SASSA welcomes arrest of suspect for fraud and illegal grant card loan scheme

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA/the Agency) in the Northern Cape welcomes the arrest of a 61-year-old woman in Groblershoop, under the ZF Mgcawu District Municipality, who was allegedly found in possession of multiple SASSA and bank cards suspected to be used in an illicit loan scheme exploiting social grant beneficiaries.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the suspect was apprehended during a joint operation on Tuesday, 5 August 2025. She was found at an ATM with SASSA and bank cards, along with a substantial amount of cash.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect was unlawfully retaining the social grant cards of beneficiaries for loan repayments and withdraws the cash from different accounts during payment cycles.

She is facing charges of fraud and contravention of the National Credit Act and is expected to appear in court soon.

SASSA Northern Cape’s Acting Regional Executive Manager, Ms Karabelo Mojanaga, applauded law enforcement for their swift and effective response.

“We strongly welcome the arrest and trust that it will send a strong message that fraud and exploitation of our beneficiaries will not be tolerated. The long arm of the law will catch up with those who prey on the vulnerable. SASSA maintains a strict zero-tolerance stance on fraud and corruption. The illegal retention of social grant cards and identity documents by unscrupulous moneylenders is not only a criminal offence, but morally reprehensible,” said Ms Mojanaga.

She further urged beneficiaries and the public to report any withholding of SASSA cards.

“We call on beneficiaries and members of the public to report such conduct to the SAPS, or the SASSA toll-free number at 0800 60 10 11. We remain committed to working closely with law enforcement and other partners to protect the dignity and rights of our beneficiaries.”

Ms Mojanaga explained that SASSA has a Fraud Management Unit, which includes skilled investigators and analysts who act both proactively and reactively.

“We don’t only wait for complaints. Our team actively uses data analysis to identify suspicious trends and irregularities.

We also rely on community tip-offs and whistleblower reports, which are treated with strict confidentiality. All reported cases are thoroughly investigated to establish facts and gather credible evidence,” she said.

As the social grant payment cycle and national review process continue this week, SASSA urges all beneficiaries to safeguard their personal information — including SASSA cards and identity documents — and to remain alert to insurance scams, fake news, unscrupulous loan sharks, and fraudulent activity.

Media Enquiries:

Mr Lungelo Mkamba

Senior Manager: Communication & Marketing

Email: LungeloMk@sassa.gov.za

Cell: 079 190 5059

