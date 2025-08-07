Upper Kennebec Valley Students Cultivate Life Skills in the Greenhouse

At Upper Kennebec Valley Junior/Senior High School, learning doesn’t stop at the classroom door; it grows, quite literally, from the ground up. What began as a student-built project in 2021 blossomed into a fully functioning greenhouse by the spring of 2022. Now, it serves as a living classroom rooted in responsibility, sustainability, and community engagement.

The Upper Kennebec Valley’s agriculture elective, led by nature-based educator Isaac Davis, immerses students in real-world learning experiences. Since launching his program in 2021, Davis has guided students through every stage of greenhouse and garden care—from soil testing and transplanting to pest control and harvesting. With class sizes averaging ten to twelve students, the program fosters a strong sense of teamwork and independence, all while exploring the science and systems behind sustainable agriculture.

Inside the greenhouse, students grow a wide variety of plants from seeds and cuttings. Colorful flowers like geraniums, marigolds, and snapdragons fill the space, alongside hearty vegetables, including tomatoes, brassicas, tubers, and even corn. The lessons, however, go far beyond plant care. Students learn how to identify and treat nutrient deficiencies and plant diseases, manage inventory, and apply best practices for integrated pest management. It is a full-circle approach that connects students to both science and the purpose behind what they grow.

In 2025, the program reached an exciting milestone: its first soft opening to the public. Students took the reins with everything—from pricing and marketing to customer service and sales—putting their learning into action and gaining invaluable entrepreneurial experience. While formal leadership roles exist, the course places greater emphasis on developing self-reliance. Students are expected to manage time-sensitive tasks and to see them through with care, pride, and ownership—skills that often carry over into their personal lives, with some students returning each fall to share how they’ve started their garden at home.

The greenhouse now operates year-round, with sections dedicated to both potted plant sales and in-ground cultivation. Support from the local community has been strong and steady. A recently introduced honor-system donation box at the entrance gives visitors a chance to contribute on their own time. All donations go toward essential operating costs, such as heating, helping the program to become increasingly self-sustaining.

That goal—true sustainability—is central to the greenhouse’s future. Davis is currently researching funding opportunities to support the addition of solar or wind power and a rainwater collection system. These upgrades are part of a larger five-year vision to make the greenhouse energy- and water-independent. In the short term, the program aims to broaden its plant selection and form partnerships with local growers, particularly for species that are difficult to start from seed.

One of the most heartening developments has come directly from the community. After several residents began donating extra plants and greenery, Davis was inspired to create a dedicated space within the greenhouse called, “The Good Will Greenhouse.” This is a place where generosity meets growth, and students take charge of managing a diverse and ever-changing inventory.

While still early in its public operations, the greenhouse is steadily gaining momentum. Social media has been the primary tool for spreading the word, and Davis anticipates more open houses and community events in the coming years. Each new class brings fresh ideas and energy to the table.

“My goal with this course is to teach patience, determination, and faith in the eventual payoff of one’s hard work,” Davis said. “It was Audrey Hepburn who once said, ‘To be a gardener is to hope in tomorrow,’ and I want my students to walk away understanding the importance of planning and investing in the future.”

At Upper Kennebec Valley, that future is already taking root—and it’s growing stronger every season.

This story was written in collaboration with Upper Kennebec Valley Junior/Senior High School. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.