Balentine Names John Maddison Head of Wealth Management, Advancing Unified Client Experience

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balentine , the independent wealth management firm serving ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs, recently announced that John Maddison , CFA, CFP, has been named Head of Wealth Management. This newly created role formalizes Maddison’s long-standing leadership of the firm’s financial planning efforts and expands his remit to oversee all aspects of the firm’s client experience.Maddison will lead efforts to continue unifying and elevating the client experience across Balentine’s offices, ensuring that every client benefits from the firm’s ensemble customer experience approach and shared suite of tools, insights, and expertise. He will continue to lead the firm’s North Carolina office and manage client relationships there, while working closely with Atlanta-based leaders to ensure Balentine’s wealth management offering is location-agnostic and deeply integrated.“John has been instrumental in growing and refining our financial planning capabilities, which are now a cornerstone of the Balentine experience,” said Adrian Cronje, Ph.D., CEO of Balentine. “This new role recognizes what he has already built—deep expertise, client trust, and operational rigor—and empowers him to extend those strengths across the full breadth of our client service organization. His leadership will help ensure that every client, no matter where they are, benefits from our unified, collaborative approach.”Maddison will work in close partnership with Emily Balentine Barbour, Head of Client Experience, to align teams and processes around the firm’s signature client journey, known internally as “The Balentine Way.” He will continue to oversee the financial planning pillar with the support of experts Mike Imber and Kathryn Sandoval, and partner with Chairman Robert Balentine to lead firmwide business development efforts.By bridging leadership across locations and disciplines, Maddison’s role is designed to foster stronger connectivity and consistency across the firm. “We believe the future of wealth management lies in true team-based delivery,” Cronje said. “This appointment strengthens our ensemble model and reinforces our belief that every client deserves a multidisciplinary team of experts working in concert on their behalf.”Maddison brings more than 20 years of experience in financial services, having served institutional, corporate, and private clients in both New York and North Carolina. His background includes launching a new product vertical at GLG, a high-growth technology company, and co-founding a digital bank for Canadians living in the U.S. He joined Balentine in 2014 and became a partner in 2019.A Chartered Financial Analyst and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, Maddison served two terms as president of the CFA Society North Carolina, one of the largest CFA societies in the nation, and was named Volunteer of the Year in 2016 for his vision and leadership.About BalentineBalentine is a wealth management firm that aims to help entrepreneurs and their families ensure the wealth they’ve created will endure for generations. With wealth management, financial planning, business advisory, and legacy planning services, Balentine creates custom, holistic solutions for wealth creators at every stage of their journey. Today, Balentine offers its wealth of perspective to over 300 clients nationwide, advising on approximately $8 billion of assets.In almost four decades of serving clients, Balentine is consistently recognized as a top financial planning and advisory firm by Forbes, Barron's, The Financial Times, and InvestmentNews. An independent, majority employee-owned firm with offices in Atlanta, Ga., and Raleigh, N.C., Balentine is also a perennial winner of the Pensions & Investments “Best Places to Work in Money Management” Award.In September 2021, Chairman Robert Balentine and CEO Adrian Cronje, Ph.D., CFA released First Generation Wealth : Three Guiding Principles for Long-lasting Wealth and an Enduring Family Legacy, a book to help wealth creators think through what it takes to build a meaningful legacy and best support future generations.Balentine is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Balentine's investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

