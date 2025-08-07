Road Traffic Management Corporation on road safety during cold front

Centurion: High chances of rainfall, snowfalls and thunderstorms are expected in most parts of the country and road users and pedestrians are warned to take caution of slippery roads.

Satellite data from the South African Weather Service indicates intense cold front and 60% chances of showers and thunderstorms accompanied by snowfall over the Eastern Cape and Free State province. Where's Gauteng is expected to be extreme cold with severe storms around central and northern parts of the province.

The severe weather conditions will affect road conditions and the ability of driving safely in rainy, icy conditions. The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) advises motorists to heed the following road safety precautions when driving in wet and icy conditions:

Decrease your speed and leave yourself plenty of room to stop. You should allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the car in front of you. Brake gently to avoid skidding. If your wheels start to lock up, ease off the brakes. Turn on your lights to increase your visibility to other motorists. Keep your lights and windshield clean. Use low gears to keep traction, especially on hills. Don't use cruise control or overdrive on icy roads. Be especially careful on bridges, overpasses and infrequently travelled roads, which will freeze first. Even at temperatures above freezing, if the conditions are wet, you might encounter ice in shady areas or on exposed roadways like bridges. Don't pass snow ploughs and sanding trucks. The drivers have limited visibility, and you're likely to find the road in front of them worse than the road behind. Don't assume your vehicle can handle all conditions. Even four-wheel and front-wheel drive vehicles can encounter trouble on wet roads.

