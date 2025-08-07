Accurate Total Auto Care Launches New Website to Better Serve Springdale Drivers

Accurate Total Auto Care in Springdale, AR, announces the launch of its new website to streamline service scheduling and provide better auto repairs.

SPRINGDALE, AR, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accurate Total Auto Care has officially launched its redesigned website, developed to enhance the user experience for vehicle owners in Northwest Arkansas. The updated site introduces intuitive features that allow customers to book appointments, review service options, and access essential shop information in just a few clicks.

As part of a broader rebrand, the shop has transitioned from a transmission-focused operation to a full-service auto care center. The new website now highlights a wide range of services including brake repair, diagnostics, oil changes, engine and transmission work, and more.

Located at 1809 S. Pleasant, Suite B, Springdale, AR 72764, the shop remains committed to offering reliable, efficient, and family-friendly service. With certified technicians, same-day repairs, and warranty-backed parts and labor, Accurate Total Auto Care continues to be a trusted choice for auto repair in Springdale, AR.

A Word from the Owner

“Our new website reflects our commitment to convenience, transparency, and quality. We want every customer to feel confident booking service and finding information online,” said Michael Kneitz, Owner of Accurate Total Auto Care.

About Accurate Total Auto Care

Founded in Springdale, AR, Accurate Total Auto Care offers comprehensive auto repair and maintenance for domestic and import vehicles. The shop is known for its honest approach, clean and comfortable waiting area, and dedication to customer communication. Serving Springdale and neighboring communities since 1998, the team provides expert care backed by decades of experience.

