Communications and Digital Technologies on launch of national AI stakeholder forum

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), led by Deputy Minister Mondli Gungubele, officially launched the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stakeholder Forum in Pretoria today, marking a decisive step in South Africa's mission to build an inclusive, ethical, and people-centred digital ecosystem.

The forum brought together key role-players from across the AI value chain including researchers, engineers, innovators, ethicists, public servants, academics, and private sector leaders in order to co-create a shared vision for South Africa's AI future.

"Every subcontractor from the rural child to the urban entrepreneur must be part of this technological revolution," said Deputy Minister Gungubele. "We are not here to gatekeep progress, but to enable it. Together, we are building an AI ecosystem that is inclusive, capable, and sustainable. We must do so with urgency and boldness."

The National AI Stakeholder Forum will serve as a platform for ongoing collaboration between government, academia, civil society, industry, and multilateral partners, and is a foundational element of the country's broader Digital Economy Masterplan and Artificial Intelligence Policy Framework.

During his address, the Deputy Minister highlighted the importance of moving beyond policy coordination toward true collaboration:

"Coordination is when you receive a document. Collaboration is when you build something together. When you complement each other's strengths and uplift each other's weaknesses. That is what this moment requires," he said.

Participants also explored the unique challenges and opportunities of adopting AI in Africa, including issues of infrastructure, trust, data equity, and local innovation. The Deputy Minister emphasised that AI is not simply a technical tool, but a general-purpose technology akin to electricity or the internet, with the power to transform health, education, public services, and economic inclusion.

"We must move at the speed of trust," Gungubele said. "Because when trust is deep, decisions are fast. When trust is shallow, progress is slow. This platform must be about building that trust - across sectors and communities."

The event concluded with a call to action for all stakeholders to remain actively engaged in shaping the future of AI in South Africa, and to ensure the voices of youth, women, persons with disabilities, and underrepresented communities are central to the national dialogue.

