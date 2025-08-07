GenH2’s Liquid Hydrogen Innovation Earns NASA Nomination for Prestigious Invention of the Year Award

GenH2 Logo James Fesmire

Company’s Cryostat CS500 Recognized for Commercialization of NASA-Developed Technology with Honorable Mention

With GenH2’s licensing of the Cryostat simulation test platform (STP) technologies, adoption of this innovation is expanding both in the U.S. and internationally” — James Fesmire—GenH2 Chief Architect and Co-Founder

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenH2 Corp. , a Path2 Hydrogen Company, a leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announced today that NASA nominated its Cryostat CS500 simulation test platform at the Kennedy Space Center for the agency’s prestigious Commercial Invention of the Year (IOY) Award.The annual IOY Award honors NASA-developed technologies that have been successfully patented, licensed, and commercialized by private industry, demonstrating broad benefits to NASA, the U.S. economy, and potential for global impact. Nominations require at least one NASA inventor and proven commercialization by a private sector partner.GenH2, a licensee of NASA’s cryostat technology, was the only nominee for the Commercial IOY Award with a technology patented by NASA Kennedy Space Center’s Technology Transfer Office. When winners were announced, GenH2’s Cryostat CS500 and its co-inventor James Fesmire—GenH2 Chief Architect and Co-Founder—were honored with an Honorable Mention. Fesmire, a retired NASA engineer and recipient of the NASA Distinguished Service Medal, invented the CS500 technology during his tenure at the agency.Originally developed to meet critical needs within the space program, the Cryostat CS500 and its class of cryostats have played a pivotal role at NASA—enabling advanced testing of new materials, providing the foundation for establishing global technical standards for cryogenic insulation systems, and supporting Return to Flight efforts by simulating real-world conditions and space vacuum environments.“With GenH2’s licensing of the Cryostat simulation test platform (STP) technologies, adoption of this innovation is expanding both in the U.S. and internationally,” said Fesmire. “Next-generation versions, such as the CS500+ and CS900 STP, are poised to further advance materials testing, system evaluations, and clean energy applications, especially in the use of liquid hydrogen (LH2) as the world’s primary high-density energy carrier for both energy and transportation sectors.”The CS500 also supports a range of global clean energy initiatives, both industrial and commercial, that rely on the use of liquid hydrogen. GenH2 collaborates with leading institutions and organizations—including the University of Melbourne (Australia), University of Western Australia (Australia), the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (USA) , Airbus (France), Shell (The Netherlands), and ITP (France)—to drive innovation in hydrogen infrastructure and cryogenic technologies.“In a highly competitive IOY field, we are incredibly proud of NASA’s recognition of our work commercializing their Cryostat technology with our CS500,” said Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2. “Congratulations to James Fesmire for his leadership in bringing the CS500 to market and for helping GenH2 earn this remarkable honor.”For more information, please visit www.GenH2.com About GenH2 ( www.genh2.com GenH2 Corp. is a subsidiary of Path2 Hydrogen AG (FRA: PTHH)(formerly known as Philomaxcap AG). GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems for advanced clean energy solutions, including modular hydrogen liquefaction and Zero-Loss transfer and storage. The company focuses on mass-producing equipment to speed infrastructure buildout for the midstream hydrogen economy. The technology team includes former NASA scientists with decades of experience researching, engineering, and building advanced hydrogen solutions.

