F programs in its entirety would have lasting and devastating consequences for people living with and affected by HIV in the United States,” said Carl Baloney Jr., Chief Executive Officer at AIDS United. “At a time when much of the HIV workforce is approaching retirement and our systems are already understaffed and underresourced, it is imperative that we provide these essential programs with the funding they need to develop the next generation of HIV providers.”“The Ryan White Program is the backbone of our nation's HIV safety net," said Michael Ruppal, Executive Director at The AIDS Institute. "It is a successful and effective program that should serve as a model for the health care system. Part F is an essential component of that success. Unilaterally withholding funding runs contrary to the Administration's stated goal of improving government efficiency and ending the HIV epidemic.”“Part F of the Ryan White Program is where innovation meets equity — it trains the providers, builds the clinics, and ensures culturally competent care reaches the people who need it most,” said Paul Kawata, Executive Director of NMAC. “Delaying or denying this funding is not just a bureaucratic misstep — it’s a direct threat to our progress in ending the HIV epidemic, particularly in communities of color that have long been underserved.”The Partnership calls on the Trump Administration to release all Congressionally appropriated FY25 Ryan White Program Part F funds immediately, and to recommit to their investment in ending the HIV epidemic in the United States.For more information on the Partnership’s work, visit http://endhivstdhep.org ###The HIV, STD & Hepatitis Policy Partnership is a coalition of five of the nation’s leading organizations focused on ending the HIV, STD, and hepatitis epidemics in the United States by sharing resources to advocate for HIV, STD, and hepatitis programs and appropriations. Formed in 2016, the group comprises AIDS United, NASTAD, the National Coalition of STD Directors, NMAC, and The AIDS Institute.For press inquiries, contact:

