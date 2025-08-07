Legal Services, Disaster Case Managers Available to Survivors

AUSTIN, Texas – Unexpected legal issues may arise after a disaster that can leave individuals and families devastated. If you are facing legal issues resulting from the July storms and flooding in Central Texas, you can get free legal advice.

Flood survivors can also receive assistance from the Disaster Case Management program, where a case manager can help you access a broad range of resources and keep your recovery moving forward.

FEMA funds the disaster legal services program, managed by the State Bar of Texas. The bar’s toll-free hotline connects low-income, elderly and other vulnerable flood survivors with legal aid providers in their area. Survivors can get advice on how to replace lost documents. Lawyers can also answer insurance questions and advise about landlord-tenant issues, home repair contracts and contractors.

The hotline is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-504-7030. If there’s no answer, leave a message. People who qualify for assistance will be matched with Texas lawyers who can provide free, limited legal help. For more information, visit TexasBar.com.

FEMA also funds the Disaster Case Management program, which provides help to eligible flood survivors from Burnet, Guadalupe, Kerr, Kimble, McCulloch, Menard, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis and Williamson counties. Voluntary, faith-based and community organizations may refer survivors to a case manager. That person becomes their single point of contact as they build and execute their disaster recovery plan.

Case managers can help assess damage to your home, salvage your belongings and help you look for temporary shelter. They can help you navigate FEMA programs and communicate with insurance companies, adjusters and utility companies. They can also provide referrals for materials and manpower.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to be connected to a case manager. Lines are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily.

For the latest information about the Texas recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4879. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6