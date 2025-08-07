Minister Leon Schreiber takes Operation New Broom to Limpopo

On Thursday, 07 August 2025, the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, led Operation New Broom to the province of Limpopo. The operation led to the arrest for deportation of 73 illegal immigrants. Minister Schreiber launched Operation New Broom earlier this year with the aim of intensifying enforcement operations across the country as part of Home Affairs’ intensified efforts to restore the rule of law.

The latest multi-stakeholder operation, involving the Department of Home Affairs, the South African Police Service, the Department of Social Development and the Department of Labour and Employment, took place at a mall in the Lebowakgomo area in the Capricorn District, where multiple businesses were found to be employing foreigners that had no documentation to be in South Africa legally. A total of 73 illegal immigrants were detected and are currently being processed for deportation.

Minister Schreiber said: “The growing impact of Operation New Broom, which utilises biometric technology to speed up verifications and focuses on hotspot areas around the country, demonstrates the commitment of Home Affairs to enforce the rule of law. The message to those who are in our country illegally, is simple: voluntarily self-deport now, before we arrest you and ban you from entering South Africa legally in future.”

For media enquiries, please contact:

Duwayne Esau

Spokesperson for the Minister

Cell: 077 606 9702

#GovZAUpdates