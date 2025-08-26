Asphalt Shoulder Paving Project Scheduled on U.S. Highway 12 East of McIntosh

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, Aug, 26, 2025

John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-961-4930

MCINTOSH, S.D. – On Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, an asphalt shoulder paving project is scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 12. The shoulder paving project is located from six miles east of McIntosh to one and one-half miles west of McLaughlin, for a total of approximately 20 miles.

The project will include grading the existing granular shoulders, paving the shoulders, and replacing the cable guardrail. During the shoulder grading process, motorists are reminded to use caution and reduce their speed in areas where a shoulder drop-off is present.

Traffic will be controlled through the work zone by flaggers and a pilot car when crews are actively working. Motorists can expect a delay of 15 minutes while crews are present.

The primary contractor for this $5.1 million project is Bituminous Paving, Inc. of Marshall, MN. The anticipated project completion date is Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.

