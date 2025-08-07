Ascendion Featured in Economy 4.0 Series Hosted on CBS News as a Disruptor in AI-Powered Software

Software is the engine that is powering business in our modern economy” — Karthik Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Ascendion

BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Economy 4.0 spotlights Ascendion as a disruptor in AI-powered software engineering- Real client stories from banking and healthcare show measurable AI-driven outcomes- AAVA: Ascendion’s agentic AI platform delivers speed, transparency, and cost savings- Software is the hidden driver of every Economy 4.0 transformation- Engineering to the Power of AI™ builds better code—faster, smarter, and with less frictionAscendion, a disruptor in AI-powered software engineering, is hosted on CBS News’ platform as part of Acumen Media’s Economy 4.0 documentary series, which highlights how technology is transforming life and business around the world. In the episode, Ascendion reveals how it’s helping leading enterprises build smarter, faster, AI-powered software line by line, agent by agent, and at scale.Human hands once spun thread. Then machines wove cloth. Today, intelligent software weaves the fabric of modern life, from healthcare and banking to logistics and learning. AI is becoming the engine that powers our new economy. Enterprise software is rapidly evolving from an expensive legacy to a tool for business disruption.Engineering to the Power of AI™At the heart of Ascendion’s approach is AAVA, the company’s proprietary agentic AI platform (think ChatGPT for software delivery—enterprise-grade, explainable, and in production). AAVA infuses intelligent agents across the full development lifecycle, automating code, validating data, refactoring systems, orchestrating releases, and optimizing performance. This isn’t a lab experiment. It’s already running in production for major enterprises.Ascendion’s Engineering to the Power of AI (EngineeringAI) tools and methods bring AI together with human engineering expertise to deliver results like:- Same-day deployment of digital banking services- Weeks shaved off healthcare claims processing- AI-powered platforms improving access, speed, and service for millions- 100% engineering transparency- 50% increase in developer productivity- 30% lower operational costsIn the Economy 4.0 feature, Ascendion showcases three clients using AAVA to build production-grade systems that improve healthcare access, modernize banking platforms, and unlock entirely new software-enabled services.The video features top executives—David Park, President, Commercial Bank, Axos Bank; Vimala Suresh, Vice President, CareSource; and Joel Dolisy, Chief Technology Officer, WellSky—explaining the importance of software and how AI-powered engineering is impacting customer lives in banking and healthcare.“We’re thrilled to tell this story through the voices of clients already generating value with AI-powered software,” said Arun Varadarajan, Chief Commercial Officer, Ascendion. “This isn’t science fiction—we’re using AI agents to engineer real, in-production software that delivers speed, savings, scale, and real business impact.”From co-creating new digital platforms to re-engineering legacy codebases using agentic AI, Ascendion is proving that the new software lifecycle isn’t just faster—it’s smarter, safer, and ready for scale.“Software is the engine that is powering business in our modern economy,” said Karthik Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Ascendion. “We’re not just watching the Fourth Industrial Revolution unfold, we’re driving it. By bringing AI the last mile for enterprise clients, we’re engineering systems that impact how the world works and lives.”Watch the documentary on CBS News here and see how Ascendion is re-engineering the digital economy with AI-powered software.About AscendionAscendion is a leading provider of AI-powered software engineering solutions that help businesses innovate faster, smarter, and with greater impact. We partner with over 400 Global 2000 clients across North America, APAC, and Europe to tackle complex challenges in applied AI, cloud, data, experience design, and workforce transformation. Powered by +11,000 experts, a bold culture, and our proprietary Engineering to the Power of AI (EngineeringAI) approach, we deliver outcomes that build trust, unlock value, and accelerate growth. Headquartered in New Jersey, with 40+ global offices, Ascendion combines scale, agility, and ingenuity to engineer what’s next. Learn more at https://ascendion.com Engineering to the Power of AI™, AAVA™, EngineeringAI, Engineering to Elevate Life™, DataAI, ExperienceAI, Platform EngineeringAI, Product EngineeringAI, and Quality EngineeringAI are trademarks or service marks of Ascendion. AAVA™ is pending registration. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.Media contact:Katterina SparrerAscendionkatterina.babbitt@ascendion.com

Software Built With AI Powers Economy 4.0

