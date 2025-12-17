'From Earth to Engine': New Documentary Highlights Brazil’s Leadership in Ethanol and Decarbonization — Featuring Inpasa

Brazil has a unique opportunity to show the world that food and fuel can coexist harmoniously” — "From Earth to Engine" - The New Documentary

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A powerful new documentary, From Earth to Engine, will premiere globally as part of the Global Sustainable Trade Initiative, an exclusive content series. The film unveils how ethanol, one of the world’s most scalable biofuels, is transforming the global energy landscape — and places a spotlight on Inpasa , the largest ethanol producer in Latin America and one of the largest globally.As countries race to meet climate commitments under the Paris Agreement, the documentary explores how Brazil has emerged as a world leader in clean energy through sustainable ethanol production. From Earth to Engine offers a rare inside look at the country’s innovative agricultural model, where corn grown as a second crop — after soybeans — provides abundant raw material without expanding farmland or compromising food security.“Brazil has a unique opportunity to show the world that food and fuel can coexist harmoniously,” the film narrates, highlighting the efficiency and circular-economy practices that have made Brazilian ethanol a global benchmark.At the center of this story is Inpasa, whose industrial model combines renewable biomass, energy self-sufficiency, carbon reduction, and full-kernel utilization to produce ethanol, high-quality animal feed, and corn oil with minimal environmental impact. Through advanced technology and continuous investment in sustainable growth, Inpasa has become one of the sector’s most influential voices in global decarbonization.“There is no single solution to address the decarbonization challenge. Ethanol is a proven, scalable, and immediate solution to reduce emissions worldwide,” said Renato Teixeira, Communications and Marketing Director at Inpasa. “We are proud to share how our commitment to innovation and sustainability positions Brazil as a key player in the global low-carbon economy.”From Earth to Engine also examines the next frontier for ethanol in aviation, shipping, rail, and emerging low-carbon fuels, and demonstrates how sustainable biofuels can accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more resilient world.The documentary underscores several central themes:- Decarbonization at scale: Ethanol as one of the fastest-to-deploy solutions for reducing CO₂ emissions.- Brazil’s competitive advantage: Multi-crop agriculture enabling sustainable expansion without new land use.- Circular economy in action: How Inpasa transforms every component of the corn kernel into value and energy.- Global energy transition: The growing demand for clean, reliable, and cost-effective renewable fuels.With Brazil producing nearly 10 billion gallons of ethanol in 2024, enough to power more than 25 million flex-fuel vehicles, the country is poised to expand its leadership even further. Inpasa’s continued growth — including new refineries and investments in advanced biofuels — reinforces the company’s mission to help decarbonize transport systems worldwide.The Global Sustainable Trade Initiative series, brings audiences around the world closer to the innovations driving the future of global commerce.From Earth to Engine will be available for global streaming on December 17th, 2025.About InpasaInpasa is the largest ethanol producer in Latin America, operating state-of-the-art corn-ethanol refineries across Brazil. With a business model grounded in sustainability, technology, and circular-economy principles, Inpasa maximizes the value of every grain processed — producing ethanol, high-protein animal nutrition, and renewable energy. The company plays a leading role in advancing Brazil’s position in the global bioeconomy and in the decarbonization of the transport and industrial sectors.Inpasa believes in a regenerative and sustainable production model that integrates energy and food intelligently — the Food + Fuel model. This approach maximizes land use without deforestation, restores soil health, drives regional development, and leverages the strategic potential of Brazil’s intermediate crop, securing a competitive advantage and strengthening value chains both in rural and urban areas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.